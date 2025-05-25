Americans who Disagreed with COVID-19 Mandates Labeled "Domestic Violent Terrorists" by Biden Regime

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard confirms that the Biden administration put people on a Domestic Terrorist Watchlist who did not agree with COVID-19 lockdown mandates, vaccines, or who expressed fear of their children being vaccinated without their consent.

This is clear evidence that the Biden administration and everyone around them was and continues to be at war with the People of the United States.

For nearly a decade, we've been living through a soft Marxist revolution that seeks to overthrow the United States' Constitutional form of government. It labels peaceful, law-abiding Americans as "Domestic Violent Extremists (DVEs)", using this label as justification to censor, blacklist, de-platform, de-bank and imprison innocent Americans, under the guise of "National Security".

This effort is being led by entities both within and outside United States, both within and outside of the US Government, by entities sympathetic to the neo-feudal goals of think tanks, such as the Atlantic Council, including the World Economic Forum, the United Nations, the EU, the UK and China.

IMAGE: "After the insurrection: Countering domestic extremism in the US military and law enforcement" - Pub. April 2021 by the Atlantic Council

Although the Trump administration is slowly chipping away at this self-styled "Resistance", much of the US Federal bureaucracy remains staffed by Globalists who are still trying to dismantle the US Republic from within.

This is especially visible in the actions of several Federal Judges blocking the will of the American People, who overwhelmingly support the mass-deportation of millions of illegal immigrants, tens of thousands of whom are gang members convicted of murder, rape, etc – military-age men who are viciously violent, unlike the so-called "DVEs" – and many of whom are here for the purpose of instigating a fake "civil war" in America.

This is why Democrat politicians are maniacally protecting homicidal invaders; blocking their deportations, flying down to visit them in El Savlador and sheltering them in their own homes: Because the Democrat Party has devolved into a uniformly treasonous entity. They are standing-up these violent gang leaders to serve as the flag officers in their war against the United States.

The DNC is impersonating a legitimate political party that represents the interests of US Citizens but they are a clearly a hostile entity. Due to the capture of the media and major universities, etc many self-identifying Democrats fail to see this fact.

Juan O Savin has said repeatedly that the main agency responsible for the long term overthrow of the United States (that has been ongoing for decades, if not centuries) is the Senior Executive Service (SES), which is controlled by British Intelligence, which is in turn, is controlled by the top committee members of the elites who control the central banking system.

This is why, despite the resounding electoral victory of President Trump and despite the fact that the Democrat Party has an unfavorable rating of about 60% among all US Registered Voters, the "Resistance" continues to disregard the will of the People, with a former FBI Director last week openly calling for the President's ass*ssination.

This is a long term, low-intensity war against the US that is part of a global war being waged by this same group of elites against the peoples of dozens of countries throughout the world.

TRANSCRIPT

Fox Host, Will Cain: What was done under the Biden administration? Was it they were saying that everyone who opposed, say, mask mandates or the vaccination of children are Domestic Violent Extremists? Or were they saying that those are opinions often held by Domestic Violent Extremists?

DNI Tulsi Gabard: Yeah, well, that's a very good question, that when you look at the language of these documents that I've declassified; first, the Strategic Implementation Plan of the Biden administration's designation of potential violent domestic extremists, it really talks about "People who may likely turn out to be Domestic Violent Extremists" or "Those who may likely turn to violence", because of these specific, quote unquote, "ideologies" that they hold.

And there's a consistent thread through here, that these ideologies that they are designating as, "Turning into potentially violent activities" or "Being manifested in violent activities" happen to be those of people who were using their First Amendment rights to oppose certain policies of the Biden administration.

And while some of the examples that are focused on there have to do with those who opposed the COVID vaccine mandates, those who opposed the mask mandates, parents who were concerned that their children going to school may be forcibly-vaccinated with the COVID vaccine without the consent or awareness of parents – the list goes on and on – but it's not exclusive to this.

In some of these reports that we've declassified, it shows that people who were opposed to Biden's Border Policy, for example, could therefore "Have propensities to join a militia" or could "become these domestic violent extremists", that we're talking about here.

And again, it's important to look at this, in the totality and the sequence of how this happened.

These documents were issued in December of 2021. You remember very well, Will, the speech, the ominous speech that President Biden gave in 2022, where, with this red background and Marines standing in the background, he issued an address to the nation warning the American people that "Donald J Trump" and "MAGA Republicans pose a direct threat to the fabric of our Republic."

And then, you put that together with how the FBI and others within the Biden administration directed social media companies to censor Americans and undermine our First Amendment rights, because, of course...the social media companies don't want to be in a position to support the "spread of Domestic Violent Extremism".

So, when you look at all of these things together, you understand, at its core, the thing that I commit, to the American people to root out, which is the weaponization and politicization of the intelligence community and National Security State against the American people.