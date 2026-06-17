Dark to Light

The above video is a 22-minute clip from Pete Santilli’s Fraud Fighter Summit presentation on Tuesday, the uncut version of which is here.

Pete goes over some of the same ground, with added images and documents, that I’ve been covering about him lately and which I won’t repeat here, as this post is to memorialize some of the new details he reveals and how these tie into my other past reports.

Pete has previously spoken about the facility in Port Washington, Maryland where he said Barack Obama and his CIA, FBI and NSA directors set up supercomputers to create what he’s called a “parallel NSA” that was used to spy on everyone and that ran the election theft software and where there were servers for 23 child porn websites, the chat rooms of which were used by Black Project operators to communicate with each other.

Securing communications by embedding them on child porn sites is an extreme method that apparently works, because the possession of a single image of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) is a serious crime and is absolute grounds for arrest.

This may help explain why federal investigations identified more than 250 Defense Department employees and contractors who allegedly purchased or downloaded child pornography on government-issued computers, 76 of whom held Secret or higher security clearances and it may explain why the Pentagon declined to pursue disciplinary or criminal action against a large percentage of those identified.

Pete then lobs the bombshell that:

“Chief Justice John Roberts has 11 child porn website URLs attributed to his name. That’s where he gets his marching orders. We have evidence of it. And everything I’m about to tell you right now is documented legally.”

Some readers may recall that on January 18, 2021 defamation superlawyer, Lin Wood posted a video deposition from the late Dr Jon McGreevey, a government whistleblower who told him that Chief Justice Roberts adopted his children with the help of Jeffrey Epstein and then he proceeded to use his children to sexually entrap and blackmail powerful people.

VIDEO: “John Roberts, Jeff Epstein and the Plot to Murder SCOTUS Justices” - Pub Jan 19, 2021 by ForbiddenKnowledgeTV.net

Dr McGreevey told Lin:

"Children are often used as a commodity, a way to buy yourself into certain inner circles. And these people are all wealthy, they're all powerful and they won't trust you unless you're as compromised as they are…if everybody's just as dirty, you know you're safe…Children are the payment and the dirt and the control."

Dr McGreevey also relayed how Roberts helped with some logistics in a plot to kill several Supreme Court Justices during Hillary Clinton’s first term, so that she could then pack the Supreme Court with Globalists/Communists. (She never thought she would lose). He claimed that he’d been hired by someone at the office of the Supreme Court to infiltrate the operation and it was largely foiled but unfortunately, Justice Anton Scalia was successfully executed in early 2016.

This may be what Pete was referring to when he told Nino Rodriguez last week, “I know where the evidence is against John Roberts. It’s documented. It was turned in.”

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It appears that the past five excruciating years have been about allowing these Deep Staters to continue incriminating themselves while spying on their networks and seeing the scope of their entire operation.

As Pete told the Fraud Fighter Summit audience:

“This thing is so much bigger than just the elections. It’s the greatest conspiracy in the history of the world, perpetrated by those who attempted to overthrow the United States of America…The Deep State and these big aerospace companies.”

Pete says that Harry Haury, one of the most credentialed NSA-certified cybersecurity experts, together with And Clay Parikh have been working silently behind the scenes, together with Senator Mark Finchem, who’s been quietly drafting the legislation and he says these three are going to bring some accountability with respect to elections.

Pete then announces that the vast majority of UFO/UAP technology is man-made and it that derives from the work of physicist, Dr Jack Sarfatti, who he says was contracted by the CIA in the 1950s to reverse-engineer actual off-world tech, leading to the creation of our own, more advanced UAP technology.

Furthermore, Pete states that Dr Sarfatti is currently involved with personal friends of his, including Millie Weaver’s husband, Gavin Wince in what he calls “Manhattan Project 2.0” to render these Deep State aerospace contractors’ spacecraft “useless”, with the ability to capture and paralyze them in mid-flight.

He adds that, “President Trump’s Golden Dome is going to protect a whole lot of people on this planet.”

Pete says he traveled to Rome two weeks ago with this group for a meeting at the Vatican with top physicist Franco Bosi, who is a direct advisor to the Pope, because he says, “The Pope has UFO technology and he understands the implications of AI weaponization and UAP technology being weaponized.”

Pete continues:

“How many of you have heard of rare-earth minerals? We’re going to end on a very positive note. What kind of minerals do you think are required to develop UAP technology and very advanced, sophisticated UAP technology? “Quadrillions of dollars in natural resources wealth is being tapped into. President Trump is leading that effort, right now. “Not only is justice coming, but we’re going to take the whole system back. Everything that’s been weaponized against us. So help me God.”

Pete says that Dr Sarfatti works for the British Crown and that he’d told him that the Vatican, together with the Crown and a group from the US, have formed an alliance to invest trillions of dollars to restore Western Civilization, which includes this Manhattan Project 2.0.

I reported on this last Sunday and withheld any opinion. Some readers commented, rightly that it sounded perfectly awful, that the same perpetrators of evil, who have brought humanity to the brink should in any way, shape or form be involved in humanity’s future.

In his Tuesday presentation, Pete acknowledged this:

“Three entities that have trillions of dollars, OK? I’m not advocating for the Crown. I’m not advocating for Deep Staters at the White House, but I know for a fact that because this experiment of Globalism, overthrowing 72 elections, running UAP technology, man-made, weaponized against humanity, that’s a really bad thing and it needs to be reversed, yes or no? “So, like them or not, there’s three entities with trillions of dollars that are reversing course…I say, take the trillions, as in using their trillions.”

I’m reminded by what Tore Maras said a few years ago about the Knights of Malta and how its key members were against the Woke Pope Benedict and the New World Order and they had deployed the Pegasus spyware technology onto everybody’s phones, catching many powerful people in crimes.

ARTICLE: “We Have It All” - Pub. May 7, 2024 by Forbidden.News on Substack.com

The more I think about it, the more I see the fingerprints of Donald Trump’s geopolitical strategy: He didn’t overthrow the Venezuelan government, he’s allowed Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to reform it and he’s said that his intentions in Iran were the same. Maybe the same thing is happening with the Crown and the Vatican?

For years, people have had revenge fantasies about how Trump’s 2017 Executive Order 13818 would seize the US assets of foreign entities, whose corruption and human rights abuse have “Reached such scope and gravity that they threaten the stability of international political and economic systems,” and that the such foreign entities would include the Crown, the Vatican, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, etc.

This alliance might be the “nice” way of carrying out EO 13818, because forcibly seizing their US assets would lead to a lot of social and economic chaos and could lead to a lot of death.

The Knights of Malta is not a monolith. Perhaps neither are the Crown and the Vatican. Maybe not all of these people are Satanic pedophiles?

What if the trillions controlled by the Crown and the Vatican could be harnessed to actually do good?

This is what Pete says is happening and that the technological development that’s been stolen from us and hoarded away by the Lockheed Martins and the Raytheons of the world over the past 80+ years will finally be set free.