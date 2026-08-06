Chinese Space Lasers

Crypto Rich was joined by Gen Blaine Holt and Susan Kokinda, who says that the push for the Muslim Brotherhood candidates and Communists is a Hail Mary desperation move. It’s basically the Deep State saying, “If we can’t control the United States, we’re just going to destroy it.”

What few know is something she’s discussed in the past, that the Muslim Brotherhood has been used by British and US intelligence for the past century against nationalist movements throughout the Middle East to protect the Financialists’ economic and strategic position.

And now, the Muslim Brotherhood is being used against American nationalists.

The subject turns to the Spokane “wildfires”. Blaine Holt was a 1-Star General in the US Air Force and the Deputy US Military Representative to NATO and he sees what we see: the same melted cars and piles of white ash that used to be houses surrounded by green trees and green grass.

It’s gratifying to hear someone whose held significant positions of authority not lie to us, like all of the others do. It’s nice to see a putative high-functioning Normie be on the same exact page as us, conspiratards about the evident deployment of Directed Energy Weapons in certain “wildfires” over the past decade.

Besides the unnatural fire, Blaine reminds us that there are currently 12 US cities whose water supplies are under cyber attack.

He says, “These are all terror cells. This is all part of the war,” and he thinks that this could be the work of the People’s Liberation Army, wearing “Iranian camouflage”.

Blaine says these Globalists “Have no allegiance to any nation, certainly no care in the world for collateral damage or people. And what Susan’s highlighting is, we have every reason to believe that they are in a point of desperation, because they’re very serious about their desire to get to 2030 intact with all of their Sustainable Development Goals, repopulation, depopulation, 15-Minute Cities – not going very well in Oxford, by the way – and the like. They mean these things.”

He points out that we’re 30 days out from the state visit with Xi Jinping in DC and that in his circles, there is already a lot of suspicion that the Chinese are secretly allowing their satellites to be used against American targets, to force better trade relations with the US.

Blaine wants to know to what extent the rogue elements of the global Intelligence Community have control over space assets?

He brings up the scientist I’d nearly forgotten about, Steve Favis, a computer programmer and advanced robotics developer, who found not only stunning evidence that Chinese satellites caused the fires but a simple and reproducible method for others to confirm his findings and to apply his methods to investigate other suspicious fires featuring the telltale melted cars, powdered homes and green trees.

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Having heard all of the rumors about how the August 2023 Maui “wildfires” were caused by a Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) attack Steve Favis wanted to determine whether or not this was true.

Using a common science and engineering program called Mathworks MATLAB and publicly-available telemetry data from NORAD, this was easy to do.

Steve says once you get the telemetry data and you input the data into the program and you Convert the UTC Time to local Hawaii Time, they line up exactly at the same time that fires were reported. He encourages people who are programmers to try this. He says you just need the aerospace toolbox and aerospace plugins and navigation plugin and you can just literally cut and copy his code.

In a September 27, 2023 AMPNews podcast with my former colleague Jeff Prather, Favis demonstrated how there were two satellites whose trajectories corresponded to the initial reports of three separate fires on Maui. One satellite’s pass corresponded with the Lahaina fire. The other satellite’s first pass set off the Olinda fire. It then orbited back along the same path 24 hours later (giving it time to “reload”) corresponding to the Kula Fire.

Steve ran his MATLAB orbit propagator video for Jeff and it is jaw-dropping, how these satellites were directly over Maui at the time the fires started. He says the satellites had a 45-minute window during each pass to aim and fire.

CLIP FROM FULL VIDEO: “Proof of China Satellites Over Maui at Fire Starts! | The Prather Brief” - Pub Sep 7, 2023 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Steve’s thought process was the following:

“If there’s a possibility there was a Directed Energy Weapon, what kind of powers can it have? and how many capacitors or batteries would it take to power these things? and how much strength would I need?” “I did the math and it lines up with China’s March line of rockets that can launch a 44-ton payload in space. And to have a 44-ton [payload] in space, you could power up to a 70-gigawatt laser and the labs in China right now, they’re powering petawatt lasers in short bursts. “So, the math and the physics lined up and so I said, ‘OK, well, let’s see if something was flying above it,’ and sure enough, I ran the program and I found three candidates with large payloads and NORAD classifies these objects as ‘Unknown’...These are unknown payloads, they’re unknown satellites with large payloads, NORAD is tracking this stuff publicly, it’s all publicly-available data... “I’m using something called SGP4 orbit propagator, which is an extremely accurate orbital propagator and we could back-propagate the fires – and sure enough, I found two objects that were above Maui. “One object passed twice and caused two fires, I believe the Olinda Fire and the Kula Fires. So, one object – I have the NORAD ID – and I ran a simulation. It lines up almost exactly when the fires were reported. “And you know, one satellite being above is one thing. But when there’s two satellites, three fires and they’re always above when these fires happen, it’s not an accident...It’s too much of a coincidence for it to not be a DEW.”

When Favis presented all of this on Twitter/X, he was de-platformed. It was the height of the Biden Regime, after all.

Steve then open-sourced his code on his website and said, “I encourage people with MATLAB, if you’re in a university, a lot of universities use MATLAB. Just run the code – it’s 25 lines of code – and you can validate that the telemetry data is exactly what NORAD posts on their SpaceTrack website.

Steve also addressed the phenomenon of the blue objects not burning and says he calculated that the lasers were in the near-infrared spectrum and that’s why it wasn’t damaging the blue-colored objects. Steve says the DEWs were in the infrared range and therefore, invisible.

Jeff noted that months prior in January, there had been reports of green lasers seen over Hawaii that many believed were Chinese LIDAR scans for geospatial mapping of terrain. This was followed in April and May by more LIDAR-ing done by the DoD and the DOJ.

These LIDAR scans may have been done to carry out a successful August Directed Energy attack, raising questions as to whether there were elements of the US Government working with the Chinese to do this hit?

As a former DEA Special Agent of 19 years, Jeff says that Steve’s evidence shows an intent to harm, an intent to mass-murder and an intent to cause arson, which is a “Pillar of deadly force to burn people alive” – which is exactly what happened.

Jeff says this is overwhelming evidence that should be admissible in a court of law, certainly for civil suits, although he believes that this should be deemed evidence of an overt Act of War, saying, “It looks like the execution of the DEWs was done by the Chinese but that a lot of the preparation [the LIDAR geospatial mapping] was done by the the DoD and the DOJ – the FBI doing both, which is nothing new, because the FBI/DOJ has been covering for the Chinese for a long time, so then that leads to the Global Cabal. It’s kind of an array of enemies.”