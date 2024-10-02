@ChrisMcNelly tweeted these words plus this video with an amazing montage of images, illustrating his points, transcribed, below:

The dam is breaking & the truth is FULL SEND - If it feels like everything's upside down & burning, well it is, but there's a reason. It's not the end of the world, just the end of the age. It's going to get STRANGER before it gets better. - HERE'S MY TAKE

TRANSCRIPT

@ChrisMcNelly: Pizzagate's real, and it is about to come full circle and go mainstream.

Now, mind you, this is just the surface layer of the evil that has infiltrated society. Look at the Getty Museum, the Playboy Mansion tunnels, all of these Hollywood honeypots.

The elite have been running these secret rituals behind closed doors for decades. The public just hasn't seen it, yet.

Granted, they've been telling us this the entire time through karmic retribution and their symbolism, but that will be their downfall.

We're talking about those 13 bloodline families, those who are connected to the fallen, the malevolent entities and beings who co-opted humanity. This is the Orsinis, the Rothschilds, the Rockefellers. It goes all the way to the Bush dynasty, the Clintons, and Obama.

And right now, they're like dogs in cages, backed into a corner, rats turning on each other, as their system crumbles and the world is watching.

Think about the loosh, OK? The energy these elites harvest from children, the rituals they perform to conjure their power. This isn't just some conspiracy.

It's happening, and it's far worse than most people can imagine. Did you know that over 800,000 children a year in the United States go missing? Think about that. That's not an accident.

That's a quota, okay? Not to mention those born and bred as a cash crop. These souls that people will never know existed. They built their power on the blood of innocent children, women alike.

We're talking NXIVM, Epstein, Wayfair, the DC underground tunnel systems and facilities. Mrs John Podesta's ties to sex parties and Comet Ping Pong. Frazzledrip, the Finger Lakes, and it's all coming out.

And it's all going to be revealed, and it is going to be a sh!tstorm. Drip, drip, flood. These elites assassinated Lincoln, JFK, and now, even Trump. All because these men were trying to return to you your money, your freedom, and your future.

But let's be honest, our lives are a lie. Our history has been lost, stolen, hidden, and rewritten by design and now we're witnessing the collapse of our global financial system.

Granted, this is the last stronghold on humanity. Its collapse means our freedom.

And let's be honest, the whole thing's fake and gay. It's one big fugazi. But now that the central banks are collapsing, a liquidity crisis has reached our shores.

The Federal Reserve? Dead. The IRS? Gone.

Look at the currency war happening right now: The move away from the dollar. This is the Global Reset. We're headed into a brand-new financial system, as a whole. A level playing field.

And all the while, Trump remains two steps ahead of everyone. Do you actually believe that the last decade is the outcome of a single individual's ego and ambitions? That's naive and foolish. His presidency has been wildly strategic. "Expand your thinking". Trump is inevitable. He's a Wartime President.

When he invoked peace, the stage was set, ushering in Executive Order 13818, 13848, both of which involve targeting Corruption, Foreign Interference, Crimes Against Humanity.

And let's not forget the media, the great bread-and-circus of distraction. I mean, really, think about it. Television programming, the CIA's greatest weapon in keeping you docile, aloof, indoctrinated.

All while they use their magic and their spells to subvertly ask for your permission to participate in moving humanity further into the dream. While using trauma-based MKUltra mind control, spurred on by negative energy harvesting events, like 9/11.

This war is being fought over the electromagnetic spectrum.

You can look this up via the DoD. Starlink, Space Force, NORAD, these simply aren't just military assets. They are controlling the flow of information, as we move into the Final Act.

When the time comes – and it's not long now – the EMS will bypass every network and every gatekeeper, speaking to the people and the public, directly. And then, you will see the truth.

This isn't just about Hollywood or Wall Street or even D.C. This goes much deeper. I mean, we're talking about the Vatican, the Knights of Malta, the Sabbatean Frankists, Zionism. I mean, they've infiltrated every aspect of our society, from our churches to our governments. I mean, hell, even our theme parks.

Satanic ritual abuse, sex trafficking, organ harvesting. The time has come for the world to know just how deep this evil actually goes. I mean, they've literally been manipulating reality, itself.

From CERN, the Mandela Effect, Project Looking Glass, Timeline Jumps. I mean, they've been toying with portals, stargates, alternate realities, manipulating time, itself. But, we've taken back control.

Trump was placed in this role by Military Intelligence, and he's not the only one. There's key military figures from NORAD, commanders, all strategically placed to reclaim the Republic from this Corporate Government and the world, at large from these malevolent bloodlines.

We're in a spiritual war. I mean, this is a celestial battle. I mean, we're at the precipice of the Great Awakening, OK? We're at the climax of the Great Solar Flash. The veil is lifting. This is the age of Aquarius, the End of the Age.

This is a worldwide military operation. I mean, this is the global takedown of the most entrenched corruption, the likes of which the world has ever seen – something that's been going on for millennia!

The end of humanity, as a slave race is literally at our doorstep.

You feel it. I feel it.

Worlds are colliding. Timelines are converging.

The flip of the switch. The quantum shift. The Great Awakening.

The end is just the beginning. The stage is set for what's about to come. The truth will have its day, and the truth may just set us free.

Hold on to your butts, nerds, because nothing can stop what's coming.

@quantumshifting [TikTok]: Y'all better strap your seatbelts, because this is gonna be a ride that you will never, ever forget. Our world is never gonna be the same. My whole body is lit up in goosebumps. You chose to be here and incarnate during this time. Sh!t's about to go down.

Running Time: 6 mins