Based on the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy, which Blaine encourages everyone to read, he believes that there was some pre-coordination about Iran with Beijing and Moscow, which is why there is no real pushback from them.

Blaine says Trump’s masterstroke was taking over the City of London’s marine insurance business by ordering the US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide guarantees for maritime trade through the Straits of Hormuz, backed by a strike group called the Abraham Lincoln.

Blaine jokes:

“If you are a Wallenberg , you’re a Rothschild, you are waking up this morning going, ‘OK, this is horsesh¡t. We’ve been in charge for 1,500 years. And are we really planning on losing to one guy with a bad haircut?’”

In no uncertain terms, Blaine says, we are war with the British Empire (aka the Davos/City of London financial system) and that Iran-Israel is just another battlefield in this global conflict, like Venezuela.

And so is Ecuador-Colombia, where the US just sent helicopters in for another massive operation that few are talking about, because everybody’s bandwidth has been fully exceeded. These South American operations are targeting the illicit oil, fentanyl, cocaine and human trafficking pipelines that are being laundered through City of London banks and cutting off their source of funds.

He notes that the fact this latest operation was launched yesterday indicates that the administration is confident about how the campaign is going in the Middle East.

Tommy’s Podcast is also joined by fuel refinery plant engineer, Mike Ariza and they all discuss the looming National Security Disaster that is the State of California, which has shut down nearly all of its fuel refineries, as part of a diabolical longterm scheme to purposefully collapse the State and its logistics/supply chains, to starve its people to death or otherwise drive them out, in order for the financialists to then scoop up all of the real estate for pennies on the dollar.

Blaine says the people doing this are, “Cut from the same cloth as the sh¡theads in Europe that brought you the Ukraine-Russian War.”

California would take about two years to escalate into what Blaine calls “Mad Max Land”, if not addressed but he assures Mike that California is in the administration’s “sequenced queue”.

Gen Blaine Holt: The last thing that anyone should ever call any of this first year of the Trump Presidency is ‘An Evening at the Improv’. There is no improvisation that’s happening, right now. None, whatsoever.

So, when we talk about the National Security Strategy, it kind of lays out where the general direction is of where the President’s vision for the world is America First, the Western Hemisphere second, zones of influence for Russia and China, and now, the execution phase of putting those things into order.

But when you put those things into order, now from a military planner’s aspect, you get to sequencing.

So, if you want to go take on Iran first, maybe you’ve left a few things undone here that the general flow of things, I think, is to capture – first off, many people won’t even agree what this damn war is about.

This war is versus the British Empire or aka the City of London. Iran-Israel, just a battlefield in a global conflict.

And if you can subscribe to that, then what I will say is the President opened fire on the cartels. He pitched his first battle in Venezuela. No accident, Venezuela was running illicit oil through Iran. China; had shady dealings with Russia.

And I believe there was some pre-coordination with Beijing and Moscow, that you might want to read our National Security Strategy. It’s actually what we’re going to do.

The reason he pitched that battle is because the cartels represent the illegal vascular system to the entire thing. So, when we talk about what are the veins, what are the pipelines, what are the things that keep City of London’s shadowy bankers at the High Table operational with money laundering, human trafficking, all their casino games, all their central bank hijinks, printing money, hyperinflation, false wars, where they bet on both sides? The cartels.

The cartels have been the juice and they’ve been a very useful element, even right on down to the Second Opium War, which is Chinese/CCP fentanyl operations with the cartels against the United States.

So then it gets down to sequencing. OK, we pitch battle against the cartels. We go pick off a guy [Maduro] that could be very helpful in turning state’s evidence against co-opted politicians in the Beltway – I know, that’s shocking to some, but we have them – on both sides of the aisle. And then, the entire way through this year, the President collars Israeli politics.

Israel, ever since Trump got elected, has been wanting to vaporize Iran. That’s not in line with where the President wants to go. He wants the Abraham Accords and he wants a generally demilitarized foreign policy across the Middle East.

So what do we do? We do the June strikes and we, in air quotes, “obliterate the nuclear capabilities of Iran”.

At the same time, we’re planting the seeds of a future revolution. A very pissed-off Netanyahu goes back to the drawing board to prove to the world, “No, they’re ginning back up. We’ve got to go vaporize them!”

He gets his friends, Lindsey Graham and the other Neocons to get into this. And then, we start to see that we’re going to have a flank problem here, in the United States, with terror cells, that the cartels, unified with Hezbollah, the Iranians, IRGC, they’re all here.

But quietly – and this gets to EM Burlingame’s point and his sources – they’ve been rolled-up – not entirely, but that set the stage nicely for what we saw five days ago, which is, “OK, let’s go rip the head off the snake. We’re going to do it on our rules, not Israeli rules. Sorry, Kids, no nukes involved, here. And we’re going to enable a revolution. We’re not going to vaporize a country. And that’s how this will go down.”

So, five days into this, I’d say you couldn’t ask for it to go much better than it has. The Iranians miscalculated; thought that missiles going at Arab capitals would turn ally against ally. The opposite happened. And then, the last one they left untouched was Turkey.

Well, they fired a missile at Incirlik today and it got zapped by an Arleigh-class cruiser. So now, Turkey’s no fan of the Iranians, anymore either. So look, this is great news.

And then the President’s masterstroke, the financial takedown of the Straits of Hormuz, lighting up oil: “Sorry, Lloyd’s of London – wait, affiliate to the City of London. We’re going to just take that entire business away from you! President Trump is actually going to make money for this country on all those insurance policies; that we know what the risk is, because we’re going to back that up with the damn strike group called the Abraham Lincoln.”

So we’re running the table. We’re doing very, very good.

I don’t want to get cocky or arrogant. Bad sh¡t can happen. Anytime you want to have a war, that second or third order effect can come your way.

We still have co-opted, corrupt politics here, in this nation. We have undone work in the accountability department. But if we weren’t confident right now, would we have opened up a front in Ecuador, Bolivia and Colombia right now – which there’s not even enough time in the newsrooms to cover that sh¡t. So think about that.

You see choppers going over Ecuador and none of the newsrooms, they’re looking at that going, “Yeah, we don’t have time for that.” It’s like, we just opened up a war in South America and you don’t have time for it!

Tommy: Flood the zone. Yeah, no, it’s the meme for the Video Game Generation like myself. Trump’s just doing SideQuest, at this point.

You’re like, WTF? Ecuador? But no, I’m with you. Don’t ever get cocky, but it’s also okay to occasionally take some sort of good news or positivity and enjoy that. That’s a human thing.

Back to what you said though: nothing is improv. If you could, General, and then we’ll let Mike get in, here. But what’s happening in Ecuador right now? This isn’t just Trump waking up and saying, “Yeah, f@ck it. Let’s go down there.”

Gen Blaine Holt: He just whacked another funding source for the –

Tommy: You went on vacation and the war popped-off. So I’m pretty sure you’re above the Joint Chiefs, but you’re saying that that’s not random.

Gen Blaine Holt: No. Hey, look, I went to the Dominican Republic and my bunker there to run the war. OK? So I’m fresh back. I’ve got some good briefings. (Laughs).

But what I’ll tell you is that the Ecuador-Columbia piece, Bolivia piece, he is now hitting City of London with yet another tourniquet on their funding stream. So, the cocaine money just got dealt with, is what happened. And then, their illicit funding mechanisms, more laundering channels.

Look, if you are a Wallenberg, you’re a Rothschild, you are waking up this morning going, “OK, this is horsesh¡t. We’ve been in charge for 1,500 years. And are we really planning on losing to one guy with a bad haircut?

They’re trying to kill him!

Tommy: Yeah, well, of course. But Mike, because I’m being a horrible host and completely excluding you.

Mike Ariza: No, absolutely not. This is great. I’m going to get on the side of the oil situation, here and gas situation here. There have been some significant developments in Commiefornia.

Set the stage real quick: as we talked last week, Valero’s down. The State is at its limit on being able to import fuels, gasoline, jet fuel. Prices have gone up. They’re going to continue to go up.

With Valero down, we’re down to seven refineries. The PBF has two refineries, and Martinez is down in LA. They’re going to go into a shutdown mode and then California is going to go into its summer blend of gasoline. So, prices are going to go up. It’s the same as before. There’s a good chance we’re going to see some shortages. And now, did you guys – I sent that letter from, four-page letter that PBF sent to CARB, OK?

Well, Chevron just dispatched a letter to CARB too. That’s four refineries – major refineries in California, basically telling them, “If you don’t take this investment and shove it up your ass, we’re leaving. We’re shutting down.”

They basically put the state on notice. That’ll take us down to three refineries. The economy in this state will absolutely collapse.

Chevron, their risk to military readiness, national security, and they cited the report that we did, back in October. They’re saying:

“California’s in-state refining system plays an important role in supporting US energy security, national defense, including more than 30 military defense installations in this state alone that are compromised if this policy is finalized. California refineries supply a broad range of transportation fuels, including aviation fuels that are critical to commercial and military operations and they operate near major airports, military installations, and strategic hubs serving the Pacific region. “Continued erosion of California’s refining capacity risks increased reliance on imported fuels that are slower to arrive, more exposed to global supply disruptions, and less reliable during emergencies or periods of heightened geopolitical risk. Refinery closures in California reduce fuel supply resilience on the West Coast, increasing risk to military, national readiness, and national security – not just California. “Maintaining a stable policy framework that supports continued operation of refineries is therefore not only an economic and consumer affordability issue, but also a matter of broader energy security and national defense.”

That’s directly out of Chevron’s letter. They dispatched that letter last night.

So, it’s about a year or two late. I wish they had done this a year or two ago. But basically, it looks like they’re totally teaming-up because what’s going on with this cap and investment, on top of all the regulations, and they cite, like PBF cites Valero’s reasonings for shutting down, and they don’t mention the cap and investment.

This is a whole new thing, and the air board’s done these addendums. So, PBF, for instance, they’ll pay on top of all these egregious fines, these egregious regulations, you know, they have to adhere to the gasoline they have to make. They’re paying an additional, like, $180 million on this cap and investment this year.

The foreign imported fuels, they don’t pay this. They don’t pay any of this stuff. So, the playing field, not level, it’s a joke.

And then the addendums that they’re putting in this, that the CARB is putting in to this cap and investment, within the next five or six years, that number’s going to go in excess north of $300 million that PBF has to pay. And they’re doing the same thing to Chevron. So, now PBF and the Chevron Corporation have said, “No, you sit down and talk with us, or we’re leaving.”

Basically, they wrote, “This is untenable. We’re not doing this. We’re competing against the imported fuels that don’t have to pay any of this stuff. You’re shooting your own in-state refineries in the foot.”

So, that’s the latest of what’s going on there. So, Valero’s down, and we’re down to seven refineries. If they go down, we’ll be down to three. The state will, it will totally collapse. Right now, we’re on the verge. Right now, we’re on the verge. We’re at the limit. We’re at the threshold. We can’t take any more.

If these guys do what they’re citing that they’re going to do, this state is, will be in a total, I mean, civilian unrest like we’ve ever seen before in the history of the country. And then, you know, as they wrote, as they both clearly identify – and the General more than knows, a major, major threat to our national security, not just California, the entire nation.

Gen Blaine Holt: Right. So, the question is, when you start to look at the cascading effects, let’s just say the government’s not going to come in and nationalize these assets, for the time being – I believe they will – I believe they’re strategically looking at the right time for that and unfortunately, politics is in the mix, here.

So, in the cascading effects department, if you lose the refining capacity, it’s not the price of gas that’s your problem. It’s your ability to put food on your table if you’re not near any place where you can grow something.

So, in pocketed areas where people were either not smart enough to go ahead and plant a few seeds in the ground, understanding that scarcity is near here, in the metropolitan areas, San Francisco, San Diego, LA, Sacramento, Oakland, you’re going to see civil unrest like California’s never seen before.

You don’t have a resilient population in those urban areas and as soon as somebody recognizes that they can’t go get a $2 box of Cap’n Crunch®, man, it’s on.

And so, getting back to D.C. and how the President’s looking at this, look, he’s getting advised on this stuff every single day. So, do you decide to swoop in with the cape and boots and fix it now? And nobody really understands that it could have been super bad? Or do you let super bad happen and have California out there with pitchforks and knives, screaming at Trump and calling for the incarceration of the legislators and the Governor? I don’t know.

But I do think that Californians should be calling for action right now. If you’re a Californian and you’re asleep, at this point, oh, my gosh, the crash course you’re going to get in logistics and supply chain, it will not be fun. And for years, I’ve been told by operational generals, when I’ve been in logistics roles, you know, “Well, just make the problem go away and you’re but a cog in the machine. We’re the tip of the spear.”

It’s like, you know, it’s that way until it’s not that way. And then I’m the sexiest guy in the damn room, because I’m the guy with the nine classes of logistics. And I think that’s honestly where Californians are about to get to. And it’s very sad. It’s unfortunate.

Mike Ariza: Exactly, General. And, you know, it’s logistically-speaking, we will include Reno and Las Vegas and Phoenix and all that. And Nevada is more screwed than California is, because they don’t have any seaports.

There’s no pipelines coming into Nevada, just like California. But the problem – and this is where I’ve been kind of trying to raise the alarm on this is – what you’re saying is spot on. The problem is the logistics.

Once these refineries go down, it’s very hard to get them back up. You lose all the quality. It’s like losing pilots on a plane. You have a damn pilot that’s not getting airborne. You know, same thing with the refinery. You don’t have someone, you know, like has the experience of training that I have – a lot those folks we talked about this last time, Valero offered transfers. So a lot of their employees transferred to Maytown, you know, to Texas, went to Louisiana or wherever. You lose that. The refinery goes stone cold.

And then you end up with tank inventories. Normally, you have maintained inventories in tanks because you shut down the refinery for repair for maintenance. That’s called a turnaround. But you have inventories in the crude tanks. You have inventories in the intermediate tanks that also feed the units, the processing units.

Well, now they’ve taken all of those down to zero. And they’re cleaning those, taking them out of service. So, the refinery can be mothballed, all the different catalysts that they use for the conversion sections of the refinery, cracking the heavier hydrocarbons into jet fuel, like you were saying, three gallons per barrel.

All that stuff is gone. The coke that runs the coker unit, you can’t run the refinery without the coker, you know, all that coke’s gone and shipped-out. Normally, it’s sitting there ready to restart the refinery.

So the time it becomes critical, you’re looking at months, and then you don’t have the qualified – it’s very, very hard, especially in Benicia with its unique complexity. Yeah, very, very hard to get qualified people even restart the refinery. So that’s the critical juncture we’re at.

Back in the ‘70s, we had the oil embargo, the refineries were still here, we had 41 refineries in California, and the country had its refineries. So when the crude oil came back, the refineries came back up, the refineries got the country off its knees.

But if California goes down on its knees – there will not be refineries to get it off of its knees.

So yes, the possibilities here are just horrendous. The amount of unrest, like you said, you can’t ship food, farmers can’t run their equipment. People are literally going to be starving and they’re not going to know what the Hell to do.

Gen Blaine Holt: Yeah, so let me make it worse: A refinery is a big damn machine. And the big damn machine likes to operate. And it operates quite effectively with minimal maintenance requirements or breakage or that kind of stuff, as long as it is operating, kind of like a jet. An airplane does not like to be at rest. And when you put it at rest, stuff breaks, stuff dries up, seals dry up.

And then, what ends up happening is you get into the business elements of this. So let’s say California goes, “Holy cow! We screwed up, we got to have these refineries back!”

Companies like Valero and Chevron will make them eat all the costs to fix the refinery, transfer the people and get all of that. That is not chump change. That is real money. And when you look at the California deficits, we’re talking billions of dollars.

Mike Ariza: And it can be a billion dollars, easily in a refinery, depending on what they’re doing, what they have to do, what they find. Like you said, you’re spot on again, sir. If that happens to refineries, they sit, they go cold. If they stay cold for a long time, they’ll end up, you’ll end up getting cracks in things you weren’t expecting cracks in. You know, brittle, you know, you could have the chance of brittle fracture. There’s a whole bunch of different things and you can end up spending well, well over a billion dollars in a refinery, just one, just trying to get it up to snuff to bring it back up, not including transferring people and everything else you got to do.

Gen Blaine Holt: So that’s a cheery deal! (Laughs).

You know, you just want to get the Californians to wake up, even the Communist ones and go, “Listen, have purple hair, but you’re going to have to understand the world that you live in and you’re about to live in.”

And they’re all patting themselves on the back that they’ve finally done something about old trucks that emit terrible fumes. And they have done every single thing in their power to destroy their own supply chains.

We’re finding other spots in the world or in agriculture where they’re going after the food supply in different ways. So whether it’s this bullsh¡t Bird Flu thing, or your cows are farting methane into the sky, or even now, and in the case of California, in Europe now they’ve detected some rare virus in orange trees. And the only solution is to yank them out of the ground. How long do you think it’ll be before they find that sh¡t over here?

In other words, let’s go, let’s review the Sustainable Development Goals put out by the World Economic Forum: “There’s too many ‘useless eaters’ on the planet. And we need to depopulate and constricting resources, tokenizing all of them, reappropriating private property.”

What you’re seeing in California is symptoms that these people believe this stuff. And honestly, they don’t really care who’s going to get hurt here. They absolutely do not, because they have stolen more money out of the California taxpayers’ pocket. They’re laundering and all of their corruption. They’re going to be just fine, as they watch it all go into the sh¡tter.

And then, you watch: After all of this is destroyed, and the people that could get out got out, and the people that died died, and the restoration happens, then all these financialists are intending to swoop into California and buy up all this land on pennies on the dollar and put California back together again.

That’s their plan. I wish it was different, and I wish it sounded less diabolical. It’s not.

Mike Ariza: Unfortunately, I agree with you a thousand percent, General. I think that’s exactly what the Hell is going on. And so many people, that’s the thing. So many people are going to suffer, and they don’t give a damn. They don’t give a, they don’t.

Gen Blaine Holt: They’re cut from the same cloth as the sh¡theads in Europe that brought you the Ukraine-Russian War. There’s over two million people dead in that war, and you won’t see one news story on that. In other words, we’re losing millions in this global World War Next, and nobody’s going to report on it. And it is real, and it is very dangerous, and it’s dangerous, right on down to the local Main Street level.

Tommy: Back to the political expedience part of it, being in the vacuum, not opening a ninth front in California, to a degree, if you really want to walk it out, because that implies you’re going to take a political hit, but it’s for a National Security reason. I was just thinking, I might argue that it’s preventative of a much worse political thing, because let’s say just sh¡t hits the fan with just unintended consequences in Iran, whatever it is, and all of a sudden, two weeks from now, even with the best laid plans, we’re going to gas $34 a gallon.

It’s kind of better to ask for forgiveness, or not in this case, it’d be the opposite. You’d almost want to take the hit of like, “Hey, we went in and stopped this before whatever X factor, whatever thing is coming then. So it will look bad that he goes in with the National Guard, but it will look a thousand times worse.”

Gen Blaine Holt: Let’s play that out on a National Security Strategy level. If you don’t intervene now in California, you make the entire nation more vulnerable. You destroy one of the top economic-producing states in the nation.

If you do that, what are you projecting on the world stage? Vulnerability. Who would love to see us become more vulnerable? China, Moscow, and what you do is, right now, they’re kind of on the back foot going, “Holy shit, this Trump guy’s all over the place, and he’s really messing us up.”

That could work in the other direction. Then, if they detect that there’s blood in the water, and we are vulnerable, they have land here. They’ve got drone bases here. They’ve got units, terrorist cells. The PLA folks came across the border in the past four years. So then do you start to recalculate, “Oh, is there an opportunity that we didn’t see before in the United States?”

That’s why I think, no matter what, California needs attention, right now.

Mike Ariza: Yeah, I remember seeing how many, watching how many Chinese were coming across that San Diego sector. Walking on through, just walking on through.

Gen Blaine Holt: Michael Yon and Ann Vandersteel did such a great job tracking all of that and documenting it. And it’s unaddressed.

Mike Ariza: Yeah, and a lot of, and I’m sure a lot of them are here, legitimately just trying to get here for a better life of work, but there’s a lot of them. The CCP’s ruthless. The CCP’s ruthless. To think that all of them are just here to “get a better life and find work” is really naive.

Gen Blaine Holt: Oh, that’s horsesh¡t. They have poly-stab units all over the country, right now. And in Beijing right now, they’re having their Two Sessions meeting. And right now, the favor goes with us. We are proving that their military crap does not work.

This is wonderful. They’re freaking-out at the Two Sessions meeting. And there’s five factions in Beijing all vying for power, right now. Nobody knows who’s really in charge of the country. This is beautiful. Why would you want to flip it in the other direction?

Tommy: I was about to say.

Gen Blaine Holt: And create a vulnerability when you’ve got your foot on the throat, when you got –

Mike Ariza: On the throat of your adversaries.

Tommy: What you really don’t want for them to do is, we’re going to do the whole unconventional, asymmetric warfare over time, as we build up the military over decades. What you really don’t want them to go is go, “The military thing really doesn’t work. Let’s quintuple down, activate the units. What are you doing? You’re on the one yard line.”

Mike Ariza: And here’s an opportunity for them too, is when you look at what we’ve done with Venezuela, as far as the oil and all the ghost fleets and all that, and how we’ve basically cut in China off from some of their, well, actually a lot of their oil supply. That is one thing they can do is literally just cut. I mean, where’s the vulnerability in America? California. Cut us off from our damn fuel supply.

Gen Blaine Holt: Yep. Call in all the chits with the co-opted, blackmailed, extorted politicians. Look, I could play this through Red Team eyes. I don’t want to really talk about it, because I don’t like giving the Chinese kids ideas.

But at the same time, we are in an offensive stance, right now. We’re doing good. We’re putting points on the board. We’re changing the world. Always a rule in military planning parlance is “Watch the weak flank.” What’s the weak flank? California.

Mike Ariza: Absolutely. The whole West Coast.

Tommy: What do you think it then? Well, I mean, crystal ball. I mean, again, I suppose the General knows everything because he is the Hidden Hand. He is the Hidden Hand. (Everybody laughs).

Mike Ariza: He is the guru!

Tommy: He really is. He is the singular Illuminati! What do you then see, then? If we know what we know, based on just what us know in this discussion and the people watching this, what do you see then?

Because if you go back to the whole, “None of it’s improv,” what do you then see in the coming month, between now and April? Do we nationalize it in California? If it really is that linchpin, if it really is that weak flank, whatever you want to call it, how do we prevent a wrestling defeat from the jaws of victory?

Mike Ariza: Let me throw this in, real quick, so the General can rock and roll. When you say that, I’m looking at them. I’m kind of thinking on these two letters, because they’re so critical and so pointed for two major corporations.

I’m kind of wondering if this isn’t going to be the trigger that’s going to, you know, depending on where, and that is going to be based on how does the California Air Resource Board respond to it? I don’t think they’re – I think they’re going to keep doing the same old. I don’t think they’re going to change course.

Tommy: And who’s to say those corporations aren’t in touch with the Trump administration and this is a way to launder it through a private thing. And Trump goes, “They said so, it wasn’t me!”

I mean, for all we know, there’s a backdoor between the, you know, whatever, the, you know, Defense Threat Reduction Agency and, you know, Chevron about doing this. And it’s a way to mask that. I would imagine they’re probably a lot smarter than us and they’ve thought about how to do this in a less incendiary way.

Gen Blaine Holt: First off, I’m going to be very optimistic, here. And I’m going to say that, not only is President Trump aware of the plan, but California is in the sequenced queue. Whether these companies write the letters or not, I think he understands what’s at stake, here.

I don’t find them being very limited on their situational awareness. And I do think that this type of information is front and center on the President’s radar screen. Both of those CEOs can pick up the phone and call President Trump anytime they want. He’s basically got a hotline set up with all of the captains of industry around our country, and he takes those calls. So that part, I’m gratified by.

So now let’s get down to lines of operation: You could see two things on this path to success. Between now and April: Yes, brute force. We nationalize, in-your-face, let’s have all the court cases, emergency court case up to the Supreme Court.

We suspend governance in California, because they’re destroying the State and the Constitution calls, under Article II, Section 2, and the Supremacy Clause for the President to intervene if the state of California threatens all of our security.

So, you could see that path. That could happen. It’s a lot of energy. It’s a lot of comps, and it’s a pull away from other events that they’re on right now.

Or could you see that the thing that has been blacked-out and missing from this entire administration the entire time, in fact, it’s the thing that has at least temporarily destroyed President Trump’s political base, which is the loss and no chance or nothing in sight, on us entering into a season of accountability, both sides of the aisle, where all of these things; the malfeasance going back to 2020 election, J6, Epstein, all of it, whoever’s compromised in DC.

And in that fishnet of mess, you pull in the crooked Californians who are on the take from whoever, or you run investigations to find out that these people were doing things intentionally against their country and the State of California, allowing for States of Emergency to be introduced.

That path to me, and this is going to sound crazy, looks like the more likely path, I think.

Mike Ariza: I don’t think it’s crazy, at all.

Tommy: No, I think it’s pretty realistic.

Mike Ariza: Yeah, that’s real world.

Gen Blaine Holt: If not, now let’s go to the bad side: If not, so we don’t do that, and we don’t do the brute force, we’re in charge of your oil refineries thing.

Then, by about July 15th, that’s going to be closing in on the timeframes for the Midterms, all things will be shut down, all court cases, they’re going to let these elections play out, just the way they are.

The Republicans are going to gladly hand over power to the Democrats, who will then impeach and convict Donald Trump and now, we’re in an altogether new type of environment, that over two years leads to a place called Mad Max Land.

So, those are your choices! (Laughs)

Tommy: And I hope they’re looking at that and they’re going, “Yeah, f@ck the second one. Hey, Trump, they hate you, anyway!”

Gen Blaine Holt: Deuces, Baby!

Tommy: That’s probably what this comes down to, is they go, “Hey, they hate you, and they tried to blow your head off.”

Gen Blaine Holt: Yeah, there’s no reverse gear.

Tommy: They might have cut this conversation we’re having off, five minutes in. They go, “Well, it’s politically expedient,” and Trump goes, “They tried to shoot me, f@ck them.” Alright, that’s probably what it is. That kind of instills a little more confidence in me, because he’s like, “I don’t care, send in Delta Force, yeah.”

Gen Blaine Holt: Let the gangster politics begin.

