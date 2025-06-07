In a span of two days, we saw elements of the US Military-Intelligence and Legislative Establishment countermand the current Presidential administration with the mass drone bombings in Russia – which included terror attacks on civilian infrastructure, killing 7 and wounding 69 people.

Hours before the Godzilla vs Gamera public beef between Elon Musk and Donald Trump that broke out Thursday afternoon, the President posted on TRUTHSocial that he'd had a "very good" hour and a half long phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, then he flew to France to speak at the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

When reporters in France asked him what he thought about Elon's tantrum, the President, clearly exhausted, quietly said that he was so busy, dealing with China and Russia that he wasn't thinking about Elon, except to say that he wished him well.

This "Ukrainian" NATO attack on Russia was a horrible intelligence failure for the Trump administration. The treachery of the Globalist bureaucrats in our government is staggering. Zelenskyy told the press that the attack was a year and a half in the making, meaning it was hatched during the Biden Regime.

In Nino Rodriguez' June 4th podcast with Juan O Savin, the latter explained that the DHS and other intelligence agency heads who oversaw the 2020 election theft survived into the Biden Regime.

Juan said: