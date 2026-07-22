¡Agente Doble!

On Monday afternoon, Patrick Byrne livestreamed an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on his Locals channel, which is behind a $5/mo membership paywall.

AzPinkLady on X.com took the liberty of tweeting-out this 1-minute clip from Patrick’s livestream, where he gives some insight as to how the CIA interfaced with Venezuela to cheat the elections – namely, through a man named Frank Holder.

IMAGE: Frank Holder’s LinkedIn profile.

Frank Holder is a former US Air Force Intelligence Officer (OSI) and the CEO of Holder Partners, LLC, a private company that conducts corporate and financial investigations in Latin America.

Patrick claims that he’s a “CIA double agent” who’s been a Cuban asset since 1980, and that “When the CIA needed to hack 2020, they used him as the go-between to Venezuela and set it up.”

Patrick says that there are several Cuban double agents in and around the US Government, who act like staunch Republicans but who are actually billionaires, like Frank Holder from doing business with Venezuela’s Chavista regime and with the Cubans, as he told Emerald Robinson on The Absolute Truth podcast last April.

One of these Cuban double agents, Manuel Rocha got caught in late 2023. In a video recorded by an undercover agent, Rocha praised Fidel Castro, called the United States the "enemy" and boasted about spying for over 40 years, while working at the State Department.

According to the criminal complaint, Rocha said that he was instructed by Cuba to "lead a normal life", and he created a fictitious persona of a "right-wing person". Rocha's $750 campaign donation to Republican Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar was returned after his arrest.

TRANSCRIPT

Patrick Byrne: Venezuela built the architecture and the system and the technology to be hacked and then, that system got promulgated through the world. That’s all true.

It’s also true that the CIA was involved in our 2020 election through a guy named Frank Holder, who I was told a year and a half ago, “Don’t mention his name again, Byrne, we’re getting to the bottom and this and that, and the other thing is don’t mention his name.”

I waited a year and now I say, “F@ck you: Frank Holder, Frank Holder!”

Frank Holder is a CIA double agent. He was recruited in 1980. In 1993, he was working in our embassy in Argentina, in Buenos Aires.

He got recruited by the Cubans and he’s been a Cuban asset ever since, a double agent. He’s gone on and been a billionaire, became a billionaire with the Venezuelans’ backing.

And when the CIA needed to hack 2020, they used him as the go-between to Venezuela and set it up.

So that’s what really happened. Now, so Venezuela is involved. The CIA is involved.

It’s a Chinese – the Deep State of the CIA, FBI are clearly in bed with China.

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