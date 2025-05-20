Sometimes, you have to laugh a little!

VIDEO: "¡Viva Venezuela!" - Pub. May 20, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Other news in Latin America:

Castro Dictatorship Invited Colombian Cartel to Traffick Drugs from Cuba to US

This is an interesting 4-minute news segment by Martí Noticias, a Spanish-language US Government-funded broadcaster in Miami, Florida featuring an interview with Colombian Medellín Cartel founder Carlos Lehder, who was released in March 2024, after serving 38 years in US custody.

Lehder recounts how the Communist dictators of Cuba, Fidel and Raúl Castro invited him to create a cocaine trafficking route through Cuba into the United States, which they pursued, and to which he donated a plane to the Cuban government as part of the agreement.

Lehder states here, "Every effort to denounce the Castro-Communist dictatorship is highly recommended and deserved."

Brazilian Crime Gangs Working with Hezbollah and the Italian Mafia

Throughout the four years of the fake Biden administration, the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah ran amok in Brazil, trafficking drugs and laundering money through the remote border region of Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay.

Brazil’s Communist president Lula had previously refused to label the largest criminal gangs in the country as “terrorist organizations”. However, as apparent evidence of the Trump administration’s work behind the scenes, the Secretary of Public Security for the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, Victor César dos Santos says he’s delivered a dossier to the US Department of State and the US Consulate with information about the proven ties between two of Brazil’s biggest crime gangs with Hezbollah and the Italian Mafia.

Of course, Brazil’s answer is more bureaucracy, to increase the power of the State and to seize peoples’ weapons, which were previously legalized under President Bolsonaro. but at least, it appears that there's an effort to restrict the lock that th major crime cartels have come to have on Brazil in recent years.

Transcript from Portuguese appears beneath video linked below.