The Internet of Bodies & Crypto Mining – A Hidden Connection

During the early days of the COVID Lockdown in 2020, somebody posted a link to Bill Gates' patent "Cryptocurrency system using body activity data", with the cute Patent Number 060606. Although the patent was real, my reaction at the time was that this was a ridiculous idea for a sh¡tcoin that some kind of a sick joke and I didn't give it any further thought.

At the World Economic Forum meeting in 2022, Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark proclaimed that by 2030, cellphones would be nearly obsolete and that by then, most people would be accessing their mobile communications through technology that was embedded within their bodies.

The certainty of Lundmark's comment and of all the Globalists nodding in the room was alarming but I would later find out that Nokia is one of the main players who are busy working to implement this, using the latest wireless communications technologies, in tandem with the latest nano particle-based vaccines, the latter of which have installed superconducting technology inside peoples' bodies.

Then, in December 2023, I learned from attorney Todd Callender that the technology behind Bill Gates' 060606 sh¡tcoin was actually a huge business, disguised as the Twin Hoaxes/World War known as the "COVID Pandemic" and the mandated "vaccines".

Here is the whitepaper for Vyvo Coin $VSC, which is Bill Gates' Patent 060606 brought to life.

Callender and his team, who have defended hundreds of military victims from vaccine tyranny discovered that coronavirus is actually a patented device that was designed to be the backbone of the infrastructure of the Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN).

They also found a patent for harvesting energy from the WBAN and further discovered that all of the manmade viruses, like HIV and SARS-CoV-2 have their own IP addresses and all 'vaccine' ingredients have IP addresses, as do most over-the-counter medications, such as allergy pills – and that all of these drugs' IP addresses are connecting to supercomputers owned by IBM and Microsoft.

Callender noted that, whether they're harvesting the electromagnetic energy that we emit or whether they're bombarding us with electromagnetic energy to alter our state, the common denominator is the telecommunications industry and it appeared to him at the time that the Swedish telecom, Ericsson was the primary culprit, along with Huawei, that have a global monopoly on 5G technology.

It was about six months later in mid-2024, when I started looking into the work of Sabrina Wallace, who has been exposing how 6G wireless communications technology will expand upon the capabilities of the 5G network, which was set up mainly to carry the millimeter wave signals for the Internet of Things, which includes Self-Driving Autonomous Cars, such as those being developed by Elon Musk's Tesla, Inc.

The 6G wireless network standard, scheduled to be operational by 2026 is more focused on drones, aka Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) – which require an enormous amount of energy-sucking AI – and it is also specifically focused on how these drones interact with you, via the Internet of Brains.

This seems pertinent, given the recent drone siege of the US, which may be related to the Biden-Harris administration's release of Department of Defense Directives 5240.01 and 3000.09, "Autonomy in Weapons Systems" last October.

Through Sabrina Wallace, I learned about the 2021 Hexa-X Project, a European consortium of mobile communications giants, Nokia, Ericsson and the American company, Bell Labs, the latter being the original developer of cellular technology, in 1947.

Possibly connected: 1947 was a big year! There was the legendary Roswell UFO crash, followed by the enactment of the National Security Act, which then provided for the establishment of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Sabrina has been explaining how humans are now being surreptitiously herded into transhumanism via the Bio-Digital Convergence, without our informed consent and that the 6G wireless communications will use human bodies, not only as routers for the Internet of Things and also, to power the Internet of Things. Popular Mechanics published an article about this.

Although the Intra-Body Wireless Communications System is not a secret, it's also not being widely discussed and we're not being given the choice to opt-out, because, as whistleblower, Sabrina Wallace has explained, "This is a warfare doctrine", so we're "Not going to get out of it."

Dr Ana Mihalcea recently confirmed the military nature of this campaign, citing the 2021 British and German militaries' joint project 'Human Augmentation – The Dawn of a New Paradigm', which states on page 13 that, "Novel vaccination processes and gene and cell therapies are examples of human augmentation already in the pipeline."

Both Hexa-X and these militaries' Human Augmentation projects were launched in 2021.

According Dr Mihalcea, Dr Robert Young and to many others who have examined blood samples from thousands of patients, no one is free from the graphene oxide nanotechnology that self-assembles into a platform that can then receive and transmit information. Even the unvaccinated have been transfected through the chemtrailing that is in our air, our food and our water.

Dr Robert Young joined James Grundvig and me on James' Unrestricted Warfare podcast in December 2024, where he told us that the latest flu shots, in conjunction with 5G Wireless Communications and the soon-to-be Standard, 6G are designed specifically to "Hook people up to the Internet of Things and the Internet of Brains."

Sadly, Dr Young was convicted last month and is currently in jail, awaiting sentencing for "Practicing Without a License".

Cyrus Parsa discussed this and related topics at length, in a series of videos and interviews he began publishing in 2019. His film, 'AI The Plan to Invade Humanity', is about how Grey aliens invade planets by influencing targeted civilizations to implement their AI technology.

Parsa, who was right-handed was reportedly found with a bullet wound to his left temple last January and his family have demanded an investigation.

According to Cyrus' spiritual beliefs, suicide was the worst thing you could do to yourself, because he believed your soul would become trapped in a kind of limbo and that you would not be able to ascend to Heaven or to a higher plane of existence.

( 'Cyrus Parsa Was Strongly Against Suicide' Running Time 40 mins - Pub. Mar 6, 2022 on ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net )

The video just above is set to that part of the conversation but you can use the progress bar at the bottom of the video screen, after you hit "play", to set it back to the beginning of this very interesting 2021 interview, in which Cyrus Parsa was promoting his film, 'AI The Plan to Invade Humanity'.



The Internet of Bodies, or IoB is a growing network of smart devices embedded in, worn on, or interacting with the human body. From fitness trackers and pacemakers, nano tech to neural implants, these devices collect and transmit vast amounts of biometric data. But what if this data, your body's own energy, could be used to mine cryptocurrency?

What Is the Internet of Bodies?

The IoB connects human physiology to the digital world. These devices or nano tech monitors heart rates, brain activity, glucose levels, and stress levels. The data they generate is invaluable – not just for healthcare, but for artificial intelligence, surveillance and even... crypto mining.

The Rise of Crypto Mining & Energy Demands

Cryptocurrency mining requires enormous computing power, solving complex algorithms to validate blockchain transactions. This process consumes vast amounts of energy – raising questions about sustainability and alternative energy sources.

The Human Body as an Energy Source

What if your body could help mine crypto? Scientists and engineers are already experimenting with bio-harvesting technology – capturing excess body heat, kinetic movement, and even neural activity to power small electronics. Imagine an IoB-powered world where simply moving, thinking, or sleeping contributes to a decentralized blockchain network.

Real-World Examples of Bio-Mining

Some early-stage projects have already started integrating bio-energy into technology. Smart fabrics can capture body heat, motion-powered generators can convert footsteps into electricity, and researchers are exploring brainwave-powered interfaces. Could this be the future of crypto mining?

In 2017, a Dutch startup experimented with using body heat to mind cryptocurrency. Volunteers lay on heat-harvesting pads that generated electricity, which in turn powered mining operations. The result? Small but real earnings.

The Ethical and Privacy Dilemmas

But with great innovation comes ethical concerns. Could this technology be exploited? What happens if corporations find a way to monetize human-generated energy on a large scale? And what of privacy? What if they went further than heat and mined our own biological data?

The Future of Crypto and the Human Body

We stand on the brink of a revolution, where human existence itself becomes an economic force. Imagine a city powered by the human such as a 15-minute city. The question remains: Will this be a utopia of shared energy or a dystopia of exploitation? Experiments that torture, mutilate have shown us the answer.