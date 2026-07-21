We just got some insight on the USCYBERCOM attack that took down the Dominion servers in Serbia and that prevented the cooked election of Kamala Harris.

Last week, we heard Patrick Byrne describe how he had financed the investigation of the global election theft operation and he unleashed Gary Berntsen, former CIA Chief of Hezbollah Operations and his partner, Venezuelan financial crime investigator, Martín Rodil.

The two were able to recruit several of the Smartmatic technicians working for the Venezuelan Chavista regime and to acquire the hardware used in the digital election theft operation, including the hard drives and the data logs to prove the methods used to overthrow 72 governments worldwide by stealing their elections.

Patrick said Martín formally handed off the intel to the Trump Campaign in October 2024 but he hadn’t heard anything back.

He said he was about to pay the Albanian mafia $1 million to firebomb the Chinese Huawei server farm in Belgrade where the elections were being cooked (in a building that Juan O Savin says was 50% co-owned by former CIA Director John Brennan).

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Instead, Patrick said that just 5 days before the 2024 election, then-Senator Markwayne Mullin helped to facilitate the coordination, with US Cyber Command to act within legal authority to electronically take down the election theft operation in Serbia and to prevent Kamala Harris from becoming President of the United States.

At his annual talk in Cape Cod last week in the short clip above, Juan O Savin says that Trump was not only fully aware of this USCYBERCOM operation but that he had ordered it himself, as the 46th Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of United States of America.

Juan has repeatedly said that Trump remained Commander-in-Chief throughout the Biden Presidency and that the latter never received the nuclear codes, which definitely means that all has not been what it seems for many years.

And I guess this means Patrick hasn’t been read-in to what’s really going on, like the rest of us!

TRANSCRIPT

Juan O Savin: What the President’s going to do is, as a matter of National Security, because of the interference in our elections – it’s not a policing matter, it’s not an internal matter solely in America.

We were attacked by China and remotely by the City of London – the Brits, and Globalistas, and by NATO partners – and by pure enemies; Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, Pakistan, Italy, Turkey, Serbia.

Brennan, the Director of the CIA, after he left the CIA, became business partners with the wealthiest person in Serbia, and they had a property, and they built a server farm there in Serbia. And in the 2024 election, they were trying to control the machines here, in America.

We tracked paper ballots that came from China through Singapore to Vancouver, BC, down to Tacoma, Washington and out to vote mail centers across the western United States.

We had the same thing come into Baltimore, 30 million ballots on the West Coast, 30 million ballots on the East Coast, to fix the elections, but you can’t use the paper ballots without the machines.

And so the data coming out of Serbia, on three T1 lines coming out of Serbia, was coming to the United States to cook election machines across the country, and we shut down those lines about four hours before the vote began, and reopened them four hours after the vote was done.

It was a military operation. Trump’s fully aware of everything that was done, and in fact, ordered it, not as President, but as Commander-in-Chief [46] of the United States of America.

You’re going to find all that out.

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