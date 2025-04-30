VIDEO: "Trump’s 51st State Joke about Allowed WEF Puppet Mark Carney to Pose as a Nationalist" - Pub. April 30, 2025 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

What is the strategy behind Donald Trump's "51st State" jibes about Canada?

These comments seem to be aimed at the UK/EU/Globalist elites. Why wouldn't he care about how these comments land with everyday Canadians, let alone with Americans?

Annexing Canada and Greenland was not part of Trump's campaign.

The US does not need tens of millions of disgruntled Canadian Leftists, any more than it needs tens of millions of Leftists from Latin America and everywhere else. I hope Canada does not become the 51st State!

I am not advocating any of this but here's what I think is going on:

We are in a hybrid war being waged against humanity by the Globalist financial industry, as Former Tennessee Assistant Police Chief Shawn Taylor accidentally discovered. The COVID-19 economic-biological war is a part of this.

The Post-World War II Nazi World Order is unwinding, the British Empire is in its final collapse.

Canada has devolved into a narco-state and it's been involved in the theft of elections in 72 countries for over 20 years, including the 2020 US election.

As Juan O Savin told John Chambers last month:

"Many of the actions we see behind the scenes, covert actions, into our policing and military; the intelligence agencies, is being orchestrated primarily through Toronto and out across Canada [by British Intelligence]."

This Financial Times documentary from 2024 is about how Chinese money brokers began to control the laundering of Mexican cartel proceeds in 2017 and 2018 but it doesn't breathe a word about Canada, because it is a British propaganda piece that is spinning the truth.

The trafficking money has been laundered into real estate investments in both countries, as Blackstone has bought up single family homes and subdivisions, to ensure that "You will own nothing and be happy". This central bank-abetted fraud has created a massive real estate bubble in both the US and Canada.

The Mexican Cartels are part of the grander scheme of the global crime syndicate that controls this planet. As Patrick Byrne explains, the Mexican Cartels technically work for the Venezuelan Government. A major objective of the Chavista Revolution is to overthrow the United States and to impose Global Communism.

This is the same goal of the World Economic Forum, the UN, the EU, the Vatican, the British Crown, the CCP, Cuba, their allies in the US Government and their associated organs and NGOs.

The Globalist WEF-UN agenda seeks to not only overthrow all nations but to overthrow the human race, itself, through Transhumanism, via injected/inhaled/ingested nanoparticles and the 6G wireless communications network.

So the feelings and the cherished beliefs of people on either side of the Canadian border are of the least concern, at this point.

Moreover, there was never any chance of Trump winning over the Canadian people, who seem to define themselves as being superior-to and hating Americans or as Canadian physician, Dr William Makis just wrote, "They would rather hate Americans than love their own country."

The harsh reality is that Canada has never legally been an independent country, unlike most other countries in the world, according to Canadian patent expert, Doug Force.

89% of Canada is Crown Land. Canada's government is the Monarchy of Canada. Canada is less independent of the United Kingdom than other former British Colonies like India or Kenya.

Royal blue = Current Commonwealth realms; Light blue = Territories and dependencies of current realms; Red = Former realms and dominions that are now republics

Doug Force says the Canada Act of 1982 is an act of British Parliament that was never ratified. In addition, he says the Royal Proclamation 1982 is only a proclamation stating that there will be a proclamation in the future. He says nothing was passed and nothing was enacted and therefore, "There is no Constitution. There is no Charter of Rights and Freedoms!"

In 2021, Mark Carney launched the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, a grouping of banks and financial institutions working to combat Climate Change. Carney had previously been the UN Climate Envoy.

Carney's "sovereignty" is slavery to the Globalists. His sinister policies will likely awaken many Canadians to the reality of their situation, where somehow, Trudeau's policies didn't.

Donald Trump would no longer have the US Taxpayer subsidize the British Commonwealth and fraudulent "Green" carbon-trading schemes, etc to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars a year and to maintain the lie of Canadian "sovereignty". Also, Trump's geostrategic goals are to consolidate the entire Northern Western Hemisphere, including Greenland.

None of this had ever occurred to most people, until Trump started "trolling" about it on social media a few weeks ago. This is 5th Generation Warfare, I guess.

Donald Trump is very capable of being straightforward and clearly answering reporters' questions for hours on end about the details of an array of policies.

He uses Beast Mode, when he wants to trigger a reaction.

The "51st State" Beast Mode comments have succeeded in unleashing Überglobalist Mark Carney upon the Canadian populace. This may be the intended purpose of Trump's supercilious remarks.

Canadian journalist Elizabeth Nickson believes that Carney’s team will deliberately enflame the Color Revolution in the US and presumably, this is what Trump wants.

I don’t like any of this but it appears to be what’s happening.

IMAGE: Pierre Poilievre’s campaign had his World Economic Forum profile taken down but it remains cached in Freespoke search results.