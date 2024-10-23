A lot of people have been talking about the impact that Hurricane Helene has had on Western North Carolina but not enough are talking about about Eastern Tennessee, where most of that water ended up.

Vast quantities of water running down from the highest peaks of the Appalachian Mountains drain into the Nolichucky River Gorge, that is a favorite of whitewater river rafters, who help make the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and surrounding forests the most visited in the United States.

While transcribing Bear Independent's on-the-ground report on Perma Pasture Farm's podcast, I learned about a potential nuclear fuel spill that is not being reported on by anyone else, emanating from what was described as a semi truck found buried under 10 feet of mud, loaded with 250 55-gallon drums of "live barrels" of nuclear fuel rods from an entity called Nuclear Fuel Services (NFS).

Bear suggested that FEMA has been slow-rolling their announcement that this river silt is deadly. He reported that the silt had already killed several cadaver dogs, farm animals and sickened dozens of people. He suspects that FEMA has not announced this, in order to protect the future defendants of the class action lawsuits that are sure to come.

The NFS plant is located where the Nolichucky River begins its descent from the Appalachian Mountains and is disgorged into the Tennessee Valley. NFS is located across the railroad tracks from the Riverview Industrial Park that encompassed Impact Plastics, PolyPipe USA, and BlueLinx.

As of two weeks ago, at least three employees at Impact Plastics were confirmed dead and several more were still missing, with the surviving employees complaining that their CEO's public statement is full of lies. The owner of the neighboring PolyPipe USA factory complaining that he was forced to evacuate not only his employees but the abandoned workers of Impact Plastics, which is now under criminal investigation over its dead and missing employees.

For its part, neighboring Nuclear Fuel Services claims that it sustained only "minor damage" but Bear's report diverges drastically from this. Bear reported that, in addition to the semi truck found buried under 10 feet of mud, loaded with 250 55-gallon drums of "live barrels" of nuclear fuel rods, NFS lost a 10,000 square-foot decontamination unit with all of their decontamination equipment, which were washed away by the floodwaters.

I would advise people in the Tennessee Valley, living downstream of the Nolichucky and French Broad Rivers to get out your Geiger Counters and to assess your exposure to a potential nuclear hazard in your water supply, because at the rate things are going, nobody else is going to do this for you.

NSF has been a major supplier of fuel for the US Navy's fleet of nuclear-powered vessels since the 1960s. This means that another result of this flood catastrophe is an adverse impact on the US Navy's readiness. One might ask whether this was another goal of this Directed Energy Weapons Weather Modification attack on Appalachia?

The United States' nuclear waste management program has always been in complete disarray, perhaps never more so, than when it was under the leadership of OBrandon Regime appointee, Sam Brinton, the quintessential DEI Hire, a gender-nonconforming, "Pup Kink", thrice-larceny-convicted kleptomaniac of women's luggage who managed to escape jail time but who, thankfully, was relieved of his position at the Office of Nuclear Energy, within six months of his appointment.

Due to the United States' lack of compliance-with and enforcement-of its own Nuclear Waste Policy Act of 1982, much of the very hazardous spent fuel from power plants and other facilities does not end up at the Yucca Mountain Nuclear Waste Repository in Nevada, where it's supposed to go. Instead, it gets stored haphazardly, on-site, as was the case at the US-designed, aging nuclear power plant at Fukushima, Japan, which is what made that disaster so much more toxic than it otherwise would have been.

I would like to understand how a semi truck loaded with 250 barrels of nuclear fuel ended up under 10 feet of river muck, as described by Bear. Was the "truck" an on-site "storage location" of fuel? Was the truck loaded to make a shipment and swept over by the rapid flood? Or was a semi truck loaded with 250 barrels of nuclear fuel already on the road, driving around in the middle of a hurricane?

Several containers can be seen in the parking lot at the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission's parking lot, that is part of the same Nuclear Fuel Services complex in Erwin, Tennessee. Google Street View shows that containers have always been parked here over the years. What is in those containers?

I would love for anyone reading this with knowledge of this situation to apprise me of what is going on over there.

The ~100 nuke plants in the US and the hundreds more around the world are all Fukushima Disasters waiting to happen. Like lithium battery technology, nuclear technology is genocidal/ecocidal by design. One might ask, why is the world's energy managed this way?

Why has "Every single person who's invented unlimited clean free energy has been found (suicided) murdered"?

The answer is that the world is controlled by Satanists, that's why.

Once you understand this, you understand everything.

Running Time: 3 mins