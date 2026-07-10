Forbidden.News

Forbidden.News

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doug's avatar
doug
9hEdited

What can be said? It’s all so beyond us all as we partake in our daily illusion. I really don’t know how anything works or holds together

Thanks Alexandra

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DJL's avatar
DJL
9h

We k ow the truth. The evidence is out there in abundance. When will the normies wake up? When will there be accountability? We want heads to roll!

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