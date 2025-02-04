Elon Musk Confirms USAID Funded COVID-19 Development Using US Taxpayer Money

2014 was the year the CIA overthrew Ukraine's government and Barack Obama and Anthony Fauci took control of Ukraine's biolabs, setting the stage for the current crisis.

This is why Joe Biden preemptively pardoned Anthony Fauci and his son, Hunter for crimes going back to 2014.

Tucker Carlson, here warns about the dangerous potential of biolabs and pathogens in Ukraine, linking everything to the ongoing involvement of USAID, the Democrat Party and the CIA.

It's incredible to get the official receipts and to get official announcements about this in mainstream newspapers and cable news – yet, this amazing development is kind of getting lost in the firehose of other, monumental breaking stories!

So, which is the biggest story of the day?

Is it both Mexico and Canada caving to Trump's demands, in order ot avoid 25% tarriffs?

Is it he dismantling of NIAID and the dismantling of the Department of Education?

Or that a DOGE audit revealing the Pentagon is spending $600 million a year on sushi and that the IRS is spding $230,000 a month on Starbucks Cinnamon Roast K-cups – that's $1,280 per disposable plastic cup for coffee – at the IRS headquarters, where 92% of employees are working from home?

Or is it President of Salvador Nayib Bukele's offer to outsource part of its prison system to the US to take in convicted criminals (including convicted U.S. citizens) into their mega-prison (CECOT) in exchange for a fee?

It's hard to pick!

TRANSCRIPT

Tuckerson Carlson: You know, the thing that people don't, in this country, understand is that the Ukrainian military is selling about half of the arms they get from the United States into international black markets, and they're winding up, in some cases, with drug cartels in Latin America. That's a fact, OK? It's a fact.

And you can buy them. And I spoke to someone who did buy some, actually, so I know this is a fact. And they're bragging about it.

So they're selling conventional weapons, including weapon systems that are very dangerous and very destabilizing, that would make commercial air travel impossible, for example.

And so what are they doing with the pathogens in those biolabs? And does the Biden administration have a manifest? Do they know exactly what's in those labs? And will they turn it over to the Trump administration, so we can keep track of these things?

And the answer is no, actually. The answer is no, I know this.

So that's, like the scariest thing that's ever happened. I think the Ukraine war has the potential to destabilize the world more than anything that's happened in my lifetime.

What the Hell? That's why I'm saying this right now, because I hope this is widely-disseminated, because I think it's like the scariest thing I've heard in a long, long time.