My friend, the ex-Marine SPECOPS captain called me on Wednesday. He said that he couldn’t tell me what he knows about Iran over the phone but he did say that his ex-girlfriend, who took Trump’s buyout and retired from the CIA last year told him that if Trump hadn’t ordered the bombing campaign against Iran, 5-50 million Americans might be dead right now and the whole Northern Hemisphere might be uninhabitable.

She told him we were within 6 days of a nuclear holocaust and this is why China and Russia have been fairly quiet about the US-Israeli bombing campaign in Iran.

She told him that during the peace negotiations being mediated by Oman last week, the Iranians bragged to US officials that in 6 days, they were going to be at 90% enrichment and that they had 5 long-range missiles ready, which they were going to arm and launch as soon as possible, in order to get rid of the Great Satan. This was during the peace negotiations!

It is the Iranian Regime’s religious conviction that the West is evil – and they’re not half wrong, when you consider the genocidal COVID Hoax and the Satanic Pedophile Pathocracy that cooked it up.

The Twelver Shia faith of Iran’s theocracy is extremely apocalyptic, not unlike the religious faith of the commanders in every branch of the US military in more than 110 complaints made to Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) this week. It’s also not unlike the 17th century heretical Jewish cult of Sabbatean Frankism, who sought to speed up the apocalypse, via “Redemption Through Sin”.

My friend was told that Trump held the intelligence agencies’ feet to the fire to prove to him that Iran had the capabilities that they bragged about during the peace negotiations; that they really could drop nukes on the US within a week. They did so and Trump pushed the button.

What’s even crazier is that these details are being embargoed by the administration.

For decades, Benjamin Netanyahu has been the Boy Who Cried Wolf, claiming that Iran was “6 months away” from having these capabilities. This time, I’m told it’s true. If everybody were informed of this and if everybody understood what was at stake, maybe even the anti-ICE paid protestors would be on board with the administration’s current campaign in Iran. Maybe the prospect of a mass extinction event personally involving them might pique their interest, in a way that 47 years of terroristic oppression delivered by the Iranian regime across the Middle East apparently does not. Maybe we could all have a unifying moment.

I’ve been puzzled and unsatisfied for some time by the way the Trump administration has been handling communications on several issues. I asked my friend why doesn’t the administration just tell everybody what was just told to him?

He explained to me that the SES believes the public should have limited access to what’s actually happening. He said the Sinclair Broadcasting Group, the largest owner of network news affiliate stations, broadcasting Fake News to 40% of American households is a CIA cut-out, with agents strictly controlling what goes on air.

In the meantime, WaPo is accusing the administration of “bad faith” and the CFR is giving them an “F” in diplomacy, like the Satanic scum that they are.

It’s sensible to have mixed feelings about the US launching into kinetic warfare but it’s hard to remain sensible amid all of the PSYOPS, like Col Douglas Macgregor’s appearance last Tuesday with Matt Gaetz:

TRANSCRIPT Col Douglas Mcgregor: China and Russia are sitting on the sidelines monitoring everything. They’re in close touch with the government. They’re providing satellite intelligence, which accounts for some of the tremendous successes, particularly in Israel and our US bases. All of our bases have been destroyed. Our harbor installations are destroyed. We’re actually having to fall back on India and Indian ports, which are less than ideal. That’s what the Navy says. And I think Iran, much to our disappointment, is faring very, very well.

What is one to make of Col Macgregor’s comments? The credibility of US Central Command (CENTCOM) would be lost if it presented information in error, as his claims suggest. Col Macgregor knows better than that. Does he care about his own credibility?

By now, Trump and his administration have earned my trust but sometimes, I think their fans do a better job of making their case than they do. This is a clip from Tom Luongo’s Wednesday appearance on Rich Does Politics, which I’ve cut down from the original 66 minutes to 27 minutes and transcribed below.

Tom Luongo: There’s multiple departments of this organization, OK? The James Bond movies called them “SPECTRE”. It’s not us, it’s out there, it exists. And sometimes – and this is the key – sometimes when you decide, when there’s a country that says, “You know what? I don’t wanna play that game anymore.”

Now, when you’re Kuwait, you don’t have the power to do anything about it. When you’re Saudi Arabia, you don’t have the power to do anything about it. When you’re Hungary, trying to fight the European Union, you don’t have a lot of power against it, right, same thing.

Well, I got news for you. Everybody other than the United States doesn’t have the resources, the will, the manpower, or anything else to take this on. And we might not even have enough resources to take it on.

But given the fact that we’re now in a state in this early part of the 21st century, or the first quarter of the 21st century, where they attempted to destroy the United States, decamp out of London and Europe, and they were gonna move to China.

China said “No,” right? And kept all the wealth that those guys invested in China to build it up, to turn it into the next United States. The Chinese said, “Thanks. So long, and thanks for all the fish.”

Closed the capital accounts, said “No”. The Russians did the same thing in 2000, when Vladimir Putin took over. So now, you’ve got three nodes of sincere power around the world that have the ability to stand up to this system, if they’re willing to.

Now, the Russians and the Chinese are giving tacit approval. Why? Because they’re not getting involved. That’s why.

Crypto Rich: But they supplied weapons, Putin rang, and China’s issued condemnatory statements.

Tom Luongo: Sternly-worded letters are nice, but whiskey costs money, as we Americans like to say. “Talk’s cheap, whiskey costs money”. Or as people from Missouri like to say, “Show me”.

So you have to, so you parse those two things out, and even, for example, I’ll give you a perfect example of just how good, how important words on a page mean.

So last year, to great fanfare and lots of headlines, and all the pro-Iranian, pro-Russian members of the Commentariat who said, or pro-BRICS, “The United States is the Evil Empire”, ignoring the Brits because the Brits are dysfunctional and neurotic and all the rest of it, and falling into an economic abyss.

OK, that’s nice, but who controls 25% of the land of the f@cking world? Oh, I think that would be the King of England. “Oh, details. Nah, that’s just details, what are you talking about?”

But notice, how when the Russians and the Iranians, last year, to great fanfare across the entire British-supported media in the opposition class – so, that would be the ZeroHedge set. That would be The Atlantic – that would be this, that would be that.

They all – to great fanfare – talked about the Defense Agreement between Russia and Iran. “See? This is what the United States gets for putting pressure on the Russians and the Iranians, and they’ve now formed an ironclad thing, the Defense Agreement, and there’s gonna be S-400s, and there’s gonna be this, and there’s gonna be that, and screw the Americans! They’re f@cked!”

The Americans started bombing, over the weekend, or let everybody know, “Oh, by the way, we’re coming for you, Khamenei.”

And Khamenei called up Putin and went, “That’s nice, did you not read this clause in the contract?”

“F@ck you, we’re not even showing up.” And that was said by Sergey Lavrov. “Oh, well, this doesn’t really quite fit our agreement.”

Got news for you, Folks, that agreement was worth nothing, at all. It was all statecraft. It was all bullsh¡t, OK? The Russians and the Iranians – yeah – the Russians were happy to write this contract. It might have even been in their favor to do so, as long as – and they may have even come to Iran’s defense, if a different person was President in the United States – if there was a different scenario, if the board was different.

The board’s not different. The board with Donald Trump as President, the way he’s been running it, clearly the Russians are like, “Yeah, nope, not getting involved in that. You’re on your own, sorry.”

“But we had an agreement.”

“Yeah, sorry. I guess it’s paper. Words.”

Crypto Rich: Like a gangster would say.

Tom Luongo: It’s like the scene in ‘Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead’: “What are you reading, My Lord?” It’s Hamlet. “What are you reading, My Lord?”

“Words. Words. Just words.”

Crypto Rich: But also, like, how somebody might, some businessman would go to one particular Mafia don to get protection from another Mafia don and “Nope, I’m not helping you.”

Tom Luongo: (In a New York mafiosi accent) “Well, that’s nice, but it would be a real shame if they attacked you. Gonna feel real bad about that. Call me and let me know how it works out for you.”

Crypto Rich: Alright, as I piece this together – by the way, I’m reminded of our last conversation, where you called me out with fake pushback, so I’m gonna go see if I can generate some real pushback.

Tom Luongo: You already have, actually, you’ve done pretty good.

Crypto Rich: OK, so losers that I can see in this scenario.

Tom Luongo: Ugh! There are so many!

Crypto Rich: And if I look at where the players are and who’s on whose side or whatever, right? So Pakistan, British –

Tom Luongo: Partly.

Crypto Rich: They’re refusing airspace. They didn’t allow the US to use their bases.

Tom Luongo: Right, neither did the UK – up until Trump told Starmer, I’m gonna put my boot up your ass!

Crypto Rich: Yeah, I wonder what changed Starmer’s mind about that.

Tom Luongo: Well, I know exactly what happened. “Oh, by the way, I’ve got a whole bunch of C-17s in reserve and nine aircraft carriers that are not on scene. You know, those can go to Britain, by the way.”

Let’s not complain about the snake-eater showing up in 10 Downing Street. It’s a fantasy, but, you know, I gotta run with it. It just makes me, you know, it tickles my balls.

Crypto Rich: Maybe Trump’s got info on those five Ukrainian rent boys.

Tom Luongo: Now, I like the way you think about that. I’ve done a terrible job corrupting you, my friend. I really have.

Crypto Rich: Then there’s Turkey, the Muslim Brotherhood, the British broke up the Ottoman Empire, installed Kemal Ataturk, right? So, they’re well-embedded, there. And they’re opposing.

Tom Luongo: Yep. Oh, and by the way, Greece moved frigates to Cyprus today, and all the British bankers are all leaving (laughs). Oh, by the way, what did I tell you? What did I tell you six months – what did I tell you like a year ago? Trump was moving all these NATO assets out of Germany and Poland and he moved it all to Greece. And Italy, he fortified both Greece and Italy. Very, very hard. I’ve been, you know, I’ve been watching these moves come.

Like, eventually, Iran’s not the final boss. Turkey’s the final boss in the Middle East. Because they have the –

Crypto Rich: How are you gonna get rid of Turkey?

Tom Luongo: It’s gonna be a hard slog. Or you’re gonna have to flip Erdogan to get rid of him. Remember, there’s actually a very easy way to deal with the Turks. Turkish army: money.

Crypto Rich: But it’s a big army.

Tom Luongo: They need to be paid. They need to be paid, OK? The Turkish army has its own budget. It’s outside of the government budget. They can be bought. They can be bought. They can be bought.

Crypto Rich: And can’t be done so easily with the Iranian army or the IRGC, because of their oil royal revenues are getting –

Tom Luongo: Which China has been giving them. And, you know, so yeah, there’s a lot of that. So, you know, yes.

So, and here’s, and by the way, just to clarify for the audience, just to make sure that we understand this. All we’ve done so far in this video is map the game board. I haven’t told you whether or not I think this is gonna work or not!

The truth is, is that we’re not gonna know anything for a week and everything we think we know today about what’s gonna happen, everybody’s gonna have a prediction about what’s gonna happen in a week. Everybody’s gonna have a prediction about what’s going on and who’s gonna run out of oil first, or who’s gonna run out of ammo first, or this, that, or anything else. None of us know. None of us know, and nobody is inside.

I can tell you the reason I know that nobody knows – and that includes people who have contacts within the CIA; contacts within the Pentagon, contacts within the IDF or this, that or anything else. I’ll tell you why: Because the people who would normally know anything about any of this are screaming that they don’t know anything.

That’s what I take away from the Atlantic Council crashing-out, John Bolton crashing-out, and all that. These people are so used to leakers coming out of the Pentagon and out of the White House to get their information. Keir Starmer was expecting to know what was supposed to happen, and he looked not just scared when he addressed the nation the other day, he looked clueless. And that’s not normal, because MI6 usually knows everything the Americans are doing. And what that tells me is that, that’s, in and of itself, that is a significant change, Folks.

So for right now, we’re all just shooting in the dark, because no one actually knows what’s going on. No one really knows. So we can read the tea leaves, or we can read the game board; what we see from people.

So we’re seeing the Saudis backed – we’re seeing the Gulf Cooperation Council came out, uniformly condemned Iran yesterday. Hezbollah, you know, Lebanon, “We’re off the board.”

Crypto Rich: That’s so atypical! They’re not condemning Israel. They’re condemning Iran!

Tom Luongo: So maybe that tells you that the United States is the one actually in charge of this operation, and Israel are the mercenaries, this time. They’re the dumb muscle. They’re the ones getting, being told, “No, you’re gonna go do this, this, and this, and it’s gonna make it even worse for you. And that means that we control you even more.”

This is the part that drives me up a fricking wall, with all of this crashing-out that “Israel runs the Americans and the American government” and all this stuff about AIPAC and all this. That may have been the case even two years ago. That is not the case anymore, at all.

Clearly, Trump is running this show, and it’s not Netanyahu. Netanyahu’s come to DC so many times and gone home empty-handed and gone home unhappy; stayed well longer than he was scheduled to, because he kept trying to schmooze Trump into getting what he wanted. No, no, no, at the beginning of this whole thing, Netanyahu f@cks off to Berlin.

Crypto Rich: Yes!

Tom Luongo: Because he didn’t wanna be anywhere near any of this.

Crypto Rich: OK – two other points, right? Two distinct points, but I wanna make sure I get mentioned: The other group that are really unhappy are the Democratic Neocons.

Tom Luongo: Yeah, the Hillary Clintons, the Hillary Clintons, the Susan Rices, the Obamas.

Crypto Rich: The warmongers and Trump’s political enemies in the Democratic Party.

Tom Luongo: Yeah, they’re all angry, too, because they know what this means: If Iran comes off the board as a point of contention, they know – this is where I’m like, everybody who thinks that – I took Alex to task actually, mildly on Shaun Newman’s today. I said, “Alex, I hate to interrupt you and I hate to disagree with you like this, but I’m sorry, my friend, you don’t understand American politics as well as you might think you do.”

If Trump gets out of this, even operationally, even 75% of what he’s trying to do, which, at this point, it looks like it’s gonna be no better than 75% – meaning, because a lot of people that he was expecting to come to the table and take over and negotiate a settlement on this, as he said, are already dead.

Now, that could have been Israel stabbing him in the back as Alex pointed out this morning. Maybe, he doesn’t have full control over CENTCOM or the military. And so, they went and they killed a bunch of people in Iran to create more anti-Trump fervor and bring the people together and they’re gonna stand up against the Great Satan and yada, yada, yada. And it’s a perfectly reasonable take, that Alex put together.

No argument, and it’s a big tail risk for Trump. And no argument. I don’t happen to think it’s the only, I think we maybe disagree about the degree to which that tail risk can blow back on him, OK?

But again, this is one of those things, where Alex was – and perfectly upfront about this – was not expecting Trump to attack. He was expecting this to be a big theater thing and then it was all gonna be over. And I was like, and even in the run-up to this, Alex kept saying that, and I was like, “That’s not what I think is gonna happen here. I think this is gonna be a replay of Venezuela.”

Having talked to a bunch of, having talked to the people in our orbit, right, that understand the game this way, they understand the military logistics, they understand this stuff. It just looked all the world to me like this was gonna be the sequel, a bigger version of it. It was gonna be ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ to ‘Star Wars’. It was gonna be the sequel to Venezuela. And nothing reinforced that idea more than him going after CJNG in Mexico last weekend. He’s rolling everything up, all at once.

And then, what I’m seeing in the capital markets has also told me that I see a multi-vector attack. I do not see Trump on the defensive, here. And again, I hate to keep saying, keep comparing my position to Alex’s, but I’m just thinking out loud here, I don’t see Trump as being on the defensive because he’s been backed into a corner by the British or the Davos or the Democrats or anything else.

I’m looking at him post-State of the Union Address going, this guy’s going on the warpath. Literally in Iran, but figuratively against everybody. And he is attacking.

And I can tell you that given the state of mind of most American voters, that is what we wanna see. And we wanna see it against our domestic enemies. We wanna see it against the voter fraud and the this and the that and everything else.

But look, so to Alex’s point about Trump being backed into a corner, Congress has basically said, “You’re not gonna get anything done domestically,” right? Senators were all against the SAVE Act for some ungodly reason and all this stuff. So they’re kind of pushing him to do something geopolitically. And that is a valid analysis, in my mind.

I agree with Alex on that front, but I don’t think that that’s wholly operative in what Trump is thinking. That’s one way of looking at it, but Trump’s thinking is, “No, no, no, I got these people on the run, here. I’ve got Maduro, I’ve got all these other things.”

And the counter to that side of the argument is to say then, “Look, if he’s got Maduro in his back pocket about Foreign Interference in our elections, if he’s got a Congress that refuses to move, he’s got a SCOTUS that refuses to get rid of the Voting Rights Act before June, when it would be too late to change any of the – to redistrict the country based on no racial mandates and gerrymandering and all that stuff – if they screw him that way – so, if the judiciary screws him and the legislature screws him but he’s got an ironclad argument that he can make – and he is making to the American People – that we have Foreign Interference in our elections, he declares a State of Emergency on that and militarily just puts the country under, he’ll put the country under Military Law for the election.” And that means –

Crypto Rich: And then they’ll come out and say he’s rigging the election and all of that, right?

Tom Luongo: Well, who cares? It doesn’t matter. They can say, but at that point, he’ll also fundamentally attack the British media empire and he’s gonna attack the British at the same time politically, because, if I’m Donald Trump and I’m on the game board right now, I’m backing whoever’s gonna take Starmer out of power.

Crypto Rich: Yep. Well, OK –

Tom Luongo: I know you have your reservations about Rupert Lowe and Restore Britain, but –

Crypto Rich: Rupert Lowe, just on that, it’s not so much about him. It’s about how it’s gonna lead to conflict. That’s my reservation. That is the conflict that’s gonna ensue. I think what Rupert Lowe is doing is correct and makes complete sense to me. Of course he should do that, right? So my concern is the conflict that will arise – and not that he’s causing it, either. But some people will carry, will use that messaging and distort it. That’s my concern.

Now: losers that I can see in the Middle East right now, Europe and the UK, for definite, right? Gas prices – and we may do another video where we talk about commodities, what’s happening there, right? But Europe and the UK, definitely. And Israel, because Trump has said, Trump has said this is gonna be another four weeks. Israel can’t survive four weeks of bombing from Iran.

Tom Luongo:I don’t know that Iran has four weeks worth of bombing left in them.

Crypto Rich: OK, two weeks of the damage.

Tom Luongo: I understand. That’s going to be the big question for everybody.

Crypto Rich: Something I said to Alex this morning, there’s a whole conversation in the QAnon space, and I’ve seen it a few times: “Saving Israel [for] last”. And this sort of fits!

Right? Because Israel has been the sore in the Middle East, working on behalf of the City of London, major sh¡t-stirrer, perhaps like M23 in Rwanda for Central Africa.

Tom Luongo: I agree. And Iran.

Crypto Rich: Yeah, and Iran, both of them together, right? So then, you’ve got, Israel is gonna be seriously weakened, militarily weakened by this. And people are gonna leave.

Tom Luongo: And potentially, but the other side of it is that if Iran has taken off the board as a threat, Hezbollah’s taken off the board as a threat because the money’s not flowing in anymore, because the infrastructure’s been taken out, because, because, because, because, all the things we’ve already discussed.

Saudis aren’t gonna be an issue to them, to the south, right? Because the United States is not gonna stand for any of this. They all signed up for the Board of Peace, Folks. They’re all on board with that. The bigger problem is going to be Turkey and what Turkey does.

I am now just throwing more stuff for you to consider. This is not a thesis, OK? Other than to say, as you said, Davos and the City of London are losing. So what are they doing? The IRGC, as best you can tell, is attacking every oil terminal, every port that they can get their, that they can send their missiles to.

And guess who else is doing the same thing? I saw multiple reports today of the Ukrainians attacking ports in Russia, and oil terminals, and this. They’re trying to take oil off the board...I think this is a moment like the ‘Joker’: “Hey man, we can’t win, no one can. And let’s just plunge the global economy into a complete and utter collapse.

Crypto Rich: Well, Europe is the big loser from that.

Tom Luongo: I agree, but these people don’t care about Europe! They wanna de-camp somewhere else. So they don’t care. But at the same time, FinCEN in the United States is going... a lot of stuff happened over the weekend with London insurers, London mortgage companies going busto, and Swiss family offices being cut out of the dollar system, Luxembourg banks being, you know, it just, there’s stuff happening all over Europe. It’s been going on for weeks.

There’s these little bits and pieces. And the United States is, I think they’re taking all these old shadow banks and all these old shadow depositories off the board. And that tells me that this is different than what we’ve been prepped for.

And so, there’s this whole narrative that’s in our heads about what we think is going on. Again, this gets back to why would the UK not support Trump and Israel over Iran? Because of course they don’t want the conflict to go away...I think, I think Biden left all those weapons for, in Afghanistan on the pullout to do what? To start the whole thing over again.