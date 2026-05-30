VIDEO: “Necessary Scare Event” - Pub May 28, 2026

Juan O Savin joined Meri Crouley’s podcast on Thursday and this excerpt deals with things going on behind the scenes and his forecast for the rest of this year.

He tells Meri that, leading up to the 2024 election, there were areas of Colorado, New York, Illinois and elsewhere that were starting to be overtaken by Tren de Aragua and other crime cartels. Criminal aliens were taking over apartment complexes and weaponizing Squatters’ Rights with the tacit approval of the local Democrat politicians and law enforcement.

Things were looking kinda dicey but then, what happened?

Juan says that literally, as Donald Trump was being sworn-in, Special Operations teams were called-up to support police officers across the country to arrest the top gang leaders of the newly-designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations, who were promptly dispatched to GITMO and to CECOT, as reported in the Dinosaur Media. Thus, the chaos and the violence they had planned did not play out.

As Juan has repeated several times, Donald Trump’s two main goals are to establish 1) honest elections and 2) honest money, both of which are necessary to pull the country back from the brink of destruction and to help bring the world out of this crisis brought about by “secret families and business groups that want to control and own the entire planet and all the people, in a very Satanic sense.”

Juan says this is what Tulsi Gabbard is going to do, by releasing the data on how US elections have been frauded with the aid, assistance direction of foreign powers, including China.

Juan describes the coming summer as a “soak period”, during which time the nation will come up to speed in understanding the election that fraud that has taken place and the American actors involved with this.

Within that context, the people will understand why the arrests are happening. Juan estimates that the Justice Department will probably start making arrests some time after July 10th.

As the country continues getting up to speed about the election fraud and starts to have a national conversation about it, arrests of major political figures will begin and they’ll start to be taken to GITMO sometime around October-November.

As Juan has stressed from the very beginning, the whole country has to be in step with what’s happening and that ideally, over 80% of the populace needs to be in agreement with the arrests, in order to avoid a civil war.

So when people ask why everything has taken so long, that’s why. The country is still asleep. That’s why New York City needed to get a Communist mayor, who’s now proposing to seize private real estate: “You can’t tell people, you have to show them.”

Juan says this whole operation has been gamed-out very intricately for decades, prior to Trump coming into office. The enemy has had plans to use wars, with scenarios on the Korean Peninsula, Taiwan, Strait of Hormuz, South America and Africa to create a “Polycrisis” that would collapse societies around the world.

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Juan says:

“Everything you’re seeing has been gamed-out and regamed-out and regamed-out – not just dozens or hundreds of times, not even just thousands. Millions of intricate minutiae have been dialed-in and out, looking at how to come through this and survive as a country. “The threats are unbelievably extensive, but in the aggregate, in the overall picture, you had to get rid of the ability to terrorize the world with all sorts of things; nuclear, biological, any of these financial threats out there that loom. “They all had to be dealt with in such a way that when they try to pull the trigger, these Globalistas, these Secret Handshake groups to capture our minds, our imaginations, scare the living daylights out of us, make it so there’s no gas at the gas pump, you can’t get medical in the middle of a crisis, shut the country down, shut the world down. You would stop the arrests. You would stop moving forward. “There would be leverage to not go in and rip apart some of these agencies that are full of treasonous traitors from top to bottom, including in the military. “And so, by systematically attacking certain locations, certain groups, certain methods, we have reduced that threat, radically.”

Meanwhile, Juan says that threats remain and that:

“These people are capable of anything. They’d nuke a city. They’d nuke New York, if they thought it could stop Trump and where he’s going, because they’re trying to take the whole planet. You don’t matter in the equation, wherever you are, California included. These people want the whole planet, and anything else is just a stone in their shoe.”

In other words, the Nuclear Scare Event, the “necessary” Near Death Experience that he’s been talking about for years is still in the offing.

VIDEO & ARTICLE: “Near Death Experience” - Pub Jan 31, 2026

I’m beginning to suspect that the nuclear threat might be coming from Iran’s infamous “nuclear dust” – or something that might happen, in order to prevent an examination of it.

Iran has repeatedly refused to end their nuclear ambitions and to hand over their enriched uranium. Both Russia and Kazakhstan have offered to step in and dispose of Iran’s nuclear dust on their behalf but President Trump wants to get his hands on it, presumably to have it forensically examined and to determine its origins.

There are rumors that Iran’s nuclear dust might come from Hillary Clinton’s infamous Uranium One deal, from back when she was Barack Obama’s Secretary of State, in which a large percentage of all US uranium production was sold to the Russian state-owned nuclear corporation, Rosatom. Is this why President Trump has said he wants to bring the nuclear dust “back home”?

Ace from the American Fire podcast was talking about this on Friday. I clipped this excerpt and included the transcript and the tweets referring to the Q posts about the Uranium One deal here, questioning whether the American uranium somehow made its way to Iran or Syria via Obama and Hillary, purposefully in order to enable terrorists to make a nuclear bomb and trigger World War III, in a real world ‘The Sum of All Fears’-type of scenario.

VIDEO / ARTICLE / TRANSCRIPT: “Nuclear Dust” - Pub May 29, 2026

Juan, Enthéos, Q and others have repeatedly referred to the “16-Year Plan to Destroy America” and a planetary mass extinction event via nuclear war, which Hillary Clinton was supposed to usher in as President – but which was foiled in 2016.

Regardless, an investigation of the nuclear dust would prove its origins and if the dust originated from the US, it may implicate Obama and Hillary, according to the rumors.

As Ace says, Iran seems to be the key to so much more than we could have ever imagined – and the City of London is freaking out.