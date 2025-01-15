This is the first of two articles passed along to me by James Grundvig late on Sunday night from Juan O Savin. At first, I was so jaded by the firehose of events coming at us, that I was like, "Meh". But the more I think about it, the more I think that the information presented in these documents is worthy of your attention.

These articles are more like military briefings, although not official, with the author remaining anonymous.

Tomorrow, I'll cover the second one, "Threats to NatSec posed by Collaborative + Coordinated Complex Attacks using refurbished Nuclear device" but this briefing concerns the recent public invasion of drones in US skies, mostly over military bases, New York City and New Jersey, with some craft having been observed spraying an unidentified substance over the people below.

The briefing goes onto say that this drone invasion was followed by a mysterious phenomenon of "toxic"-smelling chemical or biochemical "fog" in several US states, producing various medical symptoms among people, including burning eyes, cough, stomach aches, headaches, irritability, ﬂu-like symptoms, fever, throat/esophageal burning, constriction, dryness and loss of voice, etc.

All of this was preceded by Hurricane Helene and by what equates to the quantity of water that flows over Niagara Falls in the course of two years falling over Asheville, NC in the span of two days, accompanied by the synchronized opening of three large dams into the mountain valleys of Western North Carolina. People on the ground are now estimating that these combined events/attacks caused the deaths of over 25,000 people. These numbers are not being reported by officials and this massacre is being ignored by the legacy media, with FEMA and the Red Cross cruelly denying assistance to survivors.

The ensuing false flags have been ceaseless and the ongoing LA Fires are now being called the "costliest natural disaster in US History", although there is much that is not natural about these fires.

The author ties this escalating pattern of unexplained attacks on US Soil and obfuscations by Federal law enforcement agencies to the CCP's ownership of 192,000 acres of US land and to leaked documents indicating that a large number of commercial agricultural drones have been brought into the US under the guise of "farm equipment" by the CCP. The author suspects the CCP is retrofitting drones like the Agri T40 for the purpose of chemical or biological attacks on the US populace.

While the author also expresses the possibility that these attacks are being carried out by the US Government, it is noteworthy that on January 13th, Chinese drone manufacturer, DJI which reportedly holds over 90% of the consumer drone market announced a new update to its geofencing system (GEO), that will enable their drones to fly over FAA-Restricted Airspace – supposedly, because the FAA wants to revert responsibility for any "accidents" back to the drone operators!

The 5th Generation Warfare is now going kinetic.

Given the past nine years of intense information war, censorship, election theft, engineered mass-psychosis and forced transhumanism via mRNA injections – and let's not forget the two assassination attempts against President Trump – the author suggests that the risk of a decapitation event of Trump and of all of his new appointees during the January 20th Inauguration is too high for the customary swearing-in, parades and other festivities and that it would be best to proceed with the Oath of Office in a more secure environment.

Kamala Harris has already opened the door to a less traditional inauguration by not inviting JD Vance for a courtesy visit to the Vice Presidential Residence ahead of the Inauguration and Juan O Savin has repeated in several recent podcasts that Joe Biden has ordered his staff to leave Washington DC as soon as possible and to avoid being in the District of Columbia on January 20th, which may indicate that a terror attack is, indeed planned.

The first briefing is partially redacted in order to fit on a Substack post. The emphases are my own.

I began correcting the misspellings in this post but then refrained, because that would be evidence-tampering. This person's written English is British or Commonwealth and most of the terrorists' names are misspelled. Yearick is spelled "Yaerick". Shamsud-Din Jabbar is spelled "Shammund-Din Jabbar". Livelberger is spelled "Livelsburger". I don't think the author is living in America.

The originals are here: https://archive.org/details/chinese-ways and here: https://archive.org/details/broken-arrow

If the author is presenting as an American, s/he failed. People who speak/write English as a first language know that there are spelling differences between American and British English. Hong Kongers use British English. The WEF uses British English. Individual PRC citizens may be educated in either one, depending on where they learn English.

Hypothetical Threat to US NatSec during Inaugural Proceedings

05 Jan, 2025

Laughing Cloud

ARM

Overview

Outlining the possible and hypothetical use of conventional and Military drones in an unconventional State Sponsored act of War within the United States.

Goals

1. Establishing a possible explanation for the overwhelming evidence dealing with ‘mysterious’ fog reports in the US and UK.

2. To lay out in detail the most likely possible threat to President Trump’s life in an escalating pattern of unexplained attacks on US soil and obfuscations by Federal Law Enforcement agencies in relation to.

Specifications

Herein is only an analysis of available information and Intelligence through OSINT/HUMINT/SIGINT (limited) sources.

Milestones

I. First Attempted Assassination of President Donald Trump:

13 July, 2024 (After being forewarned in a hack of AI systems utilized and funded by the US Government) The ﬁrst assassination attempt on President Donald Trump’s life was carried out by a gunman identified through facial recognition as Maxwell Yaerick (A known ANTIFA agitator with training in Georgia under ANTIFA guidance)

This was later reported to be one Thomas Crooks. Through on the ground investigation and interviews conducted by LC and team, discovered several people in the community who knew the alleged assassin and refuted the FBI’s affirmation that said individuals could do such a thing. Relating that his family was pro-Trump.

As well, gaining access to the grounds it was evident that the lapse in judgment that allowed the Assassin access to the roofline was deliberate in nature given the agency with jurisdiction. The initial forward security team in their assessment would have immediately identified such a position as a prime vector for any long rifleman of experience or even limited skill.

II. The Second Attempt on President Trump's life:

15 September, 2024. President Donald Trump survives another assassination attempt at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The attempted assassin was named quickly as Ryan Wesley Routh, armed with a modiﬁed SKS riﬂe chambered in 7.62x39 was able to get within 300 feet of the President, set up a hasty ﬁghting position and ﬁre several shots toward the President. At which point USSS returned ﬁre and the SUB broke contact and was able to exﬁltrate the scene, later being apprehended by Florida Highway Patrol and detained.

This attempt demonstrated that somewhere in the President's security detail or inner circle someone was leaking the President's location and time on scene. This logical assessment is easily understood when you look at the event through the lens of timing. Ryan Wesley Routh had enough time to set up position on a heavily monitored motorway and stage a vehicle, and within a few minutes had a clear line of sight to the President within 300 feet (Maxwell Yaerick/Thomas Crooks got within 420 feet)

Ryan Wesley Routh was later found to have experience ﬁghting and recruiting in Ukraine. He had also visited Fr. Bragg, North Carolina over 100 times, the same Post that Master Sergeant Matthew Livelsburger, the ‘alleged’ Las Vegas Bomber (a sUAP operator) was stationed and served as well as Shammund-Din Jabbar, the New Orleans attacker.

Points of Interest:

● Thomas Matthew Crooks, Ryan Wesley Routh, Matthew Livelsburger and Shamud-din Jabbar ALL donated to Act Blue. A political fundraising Platform that primarily supports progressive and Democratic causes.

● The DNC and many prominent Democrats (the Biden family) have been proven to have extensive business and ﬁnancial dealings with the Chinese Communist Party.

● Ryan Wesley Routh, Shamud-din Jabbar and Matthew Livelsburger all spent time at or on Ft. Bragg.

● Thomas Matthew Crooks was tracked via phone records visiting FBI HQ in Washington DC in the weeks leading up to the ﬁrst assassination attempt.

● Both assassins chose ﬁrearms.

● Both New Year's Terror attacks used VBIEDs and showed signs of CCA.

● Both New Year's bombers either were seen crossing back into the US from Mexico or heading to Mexico (In the Livelsburger ‘manifesto’.

● 18 November, 2024 unusual Drone activity was seen in NJ, PA, OH, TX, CA, KS and over and around US

Military installations.

● 22 Dec, 2024-1 January, 2025 AN unusual fog was seen across the United States and the UK. Many of these locations were also the site of reported drone sightings.

● China owns approximately 192,000 acres of land in the United States. This includes agricultural, Forest and other types of property.

● China has and is operating unofficial and illegal ‘Police’ Stations within the United States

● China has been shown through OSINT/HUMINT and leaked documents to be bringing in Drones into the US under the guise of Farm Equipment.

● Chinese discardables, cut roads and fresh tracks have been found within the Sonoran desert by the author of this paper and coordinated teams operating inside Mexico and across the border in support of Operation Lone Star.

● States reporting unusual fog: Texas, Wisconsin, Iowa, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Florida and Minnesota

● Symptoms in Texas were reported as burning the eyes, mild cough, stomach aches and headaches.

● California reports indicated unusually heavy and strange fog containing an unusual smell. ‘Chemical’

● Other reported symptoms include: Anemia, loss of appetite, Weight loss, Insomnia, Dry cough, Congestion, Irritability, Headache/Jaw pain, ﬂu like symptoms, ‘Weird’ ﬂu’ w/ respiratory issues that devolves into Pneumonia, lethargy, fever of 101 degrees F, throat/esophageal burning, constriction and dryness, loss of voice.

● The smell within the fog has been described as ‘Chemical’, ‘Pig manure farm’, ‘After ﬁrework smell’, ‘corrosive, ‘toxic’

● Taste within the fog has been describe as ‘Acrid’ and ‘toxic’

Hypothesis:

The above listed events are carried out by actors within the Democratic Party and the Chinese Communist Party to further advance Chinese strategic agendas and assassinate President Donald J. Trump in a possible drone swarm attack. The events of the last few months are all being linked and are used to probe US response and security to a new class of Drone developed by the Chinese Communist Party.

● (Herein, using OSINT/HUMINT/SIGINT I will propose an explanation for the events listed above

and those we have discussed prior. This is not to say that I believe this narrative one hundred percent or at all. But what, within the strategic outlook and geopolitical situation, is the most likely avenue based upon my experience. As well as how I, myself, would carry out such an event if I was a State actor with interests to be served within the long term.)

Analysis:

Beginning 18 November, 2024 Citizens in the State of New Jersey began recording strange movements and air frames over their cities. It was later found to be drone activity which saw multiple Law Enforcement agencies launch aircraft to investigate the UAPs. In multiple reports the Officers responding reported that as they approached the air frames, their lights turned off and the drones ‘vanished’. These drones persisted for a week and several credible videos had existed early on in the early days.

Within a week of credible videos surfacing, they were promptly buried by other videos from ‘Concerned’ citizens (Read Untrained reporters) ﬂooding the internet with videos of everything from Civil Aircraft to Military traffic as well as AI generated images. These videos were then (By tracking algorithmic data and tracing accounts) dramatically upvoted to suppress the credible videos that could have been used to Identify the drones in question. This then clogged channels and veriﬁcation efforts of Federal, State and Local Law Enforcement as well as Open Source Community and Private Contractors across the United States.

The accounts working to suppress these videos were and are Chinese bot farms, as a wealth of accounts simply lead back to a bot on further inspection. Many have anime characters or generic photos for proﬁle pictures.

In conjunction with the events in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. It appears the drones in question were conducting a probing action of US air Space, public response and defenses. The drones in question appeared from the most credible image to come in the form of three distinct types:

● Triangular

● Quadcopter

● Hexa/Octocopters

While unable to corroborate, it is not beyond the realm of possibility to speculate these actions within CCP bot farms were to discredit the legitimate videos, bury them in a wealth of false information to discredit legitimate sightings and drive up the air of skepticism within the population in regards to the sightings. Add to this the wealth of reports from civilians of legitimate aircraft. Almost 80 percent of all reports were of legitimate air frames operating within the United States.

These sightings were further complicated by contradicting reports from Federal officials claiming they were not a threat to the US mainland but then deploying anti-drone EW apparatus and teams. As well as multiple leaked LE bulletins stating that the drones in question were operating on a frequency that could not be intercepted or heard on the US side. Meaning almost all known counter drone efforts would fail. And that these drones were operating for an extended period of time , well beyond normal civilian or commercial drones. Some within the ﬁve to six hour window of operations.

These Operations involving legitimate drone sightings and the wealth of public response in making it a ‘Viral’ story may also serve another purpose. By ﬂooding the populace with upvoted videos of legitimate and AI produced videos, the public's collective memory becomes overwhelmed to the phenomena and then desensitized. This hype, as seen by the general public, is nothing more than a fad or passing fancy. Eventually burning out all those with the current tik tok attention span of 15 seconds or less.

Saturation, over stimulation and nothing ‘going on’ (Meaning no attacks, no threat posture, etc) leads the public to simply accept the drones now as a normal part of life. While for a majority of others, normalcy bias will take hold and they will see the stories and reports as nothing more than overblown hype.

This in and of itself, is a strategy and aspect of 5GW that can’t be overlooked. By taking advantage of the American SocMed mentality and providing a fanciful distraction from reality. Promoting videos by the thousands to saturate and discredit the actual videos, effectively hijacking the algorithm and ‘jamming’ the feeds of millions, you have now opened yourself a window.

The average American will cease to look up, cataloging this as something non-threatening. A non-issue and even if they were proven now to be CCP aircraft, it will be treated much like the Spy balloons. Therefore eventually Americans will stop looking up or into it. Anyone who does, will now be ridiculed by the masses who have been over saturated with false claim videos of drones, that are obviously and hilariously a commercial aircraft and not a drone.

This leads us to a potential broader Chinese strategy. Let's look at the sheer amount of land owned by the Chinese Communist Party:

The above is a simple rudimentary map (simply for the purpose of this report)

Keeping the above in mind, let us now look at a Map of the United States under heavy fog, much of which was reported to be ‘Strange’, ‘Weird’, or have properties that appeared to be an oddity or outside the normal behaviour of local, known fog:

As we look at the above, if we were to overlay the fog map over Chinese acreage, we see almost a direct overlay of the area. Obviously this does not take into consideration or provide the depth needed to determine exact GeLoc of Chinese lands, however in the realm of drone warfare, we don’t need it.

Drones being easily transportable and even the drones with ﬂight times such as we have seen in videos and been reported. Area no longer matters. Especially if we consider that Russia has been operating the Poseidon nuclear capable sea drone that has the ability to circumnavigate the globe autonomously via satellite and GPS. We can not rule out that within the BRICS alliance and a shared desire to see the United States relegated to the dustbin of history, Russia wouldn’t share this technology and that China and Russia can’t ﬁt it to their drones. Or scale down the engines for extended drone operations on smaller platforms.

(The above is speculation, but also not beyond the realm of logical progression of thought)

Given the correlation of the maps above (And I am not insinuating Correlation equals causation) we could postulate several things within the last ten years and implementation of 5GW and now active warfare:

The above is a simple rudimentary map (simply for the purpose of this report)

Keeping the above in mind, let us now look at a Map of the United States under heavy fog, much of which was reported to be ‘Strange’, ‘Weird’, or have properties that appeared to be an oddity or outside the normal behavior of local, known fog:

● That the Chinese Communist Party initiated drone Operations earlier in November of 2024 to begin desensitizing the populace to the presence of drones in American skies.

● That the Chinese Communist Party waited for a naturally occurring weather phenomena and initiated Chemical/Biological attacks on the American homeland.

● The Chinese Communist Party (or active colluders within the United States Government) engaged in a Complex, Coordinated Chemical/Biological attack against the United States Homeland via Cloud Seeding and Smoke/Fog Operations to further drone release of Chemical/Biological agents within CONUS.

● (We do not rule out the attacks were carried out by the US Government itself, though not saying it was)

● Given recent history, we have irrefutable proof of members within the United States Government and Media being active in Chinese business and having funding from the Chinese Communist Party.

I will not delve into the aspects of cloud seeding (HAARP ‘weather’ control), or Military Smoke/Fog Operations (ref: Operation Sea Spray). Instead I will focus on the martial aspects of using the cover of Fog in a martial application, as if this was a natural occurrence given legitimate Climate Change and an unusually warm fall/early winter and drastic shifts in temperature VS. water temps, and ground level temperatures.

Given the above maps, we could easily see how a dense fog would allow for Drone Operations at 200-300 feet given a drones capability to navigate by GPS and satellite. Using terrain avoidance sensors and topographical mapping. Given the list of symptoms, as wide and varied as they are and taking into factor the dispersal of an aerosol within cold and moist environmental effects, we can narrow down the most likely culprit:

Phosgene (COCl2) or a similar Chemical in type. Why I have come to this conclusion is as follows:

● Most effective aerosolized agent with the longest hang time within a cold and densely foggy area.

● Most effective Biological or Chemical agent within a cold or heavily foggy area, that could be widely known and not easily traceable.

● Ease of aerosolization of chosen Biological or Chemical agents.

● Access and transport of said materials.

This leads us to Phosgene.

Phosgene’s toxicity can be enhanced within foggy or humid conditions due to the aerosolized or gaseous properties as it is heavier than air and will tend to settle in low areas, close to the ground. Within fog and a humid environment, the presence of moisture will initiate the chemical decomposition of Phosgene into Hydrochloric acid and carbon dioxide.

Exposure to Phosgene and its subsequent sub chemical parts can cause eye irritation (we have seen those reports), dry coughs (we have those reports), burning throat or esophagus (we have those reports) foamy sputum (we have even seen that here with the sickness going around), Chest pain (we have those reports)

Phosgene can and is known to cause Pneumonia and respiratory infections when inhaled (these symptoms can be delayed by as much as forty eight ((48)) hours). Phosgene damages the respiratory system, burns the esophagus and can cause skin and eye irritation, leading to Acute Lung Injury (ACL), Bronchitis/ﬂu like illness, and potentially Chemical Pneumonia.

This happens due to the interaction between phosgene with lung surfactants, leading to impairment of the epithelial-endothelial barrier and resulting changes from such in the operation of lung mechanics.

Mild symptoms appear initially such as coughing, chest tightness, wheezing, a feeling of the throat closing or tightness within (symptoms can be exacerbated by lying ﬂat. PT should be elevated at a 30-35 degree angle) and can then progress onto severe conditions like Pulmonary edema and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS, just like Covid did), Reactive Airway Distress Syndrome (RADS or Chemical Asthma), emphysema.

Every symptom that has been described, including the taste and smell aspects can and does match with Phosgene or a related Chemical with similar properties as Phosgene. This is coupled with reports from others sick with similar symptoms now since the ﬁrst of the year (and backtracking 48 hours) who are failing to shake their illness. Some even treating with Augmentin and still fail to eliminate their ‘Sickness’ several now on a Z pack and steroidal.

This would be an accepted treatment for a Chemical like Phosgene. The antibiotic is more to prevent secondary infections and add-ons, while a steroid to help the lungs in healing.

…

This is where I accuse the Chinese Communist Party of buying Commercial Agricultural drones like the Agri T30 and retrofitting them for Chemical or Biological dispersal.

Agri T30 Agricultural drone capable of being ﬁtted with an 8 gallon tank and can cover 40 acres per hour. It features standard obstacle avoidance, terrain following capabilities and a range of 3.1 miles (though capable of much farther with modiﬁcations with Military parts/technology) It’s maximum range standard is 6.5 miles with a max speed of 10 m/s or 22 MPH and dispersal speed of 7 m/s or 15.66 MPH. Its standard Hover time is about 20 minutes at 36.5 Kg or 80.7 lbs.

(This drone already is a perfect Chemical or Biological release vector without modiﬁcation)

If we want to simply disperse liquid Phosgene as an aerosol, not much more is needed with the above drone. If however we wish to deploy liquid Phosgene as a gas, we could easily intercept the feed lines from the tank and implement a heating element and storage tank like a vape pen would utilize and then simply run the liquid through the insulated heating element and disperse Phosgene as a gas.

The same can be done with the above drone as well. Under heavy fog these UAVs would be virtually invisible and go unnoticed or unrecorded.

This cover of a natural phenomena would allow operators to implement a surprise Biological or Chemical attack. Widely dispersing the gas or as a trial run for a future Operation.

As well, the purchase and retrofitting of Commercial Agricultural drones would allow CCP actors to avoid scrutiny from Customs by simply engaging in normal farming and conducting retrofits at their controlled facilities here in the US.

…

With these facts, if I am trying to achieve a logical and rational possible explanation, I can only come to one singular conclusion. A chemical attack. Whether perpetrated by the CCP, our own Government or most likely a Collaborative, Complex and Coordinated Attack C+CCA.

…

Eventually bringing about the revelations we already know. The drones are operating within an unknown frequency, rendering our EW and counter drone tech useless. Which suggests Quantum Communication or Multiphasic communications within the quantum spectrum (both theoretical areas I am familiar with as I have written several theories myself on Pulse Wave Vibrational Theory and Subatomic attenuation, which also has applications for ‘Gravitic drives’.

Opportunity:

The opportunity is now.

With the sheer division, disarray and Political destabilization going on internally. The United States has never been more vulnerable. The stage has been set with two failed assassination attempts, two terror bombings pointing ﬁngers at China and World War III primed for delivery.

The US Government has set up Iran as the enemy, when in reality, Iran doesn't have the force projection for such a detailed operation or even a subtle one.

China could strike and in decapitating the incoming Presidency and cabinet, as well as current Republican leadership, this would cause a State of Emergency to be declared and as well a State of War. This then would allow the Democratic regime in DC to hold power under war times powers and acts, seeing as there is no government to take over and in war, a stable one is needed to direct the nation and secure its ConFor and NucFor.

Thus the Biden Regime remains, letting Biden step down and Harris is the President who is able to select a cabinet from among the survivors. Thus, allowing China to keep its inﬂuence and the Dems their power, as snap elections will be needed to replace the missing Congressman and Senators.

And the US Republic dies.

Conclusion:

With the Intelligence I have at hand. OSINT/HUMINT/SIGINT and RUMINT, as well as my own personal experience tracking down roads and Chinese discardables in the Sonoran Desert and other endeavors. This is the likely conclusion I have come to.

That there is an active and clear threat to President Trump's life using Drones as the delivery vector for a multiphasic strike.

This is my analysis of the current Intelligence at hand. It does not mean that I feel this is going to happen, but more how I would conduct such an Operation should I be a CCP officer or the State and processing the information and events that have occurred these last few months.

Regardless of my own personal analysis, it would be my recommendation as the initial analyst to uncover the plots in Feb 2024, watching them come to fruition and my own work in Butler hours after the assassination. That President Trump strongly consider the following:

● Select a secure and hardened location for the Inaugural Ceremony (acting as if we are already at War and within Continuity of Government Operations) and inform only a few select within his security details to know this location.

● On the day of the Inauguration multiple routes are chosen for several caravans acting as decoys. That no single person knows which convoy holds the President or his administration.

● That the President and his Administration (Vice President J.D. Vance, then go to different locations for the swearing in ceremony and deliver the Presidential address via twitter or other SocMedia medium.

● Afterward, at the President's convenience take control of the White House.

All of this may seem over blown, but within the realm of our current state of affairs and geopolitical issues, these are not normal times. Nor are they safe times, the above postulation of a possible Assassination or decapitation strike shouldn't seem far fetched, as with 750,000 dollars, I myself could execute it with minimal effort.

(See HERE for more details of posited attack, too long for this post).

