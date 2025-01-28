Married Colombian President Gustavo Petro Was Spotted with Trans Woman, Linda Yepes

As everybody by now knows, last Sunday, when extreme Leftist Colombian President Gustavo Petro refused to allow two US Mililtary aircraft to repatriate hundreds of Colombian citizens arrested for being in the US illegally, Trump instantly retaliated with thunderbolts of harsh diplomatic and economic sanctions on that country.

This, in turn, elicited a lengthy and demented Twitter screed from the Colombian president, which caused many to question whether Petro might not be seriously coked-up – not unlike many other Globalists frequently seen tweaking publicly, including Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chrystia Freeland and Emmanuel Macron.

And let's not forget the bag of coke found inside the White House – and dutifully covered-up by the OBrandon Regime.

Weisenheiming Colombians wasted no time wielding their AI programs to make hilarious memes of their president like this one:

Smartmatic machines notwithstanding, Petro's upcoming election may be Too Big to Rig. Last July, the former member of the urban guerilla movement, 19 de abril was seen on a romantic stroll through the scenic streets of Panama City's Old Town with high-profile Colombian news presenter and trans influencer, Linda Yepes – without Petro's wife.

As reported in the Daily Mail:

The president, who has been married to Veronica Alcocer since 2000, has not denied or confirmed that he is the man seen getting close to Yepes, only speaking out to say he is not gay, and slam those he called 'transphobic.' The former guerilla member wrote on X on Wednesday: 'I am heterosexual, but you will never hear or read a transphobic word from me. Because not only would he stop being a man, but also human.'

This brings to mind statements made by Patrick Byrne last October, who unexpectedly discovered, during his investigations of the theft of the 2020 US Election, that most of the top officials of Venezuela's Communist regime – who he claims control all of the Mexican cartels and who have orchestrated the thefts of elections in over 70 countries – are closeted homosexuals or bisexuals ("Not that there's anything wrong with that").

According to Patrick:

Something to know about this mafia and these generals – and I don't want to be accused of being a bigot to say this – but it would be remiss of me not to mention this: A whole bunch of these folks are gay. Now, it's a type of gay that I don't think we have in the US; where it's "Super-Macho" gay – so macho, that they look at men who shag women as like, a weakling, as a "poof", as only a "poofter". Real "Tough Guys": they shag men. So a whole bunch of these fellows are gay. Now, they have wives and families for social appearances, but they they're actually gay. And yet, Hugo Chavez would regularly come over to their homes – the homes of his own generals – in the evenings and rape their wives in front of them. And it was a power thing, an Alpha Wolf thing. "I'm the Alpha Wolf, keeping his troops in line." And although they were gay, I can't imagine they liked that, too much. So, this is a rough crowd (!)

Share

Myself, being half-Brazilian, I can confirm that Latin expressions of homosexuality and gender identity differ from those of the Anglosphere. This is especially so, when compounded by Radical Leftism, such as how my mother was raised – and in turn, how she raised me.

I didn't realize quite how radical my upbringing was, until I first started seeing Antifa kids around a decade ago. My visceral response was that these privileged ignoramuses were so insulated from reality and so terminally out-of-touch, that they actually thought their Soros AstroTurf® scripts were cutting-edge!

Talk about Sensitivity Training! The authenticity and the gravitas of Wokeness can be summed-up by their insistence on the term, "LatinX", that seeks to avoid using gendered language. It is a woefully ill-conceived PSYOP, because every noun and every adjective in every Latin language is either masculine or feminine. The imposition of this Anglocentric neologism for the purposes of "virtue-signalling" epitomizes the very colonialism that these Woketards claim to condemn. It's not only offensive, it's idiotic and it's not going to make a dent in millennia of linguistics and culture.

My mother had several male and female gay friends growing up, who I knew and loved. She later became an art dealer and was a bit of a "fag hag". I was around 14 when she joked to me about these "super macho" gays, historically known among the Argentinean Gauchos and how their credo was, "Hay que ser macho tomarlo por el culo" ("You have to be a real man to take it up the a$$"). I remember being stunned, because we didn't know anybody like that and it seemed to contradict what I understood about gayness.

But if you look at the Ancient Greeks and Romans, homosexuality was framed very differently from the way it has been in Anglo culture. When I was 11, 12, and 13, I devoured all of 'The People's Almanac' and 'The Book of Lists' series published by David Wallechinsky et al and I clearly remember reading about how when Ancient Roman soldiers defeated an army, they would immediately set upon anally-raping the enemy soldiers en masse, right there, on the battlefield, to show them who was boss. This was not something they taught us in history class.

This is to say nothing of the reprehensible modern-day Afghan practice of bacha bazi, where men enslave young boys for sex – or of the literal ongoing Rape of Europe, that is protected by treasonous local European governments who are actively working to collapse their societies.

A veteran of the War in Afghanistan was visibly traumatized when he told me about being led into a shanty, where an 18-month-old male infant had been garishly dolled-up with rouge and eyeliner, to then be serially-raped by local villagers – and about how he, along with the rest of the US Military was prohibited from deterring this cultural practice.

Different cultures have very different views on homosexuality than those symbolized by the Rainbow Flags flown by well-meaning Western Liberals. This goes for rape, too. Libs would best wake up to the parochialism of their waning cultural hegemony.

As for Linda Yepe, seen gushing and Over the Moon in this Colombian TV interview about the publicity that followed her being caught in flagrante delicto with her country's president, she said she hoped that she might inspire other transwomen that, "You, too can date the President!"

TRANSLATED TRANSCRIPT

Narrator: This video unleashed the scandal in Colombia. The images would imply that, according to this video of a social media user, the man shown in the recording is [Colombian] President Gustavo Petro walking around the Old Town of Panama with a woman who is not his wife.

[The Colombian President's "date"] would be, according to the internet user, Linda Yepes, a Colombian transgender model and presenter.

CUT TO:

(Video of Colombian trans influencer, Linda Yepe)

Linda Yepe: I can't believe I'm trending world-wide! What do you mean? What a moment! I can't believe I'm seeing this, from this beautiful terrace! Maybe this will inspire you, in your life!"

(This translation is my own and may not be 100%. Yepe speaks with unfamiliar Colombian slang. If anyone can improve my translation, please drop it in the comments).