In a span of two days, we saw elements of the US Military-Intelligence and Legislative Establishment countermand the current Presidential administration with the mass drone bombings in Russia – which included terror attacks on civilian infrastructure, killing 7 and wounding 69 people.
Hours before the Godzilla vs Gamera public beef between Elon Musk and Donald Trump that broke out Thursday afternoon, the President posted on TRUTHSocial that he'd had a "very good" hour and a half long phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, then he flew to France to speak at the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.
When reporters in France asked him what he thought about Elon's tantrum, the President, clearly exhausted, quietly said that he was so busy, dealing with China and Russia that he wasn't thinking about Elon, except to say that he wished him well.
This "Ukrainian" NATO attack on Russia was a horrible intelligence failure for the Trump administration. The treachery of the Globalist bureaucrats in our government is staggering. Zelenskyy told the press that the attack was a year and a half in the making, meaning it was hatched during the Biden Regime.
In Nino Rodriguez' June 4th podcast with Juan O Savin, the latter explained that the DHS and other intelligence agency heads who oversaw the 2020 election theft survived into the Biden Regime.
VIDEO: "Juan O Savin w/ Nino > Palantir + Elon + Putin – Challenges Surround President Trump" - Pub June 7, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net
Juan said:
That coup lasted through the Biden administration. And what you just saw, with what just happened in Russia, people within the military and intelligence community did not provide a Sitting President with information of an action that was of such grave consequence; attacking Russia's nuclear deterrence capability!
They didn't just attack tanks, they didn't just attack personnel. They attacked the air wing of their nuclear deterrent arsenal...they attacked their missile assembly complexes, where they also do maintenance on the nuclear missile fleet...
Trump is being blocked. The blocks are the same groups that stopped us from getting to the truth at 2020...There's a lot of nominations that are not done, in these various agencies, down through the ranks. Trump's not even halfway, depending on how you want to look at it...
With that in mind, down through the ranks, a lot of minions are slowing, gumming-up, blocking information, coming up through the ranks that is needed for Trump to be able to function.
You've got this in the military, you've got it in cybersecurity, you got it in the National Security Agency, the Big Dog, biggest of all of them, bigger than the CIA; the Monster.
And a few weeks back, the head of the Director of the National Security Agency and a number of people under him got the boot. OK, we're still trying to get to the bottom...
It's a whole infrastructure. It's a cabal of people working together. And who's ultimately got them on the payroll? I'm telling you, it's Senior Executive Service. That's the Monster behind the scenes that is claiming authority to do these things, as though "Trump is not the legitimate President."
And they are between legitimate elected governments, because they don't accept that Trump was elected in 2016 and was the legitimate President 2017 to 2021. So that's the fight that's on.
And on the other side, the group that has the nuclear keys, being run out of Cheyenne Mountain and a hundred other related facilities – NORAD – are saying, "No and Hell no, we're not giving you the keys because you're not in charge, either."...
The people that are backing Trump, at the most sensitive, highest-level, at the nuclear side. They're on the Trump side, and that whole operation is also – and by the way, when you're talking to Putin, Putin knows that, also.
...those countries, all of these NATO members are good with it [the mass drone attack on Russia]. Trump wasn't good with it. That's why they didn't tell him, OK?
But America is NATO. We run NATO. So you have generals, you have spy masters, people in critical intelligence positions and they did not let the President of the United States, the Commander-in- Chief, the Elected Leader of America know what schemes they had in mind.
And by the way, Putin can't replace those aircraft on a dime. They're older aircraft. His infrastructure is not prepared to replace those. It would be a decade, at the minimum to replace what was just destroyed...
Trump did talk with Putin for an hour and 15 minutes today. And why is that relevant? Can Putin drop his guard, just because Trump says, "I didn't have anything to do with it and I'm not going to do it?" Would you want Trump to accept Putin's word on something like that? No way!
