Ian Carroll Holds Trump's Feet to the Fire

Ian Carroll is a highly-effective independent journalist and communicator, who blew-up in the past couple of years, with his in-depth reports that he shares via video-based micro blogging platforms, like TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter/𝕏, frequently deploying their built-in "green screen" features that matte-out the natural background in order to key-in images behind him of supporting original source documents, to illustrate his statements.

The effect is one of bringing his audience along with him through every stage of his investigation and making his viewers feel like active participants in the exposure of the given topic.

This video by Carroll is about the complete Public Relations disaster on Day Two of the new Trump administration, the press conference with Larry Ellison and Sam Altman, talking about "Using AI to help develop personalized cancer vaccines."

All I want to say about this debacle is: Shame on Trump's Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, a "former" Big Pharma lobbyist, for allowing that crazy-looking plastic surgery addict, Ellison to prance and preen and spout the kind of garbage that is the exact opposite of what people who voted for Trump want to hear about, ever again!

Here's a pretty good video meme about how many of felt about that press conference:

For her part, on January 22nd, Dr Jan Halper- Hayes tweeted assurances that Trump knew exactly what he was doing, by allowing these deranged tech oligarchs to telegraph their ill intentions before a starry-eyed public:

UK-based US Republican commentator and political psychologist, Dr Jan Halper-Hayes gained notoriety in August 2023 when she appeared on a British morning talk show with GBN's Stephen Dixon in the wake of one of several frivolous lawsuits filed against Donald Trump.

Dr Halper-Hayes stunned MAGA, when she announced that she was part of a DoD Task Force to help the US Military gauge public perception to determine when would be the right time to initiate military intervention against the corrupt elements within the US Government.

Running Time: 9 mins

She told Dixon that the US Military had all the evidence of exactly what happened during the 2020 elections but she explained to him that the brainwashing of the public via the Mainstream Media had been so severe that, "Trump knew that if he presented any of the goods early on, we'd have a civil war. He really felt that the people needed to see how bad it could get."

This is why the Biden administration was allowed to take office and to wreak havoc for the past 4 years.

Dr Halper-Hayes dropped other bombshells early that morning. She explained that Trump's Royal blunder, when he walked in front of Her Majesty, as they inspected the Queen’s Guard was an optic to signal to the world that he was about to bankrupt the US Corporation, i.e., the 1871 association of the US, Vatican and the Crown, which has had US Taxpayers paying them back debts from the Civil War.

She explained to Dixon that Trump had told the Queen, "I'm ending this. We're dissolving this corporation. We're going to go back to being a Republic and we'll all be separate."

She also added, "The Pope wasn't happy. You should find the picture of him visiting the Pope. It took 650 planes to remove our gold from the Vatican Bank!"

I've got to admit, that's a funny picture but I'm sick of all these cloak-and-dagger comms! As people who've been reading me for a while, already know, I like to be straightforward and plain and to tell it like it is and to not dance around things. I'm not a psyopper. I've never taken the National Security Oath, I've never worked for the Government. I just want what's happening to be clear and transparent.

Enough of the frigging comms, already! It's gotten to the point, as with this Larry Ellison-Sam Altman fiasco, that it's not helping, it's hurting!