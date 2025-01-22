Now: Klaus Schwab at Davos, Freaking Out

Yesterday, the Office of Personnel ordered all Federal DEI Employees to be placed on administrative paid leave by 5:00PM today, as directed by President Trump and for all DEI offices to be shut down within 60 days.

All websites and social media accounts associated with these offices have been ordered to be deleted. All DEI trainings will be canceled and all directives, plans and other orders will be withdrawn.

And I love this: OPM is "Asking employees if they know of any efforts to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language".

"We are aware of efforts by some in government to disguise these programs by using coded or imprecise language. If you are aware of a change in any contract description or personnel position description since November 5, 2024 to obscure the connection between the contract and DEIA or similar ideologies, please report all facts and circumstances to DEIAtruth@opm.gov within 10 days. "There will be no adverse consequences for timely reporting this information. However, failure to report this information within 10 days may result in adverse consequences. "Thank you for your attention to this important matter."

ESG and Net Zero have also been declared dead, with BlackRock now likely to exit from the United Nations-sponsored "Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative" after JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley have all announced that they are dropping their membership from the UN climate coalition.

Needless to say, all of this is giving Klaus Schwab a Bad Hair Day, although he calls it a "short-term…problem", that is undermining all of the "collective progress" and the rest of his Communist word salad jazz.

Klaus being a hardcore Transhumanist and desirous of his 86-year-old carcass to live forever might want to consider some downtime and life-extension in cryogenic suspension until Trump's term is over with Don't Cry Cryo™ – with a 50% discount for an additional 4 years, in case JD Vance wins the next election!

Hopefully, Klaus will think it's wunderbar when he's unfrozen and wakes up in 8 years to find that he and all Don't Cry Cryo™ customers have been deported to Mars.

Running Time: 1:27 mins

TRANSCRIPT

Voiceover: Are you distraught after the recent presidential election? Here, at Don't Cry Cryo™, we understand your pain, and we're here to help.

Our expert team of cryogenic care providers can cryogenically freeze you until the Trump Presidency has ended. No more crying, no more anxiety attacks, just blissful sleep until Trump is gone.

When you awaken from your slumber, we'll even have a party ready and waiting for you. It will be like his presidency never even happened. It was all just a bad dream.

As an added bonus, you can choose the Vance add-on package. We'll extend your sleep for an additional four years at a 50% discount, in the event JD Vance wins the next presidential election. Everything will be OK.

We're here to take care of you in your time of need. So remember: Don't Cry, Cryo™!

CUT TO: Interior, high-tech room full of cryogenic capsules. Unfrozen woman wakes up in 2033, after 8 years in cryogenic suspension.

Woman: Where am I? Oh, please tell me it's over! Wait, something isn't right.

CUT TO: Exterior, Cargo spaceship orbiting Mars

Voice of Elon Musk on a Public Announcement System: This is your Captain, uh, Elon Musk. I want to be the first one to welcome you to Mars.

Woman: Nooooooooooo!!!!!

Voice of Elon Musk on a Public Announcement System: Um, sorry, Donald Trump Jr was just elected President, um, and he deported all Don't Cry Cryo™ customers to Mars.

Woman: What the?