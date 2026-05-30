Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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I DO NOT CONSENT's avatar
I DO NOT CONSENT
5hEdited

mRNA has not yet been declared a “bioweapon” of genocidal intent and not a single arrest or tribunal has been initiated. Gates enjoyed dinner at the WH, and Q isn’t coming to save us.

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Ronald's avatar
Ronald
4h

The people that got the jabs over 3/4 the population do you think are capable of seeing what is happening to us? They didn’t see it then, why should they now.

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