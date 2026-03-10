This is a raucous episode of Tommy’s Podcast with host, Tommy Kerrigan and guests, Susan Kokinda, General Blaine Holt and Tom Luongo, covering a wide range of breaking news, from the war in Iran, to unprecedented losses for the Bank of England with silver delivery contracts coming due this month, to California’s plans for secession, to a rumored sex scandal in the Trump administration, to big news coming out about massive election theft and more.

Blaine points out that when the war in Ukraine began, the British Government was quick to seize and freeze the assets of Russians in the UK who had absolutely nothing to do with the war. However, Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the slain Supreme Leader of Iran who’s been selected to replace him owns more than $140 million worth of luxury real estate on Billionaire’s Row in London and he asks why is it that Keir Starmer hasn’t moved on the austere cleric’s property?

He suspects it’s because the IRGC and the Mullahs are wholly-owned subsidiaries of the City of London banks. Susan concurs and explains that Islamist terrorism has long been vital to the City’s business model and to their whole Strategy of Tension. They agree that the City has really gone mask-off as not just our enemy, financially and in terms of irregular warfare but now also to China and clearly, to their own people.

Blaine asks, “How desperate is an enemy that would turn on one of its own, the CCP in China, no less, to jam up 50% of China’s oil at a time when Xi Jinping could not be more vulnerable, with no less than three factions going after each other and the people want to vote! So that would imply to me that these former sweethearts that were involved in an Opium War against the United States, the Chinese are being thrown under the bus!” Tom says he thinks it’s possible that London is attacking Xi Jinping to put the Hu Jintao faction back in power.

Susan says she sees two narratives coming out regarding Israel’s bombing the refinery near Tehran and she asks the others what they think is going on with that? Blaine says he has a source within the White House who tells him the Trump administration is thoroughly “pissed-off” about it and that President Trump is putting a tourniquet on it, as we speak.

As for the perilous situation of California’s energy grid, Tom says it’s coming out that companies like Valero and ConocoPhillips leaving the State was part of a planned collapse and that Gavin Newsom was getting ready to nationalize all energy assets, as a prelude to seceding from the United States and that he should be arrested immediately. Blaine says he’s already been in talks with financiers about getting those assets back online.

Blaine then announces that:

“I’m hearing from some folks I really trust is in the next three to 10 days, you’re going to see a rollout on election stuff that’s going to freak everybody right the Hell out... “If – and I’m told that this is the case – if they have every single receipt now, if they have every single methodology, way, the multiple lines of effort, states that it happened in, people down to the name, people down to the cubicle-dwellers who did this, who were involved in this, those tentacles don’t just stop there. Those tentacles go in all kinds of different directions. They go into the cartels, the money-laundering, the City of London, all of the stuff that happened in Italy, Serbia, China, everybody’s got problems.”

VIDEO: “Sworn Testimony from Maria Zack: 2020 Election Was Stolen” - Pub Mar 9, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Blaine continues:

“So what do you do? You hold that card back, but if you’re going to start releasing that card, because the shot clock indicates that you have no choice, you’ve got to get busy before we go into sequestration for the shutdown for the Midterms. “Think of it this way. And I talked with Susan about this the other day is, is you have President Obama, who is retaining criminal defense attorneys to get ready for stuff. If that’s the case, and if they roll this out, Tommy, that means, down at the very lowest levels, down at the cubicle-dweller, Deep State, ‘I’m ideologically sympathetic to the things they want to do, because Never Trump’ and whatever else stupid cause they have. So they think they can move up, you know, in that, in that little realm of ‘Do this, and we’ll let you do this,’ whatever. “But when you have a bunch of cubicle-dwellers who cannot afford criminal defense attorneys, who cannot defend themselves in their own organizations, who have everything in this world to lose, including jail time, you’re going to now start seeing exponential legions after that type of disclosure [of massive election theft], want to turn on the middle – the middle managers; your Podestas, your Rices, your Powers – because, the senior managers for the United States-of-City-of-London-type kids, they’re covered, they’ve got criminal defense attorneys out the whazz – or at least they think they’re covered. They’re not – but what you’re going to see is, they’re going to start looking at the middle managers as liabilities that could hurt them. “I think you’re going to start seeing, oh, suicides, assassinations, terrible falls through windows. So, the middle has to fear the seniors from coming after them, literally to hide evidence. And then the lowest levels going at the middle, because those are the ones that signed the paychecks that go to the ones who are co-opted all over the place.”

There are many more bombshells in what is a very humorous and light-hearted podcast, considering these topics!

