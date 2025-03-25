Eva Vlaardingerbroek: The EU Needs to Be Abolished

Dutch activist, Eva Vlaardingerbroek explains why she believes Ursula von der Leyen is single-handedly responsible for the downfall of Europe and how she personifies "Everything that is going wrong in Europe."

Eva continues, "The fact that her position even exists, as the President of the European Commission, in which she gets to act as if she is the Supreme Leader of this Continent, that she is the 'Queen of Europe' – is a problem in and of itself, because we never elected her, so we can't unelect her, we can't get rid of her through democratic means."

Eva says Ursula von der Leyen is responsible for:

• The suicidal Net Zero insanity that has collapsed the European economy and evicted farmers from their land due to "nitrogen".

• The UN Migration Pact aka Replacement Migration (click that UN hyperlink, it's real), which is replacing the European population with other peoples with incompatible cultural values, leading to violence and destabilization.

• Personal corruption, having negotiated a 35 billion euro deal via text messages between Pfizer and her husband's company to manufacture the Pfizer vaccine – texts, which she will not release.

• Von der Leyen is dragging Europe into World War 3, by saying that she will continue to support Ukraine with EU taxpayers' money, "No matter what" and planning to allocate 800 billion euros to a European defense fund, which will end up in Ukraine.

• She's announced 4.4 billion euros for "Energy Transition" in South Africa, which is clearly another corrupt, money-laundering scheme.

• She interfered with the Romanian elections.

• Last but not lease, von der Leyen has announced a plan that will allow the EU to access the private savings of EU citizens and use their private savings for "European investments".

With the potential pull-out of US taxpayer-financing of the United Nations and NATO, the European Union is claiming that it can only become "competitive" and that it can only pay for the rearmament of Europe, for NATO, for a war with Russia, is by seizing the savings accounts of its citizens through a Savings and Investments Union (SIU) proposed by former European Central Bank President, Mario Draghi.

European Union Savings and Investments Union - Pub. Mar 19, 2025

And of course – it's the only way for the EU to meet its "Climate Change" objectives! According to Thierry Philipponnat, chief economist at Finance Watch, "Private capital cannot meet Europe's vast investment needs, particularly on climate."

The Prime Minister of Luxembourg is calling this "smart"!

"Smarter rules will unlock the funds needed to pay for Europe’s security" - Pub. Mar 20, 2025 by Financial Times

TRANSCRIPT

So this morning I tweeted that I will not stop doing what I'm doing until the EU is abolished and until Ursula von der Leyen is in jail where I think that she belongs.

And I figured it might be important to just go over who Ursula von der Leyen is, what she is responsible for, which I think she's responsible for the downfall of Europe, essentially, and what she is currently doing, because it's a lot to keep up with and it's a lot of insanity – especially, to keep up with that she has announced in the past, let's say, two weeks.

To get back to basics, Ursula von der Leyen is the President of the European Commission, which is the executive body of the EU. It's the most powerful body of the EU and it's an unelected body.

So, Ursula von der Leyen was never directly chosen by us, the people, we never voted for her. No, Ursula von der Leyen, instead was nominated as the President of the European Commission back in 2019 and was re-nominated in 2024, even though Ursula von der Leyen is under investigation for corruption. Let me get back to that in a second.

What is Ursula von der Leyen known for? Well, to start off with, she is known for the EU Green Deal – so, of the climate madness and Net Zero insanity, the strangulation of our economy and of our farmers – that is Ursula von der Leyen.

VIDEO: "Dutch Farmers Ask for Everyone to Stand with Them" - Running Time: 2 mins - Pub. Jul 10, 2022 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

She is also known for the EU Migration Pact; so, the Replacement Politics that have been central to European decision-making; the fact that we are being replaced in our own home countries, that Europe no longer looks like Europe and that we are increasingly unsafe, that is Ursula von der Leyen.

Then, like I said, the corruption scandal During COVID, Ursula von der Leyen single-handedly closed a deal with the CEO of Pfizer, whom her husband actually works very closely with, because he has a company that specializes in creating vaccines for, yes you guessed it, Pfizer.

And Ursula von der Leyen closed a 35 billion euro deal with the CEO of Pfizer via text messages. Text messages that we have never seen, up until this day, even though it's been requested multiple times that she discloses them. Emails: Hillary Clinton; text messages: Ursula von der Leyen. Potato, patato, essentially.

What else is she known for? Of course, the fact that she is willing or seems to even want to drag us all into World War 3, by saying that she will continue to support Ukraine with our taxpayers' money, of course, no matter what.

So what has Ursula von der Leyen announced in the past, let's just say two weeks? One, the Re-arm Europe plan, which is ultimately the idea to allocate 800 billion euros to a European defense fund, which of course, indirectly or even directly, will go all directly to Ukraine.

What else? 4.4 billion euros for a genocidal anti-white regime in South Africa, to establish a "Energy Transition", which of course is completely useless, will never happen, but we, the European people, are paying for it.

What else? She has been interfering in, of course, Romanian elections – that is Ursula von der Leyen, as well.

VIDEO - "Călin Georgescu & 'The Secrets of the United Nations'" - Running Time 40 mins - Pub. Mar 11, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

And last but not least, she has said that she will soon launch a plan that will allow the EU to access our private savings and use our private savings for European investments. Yep, that's Ursula von der Leyen!

"EU Commission unveils plan to channel €10 trillion of citizens' savings into strategic investments" - Pub. EuroNews.com - Mar 3, 2025

So when I say that, I think she is single-handedly responsible for the downfall of Europe and personifies, let's just say, everything – everything – that is wrong with modern politics, everything that is going wrong in Europe, then I mean it.

I think that that is Ursula von der Leyen, first and foremost – I mean, the fact that her position even exists, as the President of the European Commission, in which she gets to act as if she is the Supreme Leader of this Continent, that she is the "Queen of Europe" – is a problem in and of itself, because we never elected her, so we can't unelect her, we can't get rid of her through democratic means.

So what has to happen? The EU needs to be abolished. It's the only option, the only option in which we will take the power away from these unelected bureaucrats who are destroying our continent.