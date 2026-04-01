I spoke to my retired Marine SPECOPS captain friend yesterday and he agrees with George Webb in this video that, contrary to the remarkable perception management of the Mullah Regime, in tandem with the CIA-controlled mass media – and to an imposing horde of turncoat MAGA celebrities, like Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones and to erstwhile Trump-supporting social media influencers, the 2026 Iran War is the greatest military victory in history. Not in American history – in all of history.

George Webb podcasts from a deck overlooking downtown Pittsburgh, where he’s been investigating Arctic Frost. What he and his research group have come to understand is that Crossfire Hurricane never ended.

After several failed attempts to imprison Trump, the “investigation” was renamed Arctic Fox and the surveillance server that had been used during Crossfire Hurricane was moved out of the FBI’s Office of General Counsel to the $6 million home of Chief Division Counsel Allison Lawter, where all of the illegal wiretapping data was livestreamed and stored.

According to retired Ohio State Investigator, Harry Manitidis at Naked Truth News, Lawter has been imprisoned since March 20th and she’ll be arraigned on April 3rd. Her case is under seal.

According to George, the Arctic Fox server was moved for a period of time to an FBI facility in Pittsburgh before it was returned to Lawter’s home in McLean, Virginia and this is what has now brought him to Pittsburgh. George Webb has been saying for over a year that the Butler, Pennsylvania assassination attempt of Donald Trump was coordinated out of the FBI office in Pittsburgh.

In his latest videos, George has been talking about how Rothschild agent, Hillary Clinton and her accomplices, Robert Mueller, (who died on the same day that Allison Lawter was arrested) and Andy McCabe arranged to sell off large quantities of enriched missile uranium from the former Soviet Union to North Korea, Libya, Syria and Iran.

As George explains:

“Rothschilds want to give nuclear weapons to both sides, so they can go to either side and create a nuclear threat, in order to tip the Rothschild teeter-totter one way or the other geopolitically to create instability so they can profit through fear, through mass fear and mass threat of death.”

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George says Trump’s refusal to continue along this trajectory, with the Rothschild Genie Energy pipeline through Syria, in favor of a Trans-Arabian pipeline to the Gulf of Aqaba to the EastMed Pipeline has now culminated in the greatest military victory in history.

Comparing the Iran War to the tactical victories of Washington, Grant, MacArthur and Napoleon, he says the Iran War dwarfs them all, because it’s a strategic victory that’s going to change the geopolitical chessboard in the Middle East for a millenium, saying:

“If you don’t want to play ball with Saudi Arabia, you can go fight it out with the Iranians over the Gulf of Hormuz...If you want to go play Rothschild, give weapons to ISIS, see how many warlords we can give weapons to, see how many Hilux Toyotas Joe Kent can give the keys out to, go play that game. Go play that game.”

George derides turncoat influencers, like Candace Owens, Shawn Ryan and Tim Pool for supporting the oppressive, backwards Mullah regime and he reminds us that in the old days, when the enemy won, it wasn’t just some lines on a map were changed. It meant your village was invaded, all then men were killed, all the women were raped and all the children were either killed or raised as the enemy.

TRANSCRIPT

George Webb: This is the biggest war in 47 years. They’ve done low intensity to high intensity warfare against the United States for 47 years. No one stepped up. No one stepped up to take out this threat, right? We’ve been working on this threat for 10 years.

Again, you shouldn’t take the Russian missile uranium and then give it to even a more unstable terrorist nation. Think about that. Hillary Clinton, trying to become President, Andy McCabe, Bob Mueller – all the highly-enriched people that were dealing in all the uranium.

Instead of saying, “We need to lock this stuff down, now that we’ve won this 40, 50-year Cold War, no, they brokered it off to terrorist nations, like North Korea. The Rothschilds brokered this off to North Korea. They brokered it off to Libya, another terrorist nation. Syria, another unstable nation that’s unfriendly to the United States.

Why would we take the uranium from a rational people that shares a lot of our values, in terms of religion and in terms of our culture and so forth that – we even look alike. Why would we take the missile uranium from them where we had at least SALT talks and SALT II talks and a Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty and Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. And we’ve had all these missile reduction treaties and all these things over a 50-year history.

And then, let’s go ahead and give the missile uranium. It doesn’t even have to have an implosion device. Let’s go ahead and give that to a whole bunch of people that are all screaming “Death to America!” That’s a great idea!

We have two choices. There’s two pipelines. We’ve said this for 10 years. The Rothschilds have a pipeline going through Syria. We can have Joe Kent go there for another eight deployments. He can give weapons and try to create overthrows in Syria for another eight years.

We can have another Timber Sycamore. We can do more killing. We can give more warlords weapons. We can give more lords training in bomb-making. We can create more chaos, like we did in Iraq, like we did in Afghanistan. We can continue to do that. We can keep running drugs through Iran. We can continue doing all these things.

Or we can say, “You know what? Let’s back off on the Rothschild drug train. Let’s back off on trying to put a pipeline through five different countries that hate us, right? Why don’t we just go with one that we have a relationship with, which is MBS.

Trump has a great relationship with the Crown Prince and then now the King of Saudi Arabia. And we’ll just run it sideways. We said this in the ‘Braverman Prophecy’ in 2017. We’ll just run the pipeline across Arabia. We don’t need the Strait of Hormuz. You guys want to fight over the Strait of Hormuz and you all want to kill each other over that? That’s fine. We’re not going to be sending our oil through there.

Right? And then we’ll just come up, as far as Israel’s concerned, we’ll just have to come up from the Gulf of Aqaba into the Mediterranean. We have the EastMed pipeline to supply the southern route, all the gas that Europe needs. We don’t need a Nord Stream. We have a total strategic play, here.

I’m not saying that I think Bibi Netanyahu is wonderful, but I am saying that’s the plan. And it cuts the Rothschilds out of the deal. And it cuts the City of London out of the deal.

And it creates a new nexus of power, right through Trump and Bibi Netanyahu – and yes, Jared Kushner. It is “Old Mossad”, if you will, because that group of people care a lot more about the survival of Israel and not the wealth and power of the Rothschild family.

Rothschilds want to give nuclear weapons to both sides, so they can go to either side and create a nuclear threat, in order to tip the Rothschild teeter-totter one way or the other geopolitically to create instability so they can profit through fear, through mass fear and mass threat of death.

Right? Bibi Netanyahu says, “Hey, I don’t like that mass threat of death. I’m going to go ahead and create a new pipeline. And I’m not going to need the Strait of Hormuz. And I don’t need to be worried about somebody coming up with a nuclear bomb. We’re going to take out that capability.”

That’s the decision, here. It’s the greatest military victory in history.

It makes George Washington look like the worst President-General ever, because he was. 3 and 9. Come on, that’s not a very good record. But you even look at Grant. Grant had a lot of losses and stalemates, and there were huge casualties, right? Look at Grant’s casualties. Look at MacArthur and his losses. Look at Corregidor, you know, I mean, ignominities like Corregidor.

This is nothing like that, where there’s no American general, even though he had Inchon and Inchon Landing. He had some great successes. There’s no military success in American history that’s even close.

Chancellorsville, with Stonewall Jackson on a very microscopic scale kind of gets to that brilliance. Napoleon at Austerlitz gets to that brilliance. But those were tactical victories.

This is a strategic victory that’s going to change the geopolitical chessboard in the Middle East forever. It’s going to usher in Abraham Accords. If you don’t want to play ball with Saudi Arabia, you can go fight it out with the Iranians over the Gulf of Hormuz. But if you want to play ball, you can send your oil and gas this way.

If you want to go play Rothschild, give weapons to ISIS, see how many warlords we can give weapons to, see how many Hilux Toyotas Joe Kent can give the keys out to, go play that game. Go play that game.

But Shawn Ryan, where are you? You’re worse than Brutus, right? This is like Caesar coming back from beating Hannibal and, you know, into a triumph – with a knife [in his back]. Shawn, what are you thinking, right? Shawn Ryan – knife, right?

As soon as he’s accepting the gold cup for the greatest military victory, ever – not just in American history – ever!

You have to go back to Alexander the Great. Alexander the Great had three battles against Darius. He didn’t get him any of those three times. Trump got his man first time, right? So you just have to look at these things in perspective.

And the important piece of this is it ushers in – just like with Alexander the Great – ushers in the Western civilization that allowed it to plant and flower, right? This allows a new peace in the Middle East, a Western Iran; to bring Iran back to where it was, where women were, that it was the most advanced society in the world for women and women’s achievement.

It takes us from a world where...12-year-old girls are hiding in a corner, hoping that they’re not chosen that night to be raped, right? That’s the culture. To one where we had the most amount of PhDs in the Middle East with a Westernized Iran. What’s the bad part about that if you’re Iranian?

Again, if you, Candace, I know you’re spending time counting the Rothschild millions and all the copper ingots and gold ingots from your father-in-law, and your father-in-law’s writing all these super-Zionist articles, and George owns super-Zionist GB News, but you somehow are anti-Zionist, you can’t find time to criticize Harvey Weinstein, right? You should take stock in this.

You should do an accounting of what Trump has done for women, right, and what this will do for women in the Middle East. How can you say that you’re an “advocate for women”, when you’re pushing and you’re cheering – you’re the Hanoi Jane for this terrorist regime – and you’re saying that they’re “winning”, right?

You’re going to push in a society where all the women are going to be suppressed. They’re not going to be taught in school. They’re going to be concubines. They’re going to be hiding in the corner, hoping they’re not raped that night, right? That’s the society that you’re pushing. That’s the Joe Kent-CIA society that you guys are pushing.

Why? I don’t understand it. I don’t get it. What are you people thinking? You need to get out of your basements. You’re locked in. You’re locked into the basements. You’re not out here (shows Pittsburgh skyline behind him).

You’re not out here looking at these hacking teams that are trying to hack into Kash Patel’s email. We know who you are. They’re the same people that are suing Trump because, why did they get fired? Why did these hackers, right – there they are – right there (points to the FBI building in Downtown Pittsburgh, behind him).

Why did they get fired, in the first place? Because they were hacking in with Trump-Russia, right? How did they protect them? How did Joe Kent try to protect them all? They put them in as J6. They put them in as FBI working on J6. Kash Patel fired them, so they couldn’t queer Iran. They couldn’t queer Venezuela, right?

And now, they’re all butthurt, and now they’re going to sue Trump, right? That’s the crew that’s hacking Kash right now! They’re right there, right? We’re watching you. We’re watching you. Eyes on, eyes on.

So anyway, sorry for the rant, but I thought, why not write the fact that we’ve got your number? We’ve got your signature. We’ve been watching you for 10 years?

We’ve been watching Dmitry Alperovitch hacking the President, hacking various people in Congress, hacking people that they don’t like; military figures, destroying lives, because they don’t like the way elections turn out. We’ve talked about his father, Dmitry Alperovitch, his father, Mikhail Alperovitch, right down here, right down here. We went there 10 years ago.

30 years ago, he came here with Russian hacking tools. He was the head of Russia cyber hacking, and that was what they started. That’s what George Bush started 30 years ago, and also Panetta and all those other people and Neocons.

They said, “You know what? If it doesn’t go our way, we’re going to hack our way to what we want,” right? “We’re going to hack our way to world wars. We’re going to hack our way Endless Wars. Those are the Endless War people, right down there, right (pointing to the FBI building in Downtown Pittsburgh)? Those are the people that want a 20-year war in Iran.

Those are the people that are trying to undermine Trump, right now, so that we get a 20-year war in Iran. Those are the people that are trying to clear corridors, right now to Pakistan so that they can sneak missiles in from China, right now. Those are the ones that are trying to embarrass Trump and make this into a 20-year war, right now.

Why are we fighting for them, Candace? Why are we fighting for them, Baron? Why are you fighting for Joe Kent? Why are you saying he’s a “war hero”? Why are you saying he’s Benedict Arnold? He’s worse than Benedict Arnold! Why are you saying that? I don’t understand why you don’t say what the person is. We have their signature.

We have their signature. They leave these open signatures. Their signature, to show you they were going to kill, to show you that they were going to default, to show you they’re going to look the other way during these assassinations is the open roof.

The open roof is their signature. The open roof means it’s a CIA hit, because everybody knows you don’t leave an open roof. The open roof – they did it again for Charlie Kirk. You just can’t believe these people. I’m not saying he did it, but he cleared the roof. He did it six times.

I think he did it at least four times with Iranians or Venezuelans, however you count that. Ryan Routh is the fifth one. There’s Vem Miller in Indio. That’s maybe the sixth time.

How many times does it take for Kent to look the other way, when his job is supposed to be to help provide security for the president? How many times do you want somebody to be brought in as an assassin? Do you really need somebody on your National Security team bringing in assassins, hiring people to try to kill you? How many times should we let that go before we finally say, “Maybe this guy is not such a great guy?”

Again, if it was trying to kill, I don’t know, let’s just say some Jimmy Carter who was trying to negotiate a deal with, I don’t know, Guatemala or something, and it was at the height of the Guatemala coffee bean strike, that would be one thing. But this is the millennial shift that’s going to shift the Middle East for a millennium or maybe 10 millennia, that a whole different form of society will be in form in the Middle East.

If we established a westernized Muslim – I wouldn’t say maybe democracy – but I’d say some kind of constitutional government, that it could catch fire with the Abraham Accords, and we have stability in the Middle East, rather than cheering on the Harvey Weinsteins, and rather cheering on the people who want 12 little girls hiding in the corner, hoping they’re the one that’s not chosen that night by their sheikh.

In the future now, if you are going to win another election for Trump, and you’re going to have another slate of candidates, Republican candidates, you’re going to have a supermajority maybe in the House and Senate, and we won’t even have the filibuster anymore in the Senate if they get 60.

Well, in the September, in the year lead up, you just kill the guy. And then you insert your Rothschild agents to be the people who get the sympathy money, $500 million in sympathy money, and some of that’s probably drug money-laundering, as well, but $500 million in sympathy laundering, and then you have the counter agents, the Rothschild counter agents with Candace, accepting the money from people who don’t like that narrative.

So you get money from both sides, and then you create, on top of it, not only do you monetize the murder of Charlie Kirk on both sides with Erika Kirk and Candace, but then you also create an AI Charlie, so you can make Charlie whatever you want. You can monetize and have AI Charlie and use a Posthumous Identity Theft to say whatever you want, and you’ve already seen Candace do this with the text message machine. She’s a better friend now to Charlie that he’s dead than he was alive, right?

She talked to him a couple of times, but now with the text message machine, it turns out they were brother and sister. They didn’t even know it. They were in the same womb together, right? We didn’t even know that, right? And it’s not only that, but also the Christian Zionists are doing the same thing with Rob McCoy, with virtual Charlie.

So it’s money on both sides. It’s not just the sympathy money. It’s not just the immediate, I don’t accept the false narrative money and all the Superchat millionaire money.

It’s also these two false AI personalities and AI entities that have been created on both sides. One with Rob McCoy on one side and one with the fake Charlie’s in the same womb with Candace story, right? It’s the Romulus and Remulus story just with, you know, Candace in the womb with Charlie, now.

So what the hell? That’s where we’re being given. And that is Posthumous Digital Identity Theft. And so that’s where we are. That’ll be it.

But that’s not me like Tim Pool, 400,000 a month, right? $400,000 a month, Benny Johnson, $400,000 a month, right? Those are the people you got to look at and go, how many beanie, how many beanies? We went, we did an experiment. We went to Walmart. We looked at the beanie table, the dollar beanie table. Those beanies he wears are a dollar a piece. You can get like the whole table for 50 bucks! Tell me why he needs $400,000 a month! Tell me why!

I don’t care who’s giving him $400,000 a month. I just want to know who’s doing it and why, why are you doing it? Right?

He’s also talking about how he hates Trump, now. Everybody hates Trump! It’s like, “OK, well, Caesar just took out the thing.”

Remember, this is back in the day when, when the other guys won, it wasn’t just a little land was, you know, changed and some lines on a map were changed. It meant they came into your village, killed all the men, raped all the women, killed the kids, or they raised the kids as their own. Everybody dies or is raped or they’re raised as the enemy, OK? Back in the day, when people really cared about winning versus losing.

Now, I think we’ve lost what winning and losing means, right? If you lose all your games, you don’t go to the final four. You don’t go like Michigan to the final four, right? You stay home, right? Winners, we should like winners, because we want to win. We shouldn’t be tired of winning, but I think Tim Pool is tired of winning, right? He just needs more beanies, right? I think Candace is tired of winning with Trump.

So they just want to, you know, say that “Iran is winning”, right? Baron is tired of winning. So he wants to say “Joe Kent is a war hero”. Why are you tired of winning? Why are you tired of changing the Middle East and having a westernized open society, like it used to be in Iran? Why are you against that? I don’t understand.

I don’t understand, especially since the Catholic Church lost for 800 years, right? Until they finally came up with a bioweapon, you know, until St Elmo’s Fire, they were almost going to lose Malta, right? So why are you for this society, this backward society? I don’t understand it. I just don’t understand it.

And Shawn Ryan, what did Trump ever do wrong to you, right? If you think the border situation would be better, Shawn Ryan, if Kamala Harris was Border Czar, are you out of your mind? You’ve been drinking too much of the wacky juice that’s on your wall, right? Or smoking the Wacky Tabacky that your sponsors are sponsoring.

What the Hell are you thinking? Or did you go light in the loafers? Did you go light in the loafers, right? Did you get a little too much of the wacky juice and a little too much soy in your coffee? And all of a sudden, you don’t know what winning means, right? You’re like Ryan, uh, you’re like Ryan Matta. You went a little soft in the loafers, right?

You got to understand and appreciate a winner, right? And we’re winning and we’re, it’s going to usher in potentially a whole new millennium of freedom for women, right? And I don’t understand why you guys don’t understand that. You just seem like it’s like, we’re driving, trying to drive a nail through a concrete.

You can’t do it. You guys got to wake up and smell the coffee, wake up, smell the coffee, stay off that wacky juice on the wall that you advertise. Um, and, and stay away from the soy, because it’s affecting you, Shawn. It’s affecting you.

And Ryan, you’re, you’re too far gone. Right. And by the way, Ryan, anytime, anywhere – I’m 65 – anytime, anywhere. Anytime, anywhere in the cage, OK? Right? Anytime, anywhere.

So anyway, we get that out of the way. Alright. 65 years old. He’s half my age. I’d kick his ass.

Alright. There you go. Because Ryan, you need to be taught a lesson about winning and how important winning is and defending women and defending children. Women and children look to you, you jerks, you idiot men that can’t see your role as a man, as a male to defend them, right? To defend hearth and home, right? They don’t need soy boys who say, you know, “I love Joe Kent, you know, and I want to be a butt buddy with Joe Kent.”

They don’t want you putting rouge pictures of Joe Kent up in your, in your, in your little hovels. Right. And then, you know, fantasizing about some kind of butt buddy dream.

They want you defending them, right? They want you to defend the women and children. So I’ll leave it right there. Thank you very much.