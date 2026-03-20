Crypto Rich is joined by General Blaine Holt, who starts with a 40,000-foot view of the conflagration in Iran, explaining that the same City of London that created the State of Israel in 1948 also brought in the Shah of Iran four years later, in 1952 and together the French intelligence services, they brought in the Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979, because, as he says, “The Shah wasn’t playing ball.”

The City of London’s business model is conflict. It always bets on both sides. Blaine says Keir Starmer is unhappy, because Trump is about to take one of those sides off the table by freeing the Iranian people, which he says is going to create a new path that the Globalists have never envisioned: one of sovereignty and self-governance, where a Free Iran will emerge, together with its neighbors with a demilitarized foreign policy, under the Abraham Accords.

Blaine says that the same psychos who brought us the war in Ukraine and who refused to negotiate with Russia are the same ones who reflexively refused to send in their military vessels to escort commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz and he says it’s “Because they don’t want to see a Free Iran emerge! In fact, what they would like to see is this end in a terrible chaos, where there’s sectarian violence and balkanization and endless civil war in Iran forever.”

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He says the US military is perfectly capable of securing the Strait and that Trump’s request for assistance was a “loyalty check”. Europe stepped into the trap, when European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas proclaimed, “This is not our war. This is America’s war!”

Blaine says of Europe, “We saved you from nuclear weapons that can be pointed at you, Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles, Islamic Extremism, terrorism and we created a really safe and economically-viable situation in the Middle East. Why do we need NATO membership, if this is the world you’d rather live in, Kaja? Ursula?”

People have been asking whether Trump was going to take the US out of NATO but it’s the other way around: NATO is going to get rid of the US and he thinks that unless they change their posture, Europe could soon find itself without fuel and without food and forced to finally negotiate with Russia.

As for how Blaine sees this war progressing, he says that our intelligence indicates the supporters of the Mullah Regime in Iran are vastly outnumbered by those who despise it and that we don’t need to hijack the revolution. We need to aid and abet it. Meaning, when they call us and they say, “You know, this Basij headquarters in the south part of Tehran, at these GPS coordinates is really a pain in the ass,” we can help get rid of them without 130,000 US boots on the ground.

Where he does see US boots on the ground is after the Iranians have secured their own future, which he is confident will happen. Then, the US can send Stability Ops and help train a new army for the Iranians and send in the Army Corps of Engineers to help rebuild the infrastructure.

Blaine continues:

“In other words, it’s a very hard thing to do, but there is a path to get to a far better Iran. I’ll tell you, once that day exists, oh, I am looking forward to looking at all these pundits and all these writers and all these think-tankers and all these Neocons who had nothing but venom and rocks to throw and all of that, and I’m just going to laugh. I am going to laugh my ass off at them. “On the day that the American flag gets taken down in Brussels at NATO Headquarters, there’ll be a big smile on my face. This is what right looks like: American forces, finally, after World War II, are coming home, and that’s the way it should be.”

Blaine says the oil needs to continue to flow out of the Straits. The fertilizer needs to get to the Third World and the Chinese need to get the oil – but they need to pay retail for it. He says China has profited from buying oil for $30 a barrel or less from rogue states that are now being converted by the Trump administration into full-fledged members of the international community who need to be adequately paid for their resources. He says, “If that makes an iPhone more expensive well, then it makes an iPhone more expensive.”

Crypto Rich asks who is really going to get the oil revenue and if the US will take a cut?

Blaine replies, “We probably will take a cut, because it’s for services rendered. ‘Hey, dude, you got your country back, OK? What do you think those bombs cost? Do you think they’re free? Do you think those interceptors cost nothing?’”

He agrees with Rich that this it may seem kind of gangster but it’s pragmatism. Trump is very transactional but he thinks it’s preferable to the post-WWII model.

He says,

“NGOs that are sponsored by the American taxpayer through the intelligence services have killed more people on this planet than I think many wars, added up, so wouldn’t you rather just have the naked terms and conditions right up front? “‘Hey, here’s a free country. That’s yours. No nuclear weapons. Let’s remember that rule. And you can use the Navy. We’ll help escort your oil out, from time to time. You’ve got to charge the Chinese full freight. But we’re all going to be great. And you guys are going to get along. And welcome back! This is when the World Cup is. Here’s when the Olympics are. We’ll see you there. It’ll be great.’”

Meanwhile, the other belligerent – Israel – will soon find that there’s nobody else to go to war with when what’s left of the leadership of Hezbollah has been taken out. Turkey will then stop wanting to go after Israel, because their foreign policy will have shifted to the Abraham Accords.

Blaine adds, “We have it on good authority that now, that there’s no more Iranian money flowing into Yemen. The Houthis are going to pipe down and stop throwing missiles at you.”

Blaine thinks our children and grandchildren will come together in a different world, not led by intelligence community NGOs, but in a different construct for foreign policy.

He says: