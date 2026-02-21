Tom Luongo Unleashed

I was recently debanked by Wise, a money transfer company headquartered in London. I’d received a couple of £20 donations from a British subscriber and for that, I was shut down without warning, explanation or recourse.

It triggered my PTSD. It’s 2026, we’re in the second year of Trump’s second term and this is stuff is still happening to me. It’s been over ten years of having a global algorithm mechanized to impoverish and to suppress me.

But I won’t be going full Black Pill, like John Sabal aka “The Patriot Voice”, who I posted about three years ago, when he had Dr Jan Halper-Hayes on his podcast.

Being permanently de-platformed by major social media has spared me from witnessing most of this “MAGA Civil War” of erstwhile Trump supporters now afflicted with a strain of TDS that is so aggressive, it simply can’t be organic.

Some call this burgeoning cottage industry “Doom Fagging” or “FAGA” and as Tom Luongo tells his host, Christian White, these PSYOPs are all the City of London Globalists have left.

In this 10-minute clip from this 1h15m podcast, Luongo talks about why he’s confident about where we’re headed, regardless of the professional Blackpillers contaminating mass consciousness.

Having lived through the past decade of relentless PSYOPs, we’ve gotten better at spotting them. The only way to win in 5th Generational Warfare is to see the op and to stop it, in your own head. Stop believing it, stop giving it any juice or as Tom Luongo says:

“There comes a point where you just have to look at it and go, ‘That’s just an op. That’s noise.’”

5GW is a fate I wouldn’t wish on anyone, but here we are. The only way out is through.

Share

TRANSCRIPT

Tom Luongo: Pam Bondi was not chosen as AG to bring whole swaths of prosecutions. Her job was to go into the DOJ, start cleaning it up as best she can and hold serve until the midterms, when Trump can then actually start the process. Because right now, everything is just a friggin mess, because there’s gridlock in Capitol Hill.

If we had a 45 seat majority in the House and a nine seat majority in the Senate, it’d be a different story. But we don’t. We have a three seat majority in the House, a three seat majority, fake majority in the Senate.

What are you going to do? And you’ve got a Congress that, given the right set of circumstances, would impeach and imprison Donald Trump for being Donald Trump, at this point. So what do you do under that circumstance?

To everybody listening to my voice, put yourself in these people’s shoes. What would you do? It’s easy to sit on the sidelines and and vent your spleen on Twitter about how they’re “protecting pedos” and doing this or doing that.

It’s fine. You can do that. It’s great. You don’t have any skin in the f@cking game. You’re not being a serious commentator.

When you watch people who are supposed to be serious commentators, when you watch people who are supposed to be lawyers not understanding the basics of the grand jury process, maybe you should stop listening to them.

Maybe you should consider that what they’re saying to you is a lie and a narrative and a thing. And it’s just designed to – as I said at the beginning of this – rob you of your reason, rob you of your ability to process the information.

We have now six million pages worth of documents and everybody’s going to read into them exactly what they want.

But the reality is the UK government is in free-fall (laughs), all because of the Epstein File. Because they were the ones behind it, in the first place!

All of the fake MAGA influencers are all crashing out in real time! Ain’t nothing making me happier than having called Marjorie Taylor drama queen perfectly. Thomas Massie is literally saying the exact same sh¡t that she said, a week before she left Congress, “I’m not suicidal!” Applying death threats against him, for what?

The Democrats are trying to – and they’re smartly trying to – run a populist movement to co-opt Donald Trump’s ideas, economic ideas, and then say that he’s running the Billionaire Boys’ Club up on Capitol Hill.

So, they’re going after Lutnick this way because, you know, Lutnick lived next door to Epstein or some sh¡t. Like, you know what I mean? It’s just – it’s slop.

I’m not saying I’m a big fan of Howard Lutnick, because I’m not, OK? But is Trump’s team perfect? No. Is it good? Yeah!

And they’ve been attacking Bondi since the day she got into office. They’ve been attacking Kash Patel since the day he got into office. There’s a reason for that. They’ve been trying to attack Tulsi Gabbard at DNI, as much as humanly possible.

Trump rightly just keeps her in the shadows. And did you see the insanity over her going to Fulton County and the sheer lies that Mark Warner was putting out. You don’t think these people are scared to death? They know what’s going to happen in the fall.

They know – they know – Christian, that the United States is not 52-48 Democrat or 51-49 Blue this election cycle and Red the next election cycle. They know that the country is 65-35 f@cking Red. They know it!

They know that our elections aren’t half a percent accurate and precise, that they’re 10% to 15% off in any election that matters. That they just put their thumb on the f@cking scale of the damn election and rig it and steal it. We know this now.

So why would you believe any polling coming out of, you know, Rich Barris’ f@cking mouth, any more than you would believe Gallup?

Why? Because he’s a “Right Wing” dude? Before he was the “People’s Pundit”, he was nobody. Now, all of a sudden, Steve Bannon like touts him as the greatest pollster since Nate Silver. I remind you that Nate Silver is now a failed statistician.

There comes a point where you just have to look at it and go, “That’s just an op. That’s noise.”

What’s happening is if the SAVE Act gets passed and the redistricting happens, and if he has to put, you know, ICE and military at all the polling stations so that the illegals can’t vote, Democrats can’t win. No matter how much money Alexander Soros spends, it won’t matter!

So then, what are they going to do? So then, what’s their counter move? Shouldn’t be worried about the Epstein Files. The Epstein Files are irrelevant, other than who they’ve uncovered, which is what’s important.

I knew everything I needed to know about the Epstein Files when I saw one email between Jeffrey Epstein and Steve Bannon, how they were conspiring to get rid of Jerome Powell in 2018. I saw that and I’m like, “Oh right, they need to get rid of SOFR. They need to block SOFR before he goes into being, so that City of London can stay in power. They need to co-opt it, make sure that SOFR never gets rolled-out properly. They were fighting SOFR all the way up until 2022.

They were trying to keep LIBOR. They were just – it was just desperation.

Christian White: Just out of curiosity, can you, and if you need to pivot here, let me know, but can you just kind of peel back “City of London”? I mean, obviously it’s my understanding that it’s its own autonomous region there, just kind of like the Vatican and Washington DC. I’ve heard from people, you know, about this – we’ll call it “Trifecta”, whatever the term is. Yeah, I just would like to hear your take on that.

Tom Luongo: Well, it’s an autonomous region within an administrative region. It’s its own city within the UK. It’s, it’s not actually even a part of the UK, has its own laws, has its own government, right? It has its own capital handling rules and therefore its own set of laws, legal system, contract law, and everything else.

And those rules are different than everywhere else in the world. You can infinitely pledge the same collateral, over and over and over again, and I don’t need to go that much further than that. It’s all you need to know.

So you can take a treasury, pledge it to buy JGBs, JGBs to buy stocks, if the stocks are used in order to buy treasuries, and then use the treasuries to buy JGBs, to buy stocks, to buy treasuries, to buy JGBs, to buy stocks – welcome to the Yen Carry Trade. And you can do that with the same thousand dollars over and over and over again.

All of a sudden, you have a million dollars in derivatives that you can use to then buy an election with. Or I don’t know, move the odds on Polymarket, which is the new polling.

Polymarket’s the new polling. Right? Grok is the new fact-checker. Polymarket’s the new polling system. All of a sudden now, “Oh! It’s a market! It’s got to be correct! It’s got to be real! It’s real people!”

No, it’s not!

Like, do you know anything about markets and liquidity? Like, there’s a reason why there’s not a whole big options chain on the BIST 100 in Turkey but there’s a very sophisticated options market on DIA, the Dow Jones Industrial ETF.

Just saying. There’s a good reason for that.

Christian White: Well, I got to say, you know, here, it’s been a while, I mean, candidly speaking, that I’ve had someone on to hear the take that you have on Trump. And, you know, it’s interesting to hear that and to digest it. And I’m also kind of collecting my thoughts, here.

Tom Luongo: But I just think Trump is winning. I do. I don’t see how he’s not. He may not win, though. It’s the third inning, Folks. It’s a long game.

You know, my friend Blaine Holt likes to say all the time, “The enemy gets to vote.” The enemy gets a chance to bat, however you want to put it.

They get a chance to do stuff. And…what’s important is why I’ve been focused on this entire podcast:

They’re going to bat by running another operation on your mind. That’s all they have left.