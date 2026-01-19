The Real Enemy

FOR READERS IN REGIONS REQUIRING AGE VERIFICATION TO ENTER SOCIAL MEDIA SITES, ALL OF MY SUBSTACK POSTS ARE DUPLICATES OF POSTS ON MY WEBSITE, ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net, WHICH IS NOT A SOCIAL MEDIA SITE & DOES NOT REQUIRE AGE VERIFICATION, YOU CAN READ IN PRIVACY THE SAME CONTENT (AND MORE) THAT I POST HERE. THE VIDEO ABOVE IS A 35-MINUTE EXCERPT FROM A 90-MINUTE SHOW, THAT IS VIEWABLE AND FULLY TRANSCRIBED → HERE.

With uproarious humor, Tom Luongo shows us how to face the fact that hybrid warfare has been waged against us our whole lives and that it doesn’t serve us to give an inch to the team that is trying to obliterate us from this planet.

Luongo tells TFTC host, Marty Bent that he’s convinced that the entire 2008 financial crisis was designed, from the ground up, to steal – to nationalize – the mortgage market and the insurance markets. He says the plan was to take control of Fannie and Freddie by detonating Lehman Brothers and AIG, in order to cover it up. Lehman Brothers got destroyed, while London-based AIG got infinite bailouts and Fannie and Freddie got put into conservatorship.

Luongo calls this Stage One of destroying the capital-formation ability of post-Boomer generations (i.e., real estate ownership), as we were coming into our prime earnings years. He gets into the technical details of how it became nearly impossible for small business owners to get a mortgage or a loan in America for the past 17 years, adding:

“And then, they used the profits from Fannie and Freddie that they kept in the receivership on ice, to fund Obamacare, to destroy the healthcare industry. And then, they gave us COVID and then they flooded the channel with money and destroyed the frigging pricing mechanism of everything: Housing, cars, jobs, this, everything. Beef, all of it. All designed to destroy the middle class. Because, as always, Folks, before the coming revolution, the kulaks must be liquidated.”

Luongo deadpans:

“Yeah. Why don’t we just hand it all back to the Globalists, who are going to put us in cages and tell us we can’t eat meat and tell us that cockroach milk is four times more nutritious than cow’s milk and all this sh¡t. Every day, they go as deep, as depraved as I thought they ever could be. I saw that one the other day. And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s your alternative!’”

ARTICLE: “Cockroach milk more nutritious than cow’s milk? Scientists release a shocking study” - Pub March 10, 2025 by The Economic Times

Are you still sad that Chinese agent and criminal fraudster, Tim Walz isn’t a breath away from the Presidency right now?

Yes, Trump is crazy like a fox and it is unnerving. Luongo calls it “absolute strategic misdirection” at the intelligence services, who serve the global crime system.

He says:

“Does it sound like I’m a Trump cocknobber or whatever? Fine, yeah, whatever! “I don’t give a sh!t, Dude. He’s the general we have. He may not be the general we want, but he may be the only general who could actually get us to this point, in the f@cking first place! “So stop whining and go figure out how you can make this better! Because I got news for you, Dude. Sitting on the sidelines and bitching about Israel isn’t winning the f@cking war!“

The Greenland thing sounds crazy until you realize that the US has been negotiating its acquisition for 160 years, as noted by Russian Vladimir Putin in this recent speech, tweeted out by his Special Envoy, Kirill Dmitriev the other day:

VIDEO: “Putin: America Has Sought to Acquire Greenland Since the 1860s – This is Nothing New” - Pub Jan 18, 2026 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Danish King Frederik X changed his coat of arms in 2024, to enlarge the polar bear, as a rebuke to Trump.

If Trump wins, I guess having the bear on his coat of arms won’t make sense, anymore so he might have to take it off.

IMAGE: Royal arms of Denmark from 2024

The Danish Royal Family is part of the House of Glücksburg, one of the heaviest-hitters of the Black Nobility, which is the transnational criminal organization that controls everything, as Luongo explains to Marty:

“We’re at war with everybody. When I mean ‘everybody’, I’ll define ‘everybody’ as the West. “So: Europe, City of London, the old, you know, Venetian, Jewish, this, whatever you want to call it, big organized crime syndicate that’s existed for the last, I don’t know, 2,000 years, pick your poison, as to how far back you want to go. “Like, we’re at war with all those people. We want our independence as a country for the first time in our 250 year history. And you know, as far as I’m concerned, it’s usually just watch who’s screaming and that’s who you know who the enemy is. So, as far as I’m concerned, Rand Paul is now the enemy. He’s made it abundantly clear he’s the enemy of civilization. “Like, sorry, sometimes you’re going to have to take your muh-principles and understand how the Non-Aggression Principle actually works, which is when people are aggressing you and they’re bringing crap into your community that you do not want, that is killing your people. You have every goddamn right to blow them out of the water.”

He also notes that, “People that are non-state actors in international waters have no rights, under UNCLOS.”

At this juncture, ten years into this hardcore propaganda war against Americans, Luongo says he loves watching Trump and his people openly speculate if Rand is on the take from Venezuela, saying it’s about time and that we’re well within our rights to play the Alinsky game back at them, saying, “They deserve it, because this is war and there are no libertarians or atheists in fox holes.”

Luongo describes the eerie doubled-minded experience of reading the new National Security Strategy, where all of his formative Leftist programming came flooding back:

“While I was reading it, I had two voices in my head: I had my voice in my head and the ghost of Joe McCarthy – going, ‘This is one of the greatest things I’ve ever read in my life, as an American.’ “And on the other side, I had the kind of pro-Russian, vaguely anti-American commentary, out on the other side, some of whom are American, some of whom are my friends. I’m reading it from that perspective going, ‘How could the United States be this arrogant, to believe that they have the right to do this? To control the Western hemisphere and do this?’ “And they would read it with nothing but that whole Pepe Escobar-style, ‘Empire of Chaos’ veneer, right? That’s their glasses. “So, one screen, two movies, and you put on the nationalist glasses or the pro-American, ‘We want our independence’ glasses. And you get one story. You put on the vaguely old, moldy, old Lefty Neoliberal-trained glasses of the anti-American set, who thinks that history started in 1946 and you get that version of it. “I could read the document from both of those perspectives at the same time! And I was like, ‘Yeah, I know how this is going to play in the Zeitgeist, at this point.’ “And I’m like, ‘I can tell you where I’m going to land and I can tell you exactly what I’m going to say to anybody who is thinking like those guys.’.. “You and I did a show where I talked about how we were watching people start to crash-out and misinterpret what Trump is doing. And I said, ‘Watch, in about six months, everything’s going to change, six to eight months. And they’re all going to be like off the deep end.’ “And now, I can name names. I’ll give you a perfect example: Judge Napolitano is completely off the deep end. And then, he has now poisoned everybody in his circle, because they have an echo chamber. “And I know some of these men and I like them. And they’re my friends. I’ve had dinner with them. If they called me up in the middle of the night and they needed to be bailed out of jail, I’d go and do so. Not a thought in my mind, right? “But to watch that well get poisoned, because they missed a crucial part of the whole war that we’re trying to fight, knowing full well that in the conversation two, three years ago, we had conversations, where I was like, ‘No, no, no, don’t look at it that way. Look at it like this.’.. “Just go watch anything that the Judge puts out on a daily basis, at this point. It’s not even worth it. I had to turn it off after a while. Doug – I can’t, I can’t watch Doug MacGregor, anymore. I can barely watch Tucker Carlson, anymore! “Like, I can’t watch any of these people, because I can’t tell if they’re just putting on the wrong glasses and watching the 3D version of the movie, you know, they’re putting on their Hoffman glasses and they’re seeing the aliens running the show or if they’re just not looking at reality, I can’t tell, at this point. “And I can’t tell if it’s that, or if they really are – I don’t want to believe they’re anybody’s asset. Like, I don’t want to go there, but it’s so hard not to!“

As someone who was raised very much in the Pepe Escobar mindset (and I actually hung out with Pepe a few times in São Paulo, when I was 19 and he was a music critic) and as someone who has since completely broken out of that programming, I totally get what Luongo is saying and I have made very similar replies to Blackpillers in my comment section.

It’s sad to see how many people love gloating about how, “nOtHinG iS hApPEnINg!” and the legion of one-hit wonders who obsess about “Muh-iSraEl!”

They may as well be fighting for the Globalists.

Time for them to fly straight or self-deport.