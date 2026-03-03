According to the Book of Enoch, Mount Hermon is the place where the Watcher class of Fallen Angels landed on Earth and it is where they vowed to take wives among the daughters of men (Enoch 6):

CHAPTER VI.

1. And it came to pass when the children of men had multiplied that in those days were born unto them beautiful and comely daughters. 2. And the angels, the children of the heaven, saw and lusted after them, and said to one another: ‘Come, let us choose us wives from among the children of men and beget us children.’ 3. And Semjâzâ, who was their leader, said unto them: ‘I fear ye will not indeed agree to do this deed, and I alone shall have to pay the penalty of a great sin.’ 4. And they all answered him and said: ‘Let us all swear an oath, and all bind ourselves by mutual imprecations not to abandon this plan but to do this thing.’ 5. Then sware they all together and bound themselves by mutual imprecations upon it. 6. And they were in all two hundred; who descended ⌈in the days⌉ of Jared on the summit of Mount Hermon, and they called it Mount Hermon, because they had sworn and bound themselves by mutual imprecations upon it. 7. And these are the names of their leaders: Samîazâz, their leader, Arâkîba, Râmêêl, Kôkabîêl, Tâmîêl, Râmîêl, Dânêl, Êzêqêêl, Barâqîjâl, Asâêl, Armârôs, Batârêl, Anânêl, Zaqîêl, Samsâpêêl, Satarêl, Tûrêl, Jômjâêl, Sariêl. 8. These are their chiefs of tens.

Chapter 6 Verse 6 says the mountain was named “Hermon” after the compact and the spell they had cast to mate with human females. The name “Hermon” has the same Semitic root “HRM” as “Haram” in Arabic for “Taboo” or “Forbidden”.

In his latest round of podcasts, Juan has been telling his hosts about Mount Hermon, the nine thousand-foot mountain on the border between Lebanon and Syria that is the highest-elevation United Nations World Heritage Site, saying that child sacrifice and Baal worship originated there and how these have to do with the ancient Canaanite religious practices that stemmed from the arrival of the Elohim (Fallen Angels) there.

Juan says that this Canaanite religion continues to be practiced in an occult fashion to this day and its adherents believe that they’re not truly of this Earth; that they’re the descendants of the Fallen Angels who were “actually” humanoids from Sirius – and that Hillary Clinton is one such practictioner.

Juan says that during the opening ceremony of the 2012 XXX Olympics, when Queen Elizabeth was portrayed as jumping out of a helicopter over London Stadium, this was an occult reenactment of the Watchers falling to Earth (i.e., Elohim / Annunaki / Olympians / Sirians). I’ve added a 2-minute clip of that event, above. It’s pretty hilarious. The Queen was creatively involved with the sketch.

IMAGE: Stunt double, Gary Connery playing Queen Elizabeth during the opening ceremony of the 2012 XXX Olympics.

Last week, SGAnon stated that quote, “Nearly the entire Middle East, including Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Israel all play host to underground or submarine conclaves of alien life, as well as advanced geothermal and dimensional physics technologies,” which corroborates the claims of much of the “channeled” contactee literature of the 1990s, like that of Barbara Marciniak.

Thus, we’ve arrived at the wild nexus between Jeffrey Epstein, the elites, Satanism, cannibalism, “UFO disclosure”, suppressed history, suppressed technology, suppressed humanity and the war in Iran.

TRANSCRIPT

Juan O Savin: At the end of the day, a lot of the crowd that we’re fighting globally, that’s in the background, we refer to them as “Luciferian”, you know, they’re Satan-worshipers; Baal, Moloch, all this sort of thing.

But the core of much of those stories, for example, if you’re talking the Baal worshipers, the story is that you had 200 literally space aliens, humanoid, not-human – not human, in the sense that they were descendants of Adam – but humanoid, in the sense that they had a body much like ours. And they fell to Earth.

And when they fell to earth, that implies it wasn’t under power, it wasn’t like they landed. It wasn’t like they came here necessarily out of choice. They fell to Earth, very much like Satan, Lucifer, the Devil, where Christ says, “I saw you fall like lightning to the Earth.”

We think of spacecraft, you know, reentering from an orbit at high speed, and that they leave a trail, as they’re burning off energy momentum and causing heat in the atmosphere in contact with the oxygen as they’re slowing down. So it looks like a lightning bolt, almost.

And so, there were 200, according to the ancient lore, that fell to Earth at Mount Hermon.

Mount Hermon’s to the north side of Israel, right there on the border between Israel and Syria. And Mount Hermon’s like a 6,000-foot high mountain. And so, the highest-altitude World Heritage Site for the UN, that we commemorate as a historical site is this landing place at the top of Mount Hermon, where these 200 humanoids fell to Earth!

I mean, that’s, you know, it sounds like a kid’s fairy tale stuff or sci-fi book, or it’s the highest altitude UN World Heritage Site on the planet, commemorating the landing location of these 200 that fell to Earth.

Now, think of falling like in a, you know, a life preserver or something, you know, a dinghy. Something happened, and they had to go to the Green Planet, Blue Planet, whatever, and fell to Earth and that’s where they landed, in this emergency situation, possibly.

200 landed at the top of the mountain, and apparently they couldn’t leave. They were stuck here, so they fell to Earth.

They walked down the mountain, and they built a city at the base of Mount Hermon. And the name of the city is the city of Baal, B-A-A-L. And that city is known historically as a place where children were sacrificed.

So if you wanted favor with these space aliens that fell to Earth, you would bring a child to be sacrificed by them. And by the way, in these sacrificial things, you would eat a sacrifice. The priests would eat the sacrifice, so literally cannibalize.

But if they’re aliens, they’re not cannibalizing. They’re just eating babies.

So with that in mind, there is a Luciferian crowd. They believe that, in the whole majority, believe that they are tied to these aliens that fell to Earth – humanoid, not human – strictly, and to that part of the human race that are within that hybrid community.

And so, there’s way more to this story than most people even have interest in, understandably. Who wants to waste time with all this craziness? But there is a very real aspect of it, and you see it, in the way that these groups commemorate and ritualize everything related to Sirius and to these Fallen Ones – and by the way, just for a comparison too, by the way, just so that everybody here kind of knows that they do this over and over:

What did George Bush do? Three times after he left the Presidency, he, on his birthday, on his 70th, 80th, 90th birthday, he went and parachuted to Earth. He fell to Earth, mimicking this.

What did Queen Elizabeth do at the 2012 Olympics, the XXX Olympics? And remember, she’s the head of the Reptilian tribes, in their way of looking at this with the Royals, the Kings of the Earth.

She went with [Daniel] Craig, yeah, and she went to the Olympics and jumped out of the helicopter, supposedly, at the Olympics, in this great, it’s a great video. Go on the Queen’s own website and watch it, Queen Elizabeth, and she falls to earth.

David Bowie, ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’, they ritualize it over and over. Oh, it’s their cult.

You deserve to know about these findings.

