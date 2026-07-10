VIDEO: “Postcards from the Abyss” - Pub Jul 10, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

We’ve discussed, at length how 72 countries have been secretly overthrown with cooked elections over the past 20 years. Yesterday, we discussed how:

• In 2016, the election theft operation that was run out of a DHS facility in Brunswick, Georgia was thwarted, preventing Hillary Clinton from becoming President.

• As a result of losing control of the 2016 election, the Deep State transferred their vote theft operation overseas to Iran, Italy and China for the elections in 2018 and 2020.

• In 2020, the CIA and the State Department were given access to an Italian military satellite belonging to Leonaro SpA from the Telespazio Fucino Space Centre, altering US election data coming from the US Consulate in Frankfurt, Germany, to successfully steal the election from Donald Trump, allowing Joe Biden to become President.

What I forgot to mention yesterday was Patrick Byrne’s account last December of how he helped to stop the steal of the 2024 US general election being run out of Serbia, to prevent Kamala Harris from becoming President.

VIDEO: “Patrick Byrne: Cyber Command Executed an Electronic Takedown of the Vote Theft Servers in Belgrade” - Pub Dec 1, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowlledgeTV.net

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Late last year, Patrick told Emerald Robinson that in early October of 2024, he was able to get 1.7 million documents to Elon Musk, who had his AI review and summarize and verify the information.

He says Elon was so perturbed by what he saw, that he alerted Donald Trump and he began campaigning for him in Pennsylvania the next day.

With the help of then-Senator Markwayne Mullin, US Cyber Command acted within legal authority to execute an electronic takedown of the Deep State’s election theft operation in Belgrade, Serbia just 5 days before the 2024 election.

The Belgrade operation has been described as a huge Chinese Huawei server farm located in a building that is 50% owned by former CIA Director John Brennan, together with “The richest man in Serbia”.

USCYBERCOM hackers defeated the Serbian security protocols, overclocked the processors, turned off the fans and melted down the servers, saving Patrick the $1 million he was going to pay the Albanian mafia to firebomb the place.

Byrne said his partner in the investigation, Martín Rodil (aka “Zorro”) was later escorted into a secure facility to formally hand off the intel.

Emerald Robinson has previously reported that:

• The US Government has examined all of the various brands of election machines used in this country and it has discovered Chinese-manufactured cellphone transmitting technology in all of the voting machines.

• The details about these Chinese chips are a matter of public record in the ongoing Smartmatic bribery corruption case in the Southern District of Florida, United States v. Bautista et al., specifically, in the superseding indictment that was filed on October 16th, 2025 against Smartmatic. There’s a section which refers to “Vendor A” from Taiwan that reveals the actual manufacturer to be from Mainland China and controlled by the CCP.

• While the digital part of the 2024 election theft was thwarted when the Serbian systems were shut down, subsequent elections were successfully stolen, including down-ballot 2024 races in California, North Carolina and others with the use of mail-in ballots and other criminal methods, in races that did not get called for 30 days, as we’ve also seen in the elections in 2025 and 2026 and not enough is being done to stop this from happening again this November.

• The digital vote theft operation has since been relocated. Thus, future elections can also be stolen, unless we stop using these fraud machines and mail-in ballots and we move to a system of same day hand-count paper ballots of votes by verified American citizens, only.

Yesterday, Patrick Byrne joined Emerald Robinson’s podcast again to provide the backstory on some recent troubling events and we can see that his health is not good. He’s posted pictures of himself hospitalized twice in recent weeks.

Emerald talks about DOJ Civil Rights Division Chief, Harmeet Dhillon sending letters to election officials in all 50 states on Tuesday, threatening criminal action if they allow non-US citizens to vote or to remain on their voter rolls and she asks Patrick why known offenders, like Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson haven’t already been arrested?

She notes that Barry County, Michigan Sheriff, Dar Leaf already made a criminal referral for Benson to the Macomb County, Michigan office last month.

Patrick says that it is illegal for Communist goons, like Benson and others to put non-citizens who come in for a driver license to be put on the State voter rolls, because jurors are selected from these voter rolls, which means that illegal aliens are taking part in our juries, which means every trial that has taken place with even one illegal alien on that jury, whether civil or criminal can be declared a mistrial.

He says, “American citizens have a right to a trial by a jury that’s composed of US Citizens. It’s actually Federal Law, 28 USC § 1865. And the States have their own versions. You only can have citizens on your juries.”

He suggests that every defense attorney in America who’s had a client convicted should take a look at the jury pool, because, “If there were any illegal aliens in those jury pools, or even people with Green Cards, that’s a clear mistrial. They get a new trial.”

Emerald runs a video of Martín Rodil, saying that he is confident that information is about to be exposed to the American public within the coming month and that he believes in the determination of President Trump to get to the bottom of the Deep State’s election fraud operation.

However, she notes that DOJ just announced the resignation of US Attorney Stephen Muldrow, who had been investigating money-laundering, trafficking and an intersection with the election machine crimes out of Venezuela.

Patrick says it’s discouraging, as he was possibly the only honest guy in the DOJ and he suspects that he’d been ground down by subersives who were making his job impossible, with their slow-walking and non-cooperation tactics.

Patrick is very angry that the CIA is currently trying to force Martín out of the country, when his visa expires in November, saying:

“Martín, who saved our nation – saved our nation – the CIA is blocking him from getting citizenship. I sent a message. I think that Donald Trump should sign his citizen papers, personally frame them and FedEx them to Martín. “Martín is the only reason Donald Trump is not sitting in a jail cell with Bolsonaro. The CIA is literally blocking this guy’s final citizenship app and trying to get him shipped out of the country.”

Emerald then asks Patrick what he thinks about Hector Mujica, who’s running for Congress?

Patrick says that Hector is the son of Antonio Mugica, one of the three founders of Smartmatic, which kept the Communist dictatorship in place in Venezuela and then spread to 72 countries, including our own and that his candidacy is just more of the same attempted Communist infiltration and overthrow of the US.

Hector’s father, Antonio Mugica was indicted in the Southern District of Florida as part of this Smartmatic bribery scheme in the Philippines. Patrick says that it wasn’t just a $30 million bribery, he says it was a $50 million payment, $20 million of which they pocketed, in return for rigging the election, and $30 million they passed on to a Filipino politician to overthrow the Filipino election.

Antonio’s son, Hector was running in Florida’s 2026 Special Election for both US Senate and US Congress but withdrew after being disqualified from the upcoming Democratic Primary in August.

But it does show how cheeky and seemingly unworried the Communists are.

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