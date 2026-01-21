Blinding You with PSYOPs

FOR READERS IN REGIONS REQUIRING AGE VERIFICATION TO ENTER SOCIAL MEDIA SITES, ALL OF MY SUBSTACK POSTS ARE DUPLICATES OF POSTS ON MY WEBSITE, ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net, WHICH IS NOT A SOCIAL MEDIA SITE & DOES NOT REQUIRE AGE VERIFICATION, YOU CAN READ IN PRIVACY THE SAME CONTENT (AND MORE) THAT I POST HERE. A FULL TRANSCRIPT OF THIS VIDEO APPEARS BENEATH THE VIDEO & ARTICLE POSTED → HERE.

Below my summary of the highlights of the above Nino’s Corner podcast with Juan O Savin.

TRUMP OPERATION TO OBLITERATE THE DEEP STATE

• President Trump is the visible side of a military operation that invited him to run, that is dismantling the Globalist system.

• Half the planet or more has leadership in office that was not actually elected by the people. It was put there by Globalist election manipulation and fraud.

• The US military is going after the Globalists and recapturing control of the world.

• Crimes against America and against the world will be prosecuted by the US military at Gitmo.

CUBA, VENEZUELA, IRAN

• Cuba is running Venezuela, China is running Cuba and Iran is part of this hidden octopus network of operations.

• Iran is deeply involved in Venezuela, assisting them with money-laundering, training and arming troops and sending Hezbollah all over South America.

• The Iranian Regime is the source of a lot of strife in this world, through their financing of terror groups in 15 countries, causing chaos and mayhem.

• The Iranian Regime has been deeply involved in the Congo for decades, resulting in the deaths of 10 million people over battles related to cobalt mining.

• The Iranian Regime has been stirring the pot all over Central Africa with Islamic terrorism.

• In order to definitively stop the terrorism in Africa, the Iranian regime must be stopped.

• Many members of the Iranian Mullah Regime have already left for Russia and to other surrounding countries.

• The activity at the Iranian embassy in Rome has been off the charts. Juan claims it’s Iran’s largest embassy in the world, of all places. He says this is because that’s where the Iranian Regime’s money is being laundered.

• When Nino tells him about all the people complaining to him that the Trump administration’s actions to take out Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas amount to “doing Israel’s dirty work”, Juan says this is “Fifth Avenue media propaganda”.

• If the Iranian Regime is taken out, Israel won’t be able to claim they’re being threatened and ask for more money. They already can’t claim to be afraid of the Saudis and Qatar, because the US just worked a military agreement with them to supply their aircraft and defense systems. If the Saudis want their computers to work, if they want training and people and spare parts to service all of this, they will do what the US tells them to do.

PSYOPS

• By taking out the Iranian Regime, the US is taking out the basis for much of the propaganda and Fifth Avenue lobbying of DC, where Israel constantly claims to need more arms and political assistance, based on Iran’s threats.

• The largest lobbying group in Washington, DC for decades has been the Israelis, the second largest is the Saudis but actually, the largest group is not the Israelis, it’s a consortium of 50 other countries or groups, working together.

• For example, Juan says George Soros is a British intelligence operative. “All of his money came through the manipulation of the markets within the Commonwealth countries, to go rip off a bunch of money that didn’t have to come from Parliament. It came through the markets and then, they’re using it to manipulate the way things happen and are told across the world. And it’s the black ops money. But that’s the Brit side of the operation.”

• Public relations campaigns being seeded into the media are engineered by spy agencies from China, Russia and most importantly by the Globalist, Davos-type crowd, who are very effective at trying to manipulate the mentality of populations.

• The Green movement is a propaganda campaign being run by the Globalists that’s got everybody convinced that we have to “save the planet from carbon emissions”, etc. The reality is most of that is, “A complete, total, absolute, one trillion percent fraud of science and advertising,” according to Juan.

• The Green scam was a plan by the Globalists, working primarily out of City of London to manipulate global thought processes and to propagandize the world so much, that it caused the world to shut down its access to energy and it penalized anybody who didn’t obey.

• There is no possible way to replace oil and gas with solar and wind. You cannot run trucks or farms with electric battery technology.

• To negate the Globalists’ suicidal push for Chinese solar and wind technology, Trump is going to micro-reactors. China is already building one micro-reactor a day, although you don’t hear about this in the media.

• Micro-reactors will change the world. Due to AI, etc, we will use more and more energy but due to emerging technologies, we’ll be more effective and energy-efficient. This won’t be through the Globalists’ so-called “Green Revolution” tech. It’ll be with tech that makes sense.

• Juan says is the Flat Earth PSYOP was popularized by a person who was paid at least two payments of $500,000 (probably more) to push it hard out into the conservative community. Juan says this person is a Satanist. The purpose was, “To map the suggestible nodes or persons within the greater community, so that they could then put out other information, where those people were influential to large groups, who then accepted it, because they were very skilled at... pushing ideas, getting acceptance, etc. And so they mapped our community and it was done by DoD. DoD paid a half a million, at least two times to this Satanist, who’s actually a military member to accomplish this. And then, once that was mapped and those suggestible points or persons who pass along over and over and over to other people and are effective at putting out information were used for other purposes. And it tweaks the community.”

• The same kind of operation, with tracking, etc is being done now, with regard to Israel and Gaza. There are many such operations out there being done by all kinds of players.

• We are being propagandized very effectively by people who know how to manage global thought with regard to the Israelis.

ISRAEL

• Juan says, “I’ve got all sorts of problems with Israel...I’ve been very clear that the way that things got set up for October 7th was a setup.” He says this event was baiting from the Israeli side to confer approval to do what they did in Gaza, saying, “I don’t think that’s even arguable, at this point in time.”

• However, both sides are trying to manipulate world opinion and they’re being very effective, within certain communities in the US. A tremendous amount of money has been spent on propaganda campaigns intended to undermine both Trump and America, globally.

• Saudi Arabia was a threat to the US, because they were going to switch to the BRICS currency. This was neutralized by Trump’s arms deal with them, eliminating that threat.

• “Saving Israel for last” means eliminating their ability to manipulate us with propaganda about their fear of their neighbors, though it’s true that the Iranian Regime has killed millions in Africa and elsewhere over decades through their terrorist proxies.

• We’ve been propagandized to think Israel was the problem when it’s been Iran.

• We’re in a global information war and a lot of good people are being brainwashed by incessant anti-Israel propaganda.

• Juan says, “I’m not saying there’s not a problem there [with Israel]...but you’re being manipulated. You’re being baited, sucked into a fight, and you’re on the wrong side of history.

• Israel was put in place by the Globalist banker crowd. Modern Israel was put there as a result of the Balfour Declaration when the British controlled what was then called the Palestine District, which had previously been part of the Ottoman Empire that collapsed at the end of World War I.

• The Balfour Declaration allowed many wealthy families to buy land in that area with the purpose of eventually setting up a country. In 1948, Israel declared their independence. In 1949, Israel was recognized by the UN, which is a Rockefeller operation.

• A lot of good people are living in Israel, who were brought in for all sorts of reasons. However, the nefarious purpose behind bringing people there was for the Globalists’ plan for a Third World War, in order to shape the world to suit them.

• Albert Pike‘s book, ‘Morals and Dogma’ is like a bible for the Globalists, in which he credited the “Green Man”, i.e., the Devil himself, for all of what is written there. In this book, Pike says that, in order to have a New World Order, we must have three world wars and the third world war is to be a religious war. We’ve already had two. The Globalists want another one.

• Their cultic programming is everywhere. When you go to a football game, they’ve got to propagandize the audience with Satanic rituals during the halftime, full of symbols and hidden meaning. Same with the Olympics. Their opening and closing ceremonies are rife with Satanic ritual, forcing everybody to participate in these displays.

• It is the same with the global stage. Everything being put before us is managing our thinking, our emotions, our reactions. They seed information in an MKULTRA-type of operation. They anticipate how most people are going to react and then, they identify nodes within the community.

RUSSIA, CHINA & THE COMING “NEAR DEATH EXPERIENCE”

• The Soviet Union was run by a godless cabal that had to be taken down, which Putin, himself admits.

• The Russian people are our natural allies but they’ve got leadership that’s been largely installed by the Globalist banker crowd, consequently, the Russian state is a threat to the world.

• Juan says Russia is getting in position, “They’ve got stuff parked all over the world and off our shores, aimed at causing mayhem, here in America.”

• We’ve got a Near-Death Experience [a nuclear scare event] looming in the near future, and “Russia, in large measure, in coordination with China, is behind that, so we’re not dropping our guard.”

• Globalists in positions of authority are manipulating the system in America. The biggest threat to America is Senior Executive Service and Serco in the Commonwealth countries, who are coordinating with moneyed families and secret groups that have a Globalist perspective who want to create a New World Order and don’t even hide it, talking about it in plain sight all the time and currently meeting at Davos. They’re being challenged by the Trump administration’s delegation.

• This comment by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick at Davos says it all.

