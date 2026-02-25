Extrerrestrial and Interdimensional

With the recent hubub around the President’s order for the Pentagon to release any files on UFOs and “alien and extraterrestrial life”, Dr Steven Greer joined Alex Jones on Monday to say that there are dozens of known extraterretrial species but that most of what’s in our pop culture, about the “Tall Whites” and the “Greys” are the products of CIA PSYOPs and buffoons peddling UFO merchandise.

He says the main concern is not the existence of extraterrestrials but rather, that the dregs of humanity are in possession of advanced energy, propulsion and interdimensional technologies and that they are violently suppressing the awareness of same and retarding the development of humanity by withholding it.

Confirming the claims last summer of White House Office of Science & Technology Director, Michael Kratsios, he tells Alex that a “big transnational criminal organization” is in control of technologies “That can open a vector into other dimensions and open a window for weird things to come from other dimensions – not extraterrestrials – to come into this dimension.”

He says the group that has been keeping these technologies and the UFO subject secret have been using Epstein-type honeypot blackmail operations to coerce cooperation with their secrecy agenda but that after 35 years of his Disclosure Project, there’s a critical mass of this information coming out and, like rats jumping from a sinking ship, there are people now wanting to pivot to the side of Disclosure, rather than to get caught up in RICO and treason charges.

He says:

“We have people at these Black Sites coming forward with real information. Now, they don’t want to be known publicly, most of them, but they are giving us the details including the GPS markers to the entrance. And this is where you have extraterrestrial craft, man-made craft – and I hate to say it – human slaves that have been abducted from poor countries that are working, as well as a few living extraterrestrial organisms.”

He says people from poor countries are being abducted by this criminal group for bizarre psionics experiments reminiscent of the Montauk Project, plying them with drugs and hooking them up to machines to use their consciousness to “Track and hijack extraterrestrial vehicles”, which he admits sounds crazy but which he says is true.

The Montauk Project has widely been considered to be an urban legend but in 2024, Dr Greer told Shawn Ryan that it was real, i.e., an Unacknowledged Special Access Program.

Dr Greer also told Ryan that a Marine officer had come forward to him who had run across such an operation involving a man-made UFO that he’d initially thought was transporting drugs and illegal weapons but that he was horrified to discover was transporting children, women and some men with psychic abilities who were being used in experimental projects in the US and in other countries.

He told Ryan:

“It’s a monstrous program. There’s a man who lives right near here, who was a CIA operative and was very young, was one of these victims of this. And he wants to come forward, but he’s quite frightened. He’s already signed affidavits about it. “But there’s a CIA ‘Black Site 160’, not far from Nashville, that was involved in some of these operations, mostly drugs and drug-running, but also [human] trafficking... “They’re used in very specific operations and they’re selected for certain capabilities, particularly psi capabilities. And those are used in projects that these illegal projects are running for the purpose of communication... “Most of the subjects die, as a consequence of what they’re made to do. But they have certain aptitudes and abilities, for which they are screened and then they are abducted and taken.”

Dr Greer says this same Cabal has retarded human development for the past century by buying-up, hoarding and “black-shelving” patents, by slapping inventors with National Security Orders for violating the Invention Secrecy Act on various forms of Free Energy technology – and often murdering their inventors – which has led us to the crisis we are living today, where half of humanity does not have adequate access to energy or to clean water. He says the late Dick Cheney was part of this organization.

He tells Alex that this group:

“Could hit a button tonight and the skies would be filled with UFOs that are ours [human], but it would fool everyone. And even the men that are on the retrieval teams – and we’re talking Delta Force people – who are on the teams that actively down and retrieve the actual extraterrestrial vehicles, have told us the ones coming out of Raytheon in Northrop Grumman and Lockheed are so good, they’re almost indistinguishable from an extraterrestrial or alien one.”

Dr Greer says that Ben Rich, of the Skunk Works discussed Lockheed technologies capable of altering space-time; that can achieve quantum tunneling at a macro scale, aka teleportation.

Dr Greer says that Area 51 was active in the ‘50s and ‘60s but that the big action now is north of there, up by the Pahute Mesa and further north, at Dugway Proving Grounds, where there are helicopter bases and underground bases that respond to crashed extraterrestrial vehicles that have been taken-out by humans using “electromagnetic pulse directional energy weapons”.

Alex asks him if President Trump should make a public announcement about this to prevent a false flag that would be blamed on the ETs, and if he should send in the US military to grab all these illegal bases? Dr Greer replies that one of the executive orders that he’s recommended in his Presidential Briefing involves standing up a strike team to do just that and that he’s already identified the leaders for it.

Dr Greer laments that Congresswoman Luna has platformed weak witnesses with second hand information, when he’s given the House Oversight and Reform Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets a list of 750 very strong witnesses who have directly worked within these deep Black Projects

He urges people to write to the President and to their representatives in Congress, to tell them that the Disclosure Project has terabytes of data and hundreds of primary whistleblowers who will risk their lives to come forward.

