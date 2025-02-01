XA-UCI: FAUCI OUCHIE

My prayers and deepest condolences go out to those directly affected by the horrible events of the past few days – and really, to all of humanity, groaning under the Sadism of the global crime syndicate that controls this planet.

It is likely that the DC mid-air collision on Wednesday night was not an accident but a Deep State Terror attack, given the erratic flight path of the Black Hawk® helicopter on Wednesday night and its several near-misses with airliners in the highly-congested airspace around Ronald Reagan National Airport.

It was revealed on Thursday that Just 24 hours before American Airlines Flight collided with a Blackhawk at Reagan National Airport, another American flight had to abort landing, due to a helicopter crossing its flight path at the same airport.

American Airlines Flight 4514 had to a make a second attempt, which was successful. This incident is also currently under investigation.

It is likely that the Black Hawk® helicopter that collided with American Airlines Flight 5342 was hijacked via cyber attack.

As cyber expert, Tore Maras tweeted on the morning of January 30th:

Certain modifications could enable a Black Hawk to be remotely controlled against the pilots' will. Sikorsky’s MATRIX™ autonomy system allows for optionally-piloted operation, meaning if hacked or overridden, control could be forcibly taken away. While traditional UH-60s use mechanical controls, newer fly-by-wire versions, such as DARPA’s ALIAS Black Hawk, introduce a higher risk of external interference. Aircraft equipped with digital avionics, satellite links, or remote access could also be susceptible to electronic warfare (EW) attacks or cyber intrusions, potentially allowing an adversary to override manual controls. The U.S. military has raised concerns about backdoors in avionics components, especially those sourced from foreign suppliers, such as CCP-altered chipsets, which could introduce unauthorized remote access without pilot awareness. @DougBurgum knows. US PILOTS do not do KAMIKAZE

Commercial airline flight has been largely automated for over three decades, outside of take-offs and landings. Fly-by-Wire (FBW) technology has been widely in use since the 1980s.

FBW is probably how Malaysia Flight 370 was hijacked in 2014. In this FlightRadar24 video, a saucer-shaped object was abruptly visualized by the program, which some attributed to a UFO but which I suspect indicated the presence of an AWACS spy plane, with that enormous, platter-shaped antenna on top.

FBW, combined with advanced Artificial Intelligence means no humans are needed to pilot aircraft, anymore. At least, that's where all of these systems for autonomous vehicles (AVs) is headed.

The World Economic Forum openly states they want to replace privately owned human-driven vehicles with AVs. At the World Government Summit in Dubai in 2015, Klaus Schwab announced that Los Angeles would be "Private Car-driven-free" by 2030.

Last month, venture capitalist and software engineer, Marc Andreeson spoke to Joe Rogan about his meeting with the OBrandon Regime, where he was told they did not want independent businesses to create their own Artificial Intelligence programs. They wanted the entire planet to be under one single AI. Then, they de-banked him and several other Silicon Valley AI developers.

I'm not an AI expert, but when I was de-platformed by TRUTHSocial in mid-2022, when I wasn't even posting on that website, it was obvious that same program was involved that had de-platformed my profile from Facebook and Twitter in early 2021, where I'd had accounts without problems for 16 and 13 years, respectively. It was the same project that had also de-monetized, de-platformed, de-banked, shadowbanned, blacklisted and/or algorithmically disappeared me on all major social media platforms, including companies with whom I'd had longterm relationships, as a high-paying client, warning or recourse.

Despite President Trump's January 20th Executive Order to End Federal Censorship, the US Government's Artificial Intelligence program that illegally de-platformed millions of US social media users in recent years is still active.

Just because Trump issued that Executive Order doesn't mean the Globalists haven't stopped wanting the entire planet to be controlled by a single AI and to kill most of us.

The 1979 PROMIS software was an early iteration of this. The Hammer is an apotheosis of this.

Given the call letters, XA-UCI of the Learjet that crashed in Philadelphia, I suspect that this, too was another act of Deep State terrorism. There was an EMP component to this explosion which briefly knocked-out the street lights, check it out. You can also see unusual plasmoids or smaller plasma balls, swirling in a vortex

XA-UCI is a Twilight Language evocation the name of genocidal Globalist, Anthony Fauci, whose Big Pharma minions have beclowned themselves this week during RFK Jr's Senate Confirmation Hearings, because he has vowed to stop the genocide.

These Satanists love to pile on a lot of codes at once.

On Friday evening, Laura Loomer tweeted that "The air ambulance that just crashed in Philadelphia is registered in MEXICO. In America, all aircraft registrations start with the letter N. In Mexico, they start with X. The XA prefix designates the jet as a MEXICAN CIVIL AIRCRAFT."

Sinaloa Cartel-controlled Mexican citizens and other illegal aliens are terrorizing drivers in Dallas and Los Angeles, while waving their own countries' flags.

Meanwhile, George Webb says he's in San Diego, to investigate a company called General Atomics, best known as the manufacturer of MQ-1 Predator drones but that also does a lot of work with satellites and that specializes in the research and development of nuclear fission and nuclear fusion energy, airborne sensors, advanced electromagnetic systems, wireless and laser technologies.

George tweeted this video from San Diego Friday afternoon, saying that the Black Box aboard the Black Hawk® helicopter would reveal all about the DC mid-air collision; the hand of the Cabal, led by John Brennan and James Clapper and the whole cadre of the Deep State loyalists still employed within the Federal Government and employed by the defense contractors. George says it is they who have been behind the incessant bullying of President Trump and who he says were behind what was clearly a terror attack in the US Capital. Here are two views of the DC mid-air collision that are more clear than the ones I posted previously.

George suggested that this was why the Black Box was "missing", which seemed a bit premature to me. The crash had only just happened!

A few hours later, the entire Mainstream Media started reporting that, not only has the Black Box been found but that the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has a "high level of confidence" that it will get the "full download" from it.

But we don’t have 18 months for the NTSB to tell us what happened. Seriously, check out the mushroom cloud and look at the plasmoids ; the plasma balls shooting up from the ground in a vortex in Philadelphia. How does this make sense? There was an electromagnetic component to this explosion. This was a Directed Energy Weapons attack.

