Scuttlebutt on China

Juan O Savin joined Michael Jaco on his podcast Sunday evening with scuttlebutt on what’s really going on between Trump and China.

They also talk about the upcoming Fraud Fighter Summit in Las Vegas next month, where some of the most interesting speakers, from my point of view are Shawn Taylor, Martín Rodil and Eduardo Bolsonaro, along with the premiere of the biopic about the latter’s father, ‘Dark Horse’, starring Jim Caviezel as the former President of Brazil.

Juan tells Michael that former systems administrators working for the Venezuelan government are now testifying before grand juries in the US that they personally flipped Brazil’s 2022 general election in favor of Lula da Silva.

After Jair Bolsonaro questioned the election results, he was convicted of planning a coup d’état and he was sentenced to 27 years in prison, similarly to what was done to former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and to what Special Counsel Jack Smith sought to do to President Trump.

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Recently, we heard Patrick Byrne say that of the 72 nations that have been overthrown by means of the Smartmatic vote theft technology, “The CIA did 32 of them and China did 40 of them.”

Juan tells Michael that South Korea’s 2024 election was flipped by China and that before Trump boarded the plane for China last week, he sent Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to go meet with his Chinese counterpart in South Korea to discuss.

Juan says:

“At the end of the day, then while Trump was in China, ultimatums were given about disclosure – and suddenly – miraculously, the president of South Korea finds himself released from prison. “Because we have the data. We know exactly how they did it and we’re getting ready to show the same thing concerning American elections with the same players… “Trump went there with a carrot and a stick. We are going to hear all about all the Chinese collusion going into the 2020 election. “And the question for China is: ‘Do you want to have us do it in a way that ends up being adversarial and we shut down business with China? Or do you want to do it in such a way that you can put the blame on past people or situations and military, especially in intelligence and move on?’ “And China, they really have to think about this. We’re not going to not show their collusion in 2020. That is going to be part of the public conversation, in the weeks and months to come. And then, they have to decide how they’re going to cooperate with us; to save face…”

The audio began to drop out heavily during this part of the call but it cleared up with Juan discussing 47 incidents in which China was reportedly modifying other countries’ ships so that they could be used to drop anchors or to send drones to cut undersea communications cables and thereby damage Western commerce across the world.

Juan says that prior to the China trip, Trump called in several generals and ordered that “If China so much as sneezes at our communications anywhere we’re gonna take out every single asset that they have that is close to a cable.”

He says Trump’s orders were to not wait until after China has severed these critical communications lines to act. China’s mere proximity to these cables is to be seen as an Act of War and to be met with a proportionate response. He says Trump also read China the Riot Act during the trip.

As we heard from Patrick Byrne, former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is singing like a canary. Juan asks what is Maduro singing about? he says Maduro’s singing about China’s control of Cuba and Cuba’s control of Venezuela and about China’s connection into the worldwide vote theft operation.

Juan says there will be information released over the next couple of weeks, that will become part of the discussions people will be having on July 4th, during the United States Semiquincentennial, the 250th anniversary of the nation, leading into the first Justice Department-supervised prosecutions and arrests.

However, Juan says that the main events we’ve all been waiting for won’t happen until mid-to-late fall:

”You’re gonna take a bunch of people out of high office and expose a bunch of people in high office for the treasons and frauds which they have been directly involved in; affecting elections, including 2020.”

In all of the US’ 2,500 counties, only a few county clerks were as diligent as Tina and no other did as precise of a job at demonstrating the election fraud that had occurred as she did, by having a DHS-approved technician take snapshots of the server before and after the election.

The disk image Tina created was presented to the Venezuelan vote theft technicians in order to prove what they said was true.

Juan says:

“They used the data that Tina pulled out of her Dominion computers as the baseline to show the theft of the 2020 election. That’s why she’s such a threat.”

Juan laments that Tina has been a political prisoner both of Colorado’s insanely corrupt legal system, as well as of the timing of Trump’s playbook, which was gamed-out years ago. Juan says he and his wife are close friends with Tina and they intend to be involved in helping her put her life together again.

[VIDEO AND FULL TRANSCRIPT LINKED HERE]